Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 4

Ninety-nine single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Oct. 4 ranging in price from $100,000 to $3.2 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 2530 Acacia Ave. in Sonoma which sold for $3,155,000 on Oct 9. This 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 5,207 square foot residence featured a pool, gourmet kitchen and a party barn.

Bodega Bay

20970 Heron Drive, $900,000

Boyes Hot Springs

1763 Highland Blvd., $595,000

Cotati

8885 Lebec Lane, $730,000

110 John Roberts Drive, $755,000

Forestville

11938 Hillside Road, $430,000

11860 Redwood Road, $475,000

10880 Buena Vista Lane, $1,050,000

Glen Ellen

15371 Marty Drive, $310,000

Guerneville

14551 Cherry St., $205,000

17415 Riverside Drive, $500,000

12227 Mays Canyon Road, $825,000

Healdsburg

705 Brown St., $387,500

575 Grove St., $405,000

166 Kennedy Lane, $715,000

2551 Mill Creek Road, $865,000

6115 Dry Creek Road, $1,179,500

Jenner

22111 Signaigo Way, $800,000

Monte Rio

21656 Moscow Road, $309,000

19459 Redwood Drive, $550,000

Petaluma

215 Jewett Road, $310,500

17 Myrtle Court, $560,000

631 Searles Way, $649,000

2100 Caulfield Lane, $705,000

1679 Kearny Court, $752,500

914 Western Ave., $753,000

27 Cherry St., $775,000

1108 River Pine Circle, $776,000

1724 Weaverly Drive, $811,000

12 Sundance Court, $889,000

1586 Henry Way, $915,000

1609 Stonehenge Way, $979,500

Rohnert Park

994 Camino Coronado, $100,000

1718 Kenwood Place, $700,000

8047 Mason Drive, $725,000

Santa Rosa

772 Nebraska Drive, $200,000

3529 Flintwood Drive, $225,000

3952 Millbrook Drive, $279,000

701 Liana Drive, $470,000

2439 Sophia Drive, $477,000

1544 Cavendish Ave., $525,000

4530 Montgomery Drive, $545,000

518 Courtyard Circle, $555,000

6715 Fairfield Drive, $557,500

2952 Bay Village Ave., $561,500

3540 Fieldcrest Court, $580,000

145 California Ave., $590,000

205 Carina Drive, $595,000

1012 Brunello Drive, $599,000

2099 Salem Ave., $600,000

8934 Acorn Lane, $605,000

652 Oak St., $610,000

3903 Deuce Drive, $610,000

448 Lincoln St., $617,000

3706 Skyview Drive, $619,000

2450 Big Oak Drive, $622,000

2093 Crosspoint Ave., $625,000

121 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $625,000

2100 Berkeley Drive, $625,000

2351 Tedeschi Drive, $625,000

4823 Perezoso Calle, $640,000

2113 Guerneville Road, $679,000

3801 Crestview Drive, $680,000

3924 Flintridge Drive, $682,500

510 Tunney Place, $687,000

2775 Royal Oak Place, $691,000

2124 Valdes Drive, $696,000

713 Brasher Court, $700,000

143 Alderbrook Drive, $700,000

1550 Ridley Ave., $700,000

4770 Carissa Ave., $721,500

644 Piezzi Road, $725,000

86 Vale St., $730,000

4323 Princeton Way, $735,000

2542 Dakota Ave., $736,000

1016 Humboldt St., $760,000

3435 Wallace Road, $825,000

4626 Montgomery Drive, $837,000

604 Hunter Lane, $875,000

2000 Warrington Road, $1,130,000

Sebastopol

6320 Lone Pine Road, $420,000

443 Johnson St., $610,000

655 Duer Road, $731,000

900 First St., $1,250,000

Sonoma

649 W. First St. Unit 24, $353,500

859 Austin Ave., $472,500

17279 Buena Vista Ave., $625,000

176 Academy Lane, $640,000

430 Anza Drive, $785,000

910 Oak St., $1,000,000

2530 Acacia Ave., $3,155,000

The Sea Ranch

282 Pilot Reach, $830,000

35863 Seaward Reach, $839,000

33262 Sea Forest Drive, $870,000

41480 Riven, $888,000

342 Conifer Close, $917,000

236 Helm, $1,363,000

Windsor

7966 Shira St., $580,000

8413 Planetree Drive, $680,000

8501 Trione Circle, $816,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter