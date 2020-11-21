Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 11
One hundred and thirty-tree single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Oct. 11 ranging in price from $200,000 to $2.5 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 410 Plum Tree Court in Sonoma which sold for $2,550,000 on Oct. 15. This three-bedroom, four-bathroom, 2,755 square foot residence featured a gourmet kitchen with a Thermador 48 six-burner professional range.
Annapolis
7 3 Point Road, $555,000
Bodega Bay
7024 Cliff Ave., $640,000
20872 Heron Drive, $1,150,000
Cloverdale
537 N. Cloverdale Blvd., $599,000
Forestville
10929 Terrace Drive, $395,000
11695 River Road, $525,000
6898 Covey Road, $725,000
Glen Ellen
2160 Trinity Road, $375,000
Graton
218 Edison St., $800,000
Guerneville
17760 Old Monte Rio Road, $250,000
17330 Guernewood Lane, $290,000
17349 Park Ave., $383,000
18960 Hidden Valley Road, $453,000
14578 Canyon One Road, $536,000
14360 Old Cazadero Road, $700,500
Healdsburg
1430 Oakleaf Ave., $275,000
231 Alexandria Drive, $324,000
679 Larkspur Drive, $433,000
818 Falcon Way, $621,500
906 Harold Lane, $785,000
804 Josephine Lane, $812,500
314 Tucker St., $2,295,000
Kenwood
147 Treehaven Court, $610,000
109 Shaw Ave., $799,000
Monte Rio
21622 Moscow Road, $640,000
22753 Sylvan Way, $1,303,000
Penngrove
7257 Petaluma Hill Road, $1,250,000
Petaluma
2020 Gilrix St., $257,500
224 Stowring Road, $450,000
843 Cedarwood Lane, $668,000
1624 Eastside Way, $720,000
419 Keller St., $765,000
1863 Falcon Ridge Drive, $835,000
4 Canterbury Court, $875,000
1673 Andover Way, $1,020,000
2414 Magnolia Ave., $1,300,000
1040 D St., $1,495,000
Rohnert Park
719 Bonnie Ave., $460,000
5436 Kaitlyn Place, $710,000
Santa Rosa
3520 Flintwood Drive, $260,000
1775 Donner Drive, $352,000
2457 Guerneville Road, $390,000
1638 Lance Drive, $465,000
989 Kingwood St., $480,000
6956 Oakmont Drive, $489,000
1607 Gamay St., $495,000
383 Santa Clara Place, $515,000
1812 Robin Hood Lane, $535,000
2347 Donahue Ave., $539,000
2460 N. Village Drive, $545,000
1694 Wishing Well Way, $560,000
5347 El Mercado Pkwy, $562,000
835 Fresno Ave., $570,000
4022 Louis Krohn Drive, $570,000
717 Morton Way, $585,000
834 Fresno Ave., $590,000
3319 Canyonlands Ave., $590,000
2648 Barndance Lane, $600,000
5534 Rainbow Circle, $610,000
661 Bambi Lane, $620,000
2337 Arista Lane, $625,000
326 Richmond Drive, $625,000
1732 Ensenada Court, $625,000
4134 Stony Point Road, $640,000
2312 Redford Place, $645,000
2271 Orleans St., $660,000
1900 Santa Monica Court, $670,000
3455 Wallace Road, $670,000
1648 Chapman Way, $670,000
556 Coachlight Place, $680,000
422 Crestridge Court, $695,000
1909 San Miguel Ave., $700,000
1224 Meridian Circle, $705,000
2268 Dancing Penny Way, $710,000
5915 La Cuesta Drive, $719,000
1357 Peterson Lane, $725,000
502 Leo Drive, $735,000
1680 Lance Drive, $740,000
4787 Tarton Drive, $775,000
3135 Hermit Way, $775,000
8835 Oakmont Drive, $810,000
1036 Danbeck Ave., $828,000
676 Scotland Court, $850,000
3464 Wallace Road, $850,000
1872 Lornadell Lane, $899,000
413 Woodley Place, $925,000
918 Yuba Drive, $950,000
3448 Henderson Circle, $1,010,000
4746 Hillsboro Circle, $1,050,000
6297 Meadowridge Drive, $1,075,000
3976 Stony Point Road, $1,075,000
2898 Rollo Road, $1,175,000
1405 Nighthawk Drive, $1,199,000
5194 Pressley Road, $1,363,000
5412 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,460,000
1859 Happy Valley Road, $1,512,500
4833 Skycrest Way, $1,540,000
5170 Orr Ranch Road, $2,200,000
Sebastopol
4470 Daywalt Road, $200,000
8910 Mill Station Road, $325,000
2520 Sanders Road, $550,000
401 Michael Place, $734,000
13180 Bodega Highway, $895,000
1615 Hurlbut Ave., $1,175,000
1633 Schaeffer Road, $1,265,000
900 Pleasant Hill Road, $1,365,000
Sonoma
17910 Greger St., $585,000
213 S. Temelec Circle, $595,000
904 Glenwood Drive, $730,000
513 Mariano Drive, $731,500
16793 Sonoma Highway, $795,000
16789 Sonoma Highway, $795,000
466 Lovall Valley Road, $983,000
18255 Cottonwood Ave., $1,000,500
140 Sunnyside Ave., $1,020,000
170 Chase St., $1,112,500
400 Mountain Ave., $1,500,000
18811 White Oak Drive, $1,600,000
654 Ross Court, $1,675,000
1217 Bags Blvd., $1,986,500
410 Plum Tree Court, $2,550,000
The Sea Ranch
10040 Sorcerer Wood, $688,000
35457 Timber Ridge Road, $815,000
37674 White Barn, $1,200,000
440 Drovers Close, $1,700,000
Windsor
8904 Oakfield Lane, $296,000
8020 Ferrari Way, $313,500
202 Viking Court, $500,000
8036 Creekside Drive, $589,000
848 Pulteney Place, $590,000
1006 Ventana Drive, $595,000
144 Cornell St., $645,000
7013 18th Hole Drive, $679,000
