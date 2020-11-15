Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 4
Ninety-nine single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Oct. 4 ranging in price from $100,000 to $3.2 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 2530 Acacia Ave. in Sonoma which sold for $3,155,000 on Oct 9. This 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 5,207 square foot residence featured a pool, gourmet kitchen and a party barn.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Bodega Bay
20970 Heron Drive, $900,000
Boyes Hot Springs
1763 Highland Blvd., $595,000
Cotati
8885 Lebec Lane, $730,000
110 John Roberts Drive, $755,000
Forestville
11938 Hillside Road, $430,000
11860 Redwood Road, $475,000
10880 Buena Vista Lane, $1,050,000
Glen Ellen
15371 Marty Drive, $310,000
Guerneville
14551 Cherry St., $205,000
17415 Riverside Drive, $500,000
12227 Mays Canyon Road, $825,000
Healdsburg
705 Brown St., $387,500
575 Grove St., $405,000
166 Kennedy Lane, $715,000
2551 Mill Creek Road, $865,000
6115 Dry Creek Road, $1,179,500
Jenner
22111 Signaigo Way, $800,000
Monte Rio
21656 Moscow Road, $309,000
19459 Redwood Drive, $550,000
Petaluma
215 Jewett Road, $310,500
17 Myrtle Court, $560,000
631 Searles Way, $649,000
2100 Caulfield Lane, $705,000
1679 Kearny Court, $752,500
914 Western Ave., $753,000
27 Cherry St., $775,000
1108 River Pine Circle, $776,000
1724 Weaverly Drive, $811,000
12 Sundance Court, $889,000
1586 Henry Way, $915,000
1609 Stonehenge Way, $979,500
Rohnert Park
994 Camino Coronado, $100,000
1718 Kenwood Place, $700,000
8047 Mason Drive, $725,000
Santa Rosa
772 Nebraska Drive, $200,000
3529 Flintwood Drive, $225,000
3952 Millbrook Drive, $279,000
701 Liana Drive, $470,000
2439 Sophia Drive, $477,000
1544 Cavendish Ave., $525,000
4530 Montgomery Drive, $545,000
518 Courtyard Circle, $555,000
6715 Fairfield Drive, $557,500
2952 Bay Village Ave., $561,500
3540 Fieldcrest Court, $580,000
145 California Ave., $590,000
205 Carina Drive, $595,000
1012 Brunello Drive, $599,000
2099 Salem Ave., $600,000
8934 Acorn Lane, $605,000
652 Oak St., $610,000
3903 Deuce Drive, $610,000
448 Lincoln St., $617,000
3706 Skyview Drive, $619,000
2450 Big Oak Drive, $622,000
2093 Crosspoint Ave., $625,000
121 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $625,000
2100 Berkeley Drive, $625,000
2351 Tedeschi Drive, $625,000
4823 Perezoso Calle, $640,000
2113 Guerneville Road, $679,000
3801 Crestview Drive, $680,000
3924 Flintridge Drive, $682,500
510 Tunney Place, $687,000
2775 Royal Oak Place, $691,000
2124 Valdes Drive, $696,000
713 Brasher Court, $700,000
143 Alderbrook Drive, $700,000
1550 Ridley Ave., $700,000
4770 Carissa Ave., $721,500
644 Piezzi Road, $725,000
86 Vale St., $730,000
4323 Princeton Way, $735,000
2542 Dakota Ave., $736,000
1016 Humboldt St., $760,000
3435 Wallace Road, $825,000
4626 Montgomery Drive, $837,000
604 Hunter Lane, $875,000
2000 Warrington Road, $1,130,000
Sebastopol
6320 Lone Pine Road, $420,000
443 Johnson St., $610,000
655 Duer Road, $731,000
900 First St., $1,250,000
Sonoma
649 W. First St. Unit 24, $353,500
859 Austin Ave., $472,500
17279 Buena Vista Ave., $625,000
176 Academy Lane, $640,000
430 Anza Drive, $785,000
910 Oak St., $1,000,000
2530 Acacia Ave., $3,155,000
The Sea Ranch
282 Pilot Reach, $830,000
35863 Seaward Reach, $839,000
33262 Sea Forest Drive, $870,000
41480 Riven, $888,000
342 Conifer Close, $917,000
236 Helm, $1,363,000
Windsor
7966 Shira St., $580,000
8413 Planetree Drive, $680,000
8501 Trione Circle, $816,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: