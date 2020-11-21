Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 11

One hundred and thirty-tree single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Oct. 11 ranging in price from $200,000 to $2.5 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 410 Plum Tree Court in Sonoma which sold for $2,550,000 on Oct. 15. This three-bedroom, four-bathroom, 2,755 square foot residence featured a gourmet kitchen with a Thermador 48 six-burner professional range.

Annapolis

7 3 Point Road, $555,000

Bodega Bay

7024 Cliff Ave., $640,000

20872 Heron Drive, $1,150,000

Cloverdale

537 N. Cloverdale Blvd., $599,000

Forestville

10929 Terrace Drive, $395,000

11695 River Road, $525,000

6898 Covey Road, $725,000

Glen Ellen

2160 Trinity Road, $375,000

Graton

218 Edison St., $800,000

Guerneville

17760 Old Monte Rio Road, $250,000

17330 Guernewood Lane, $290,000

17349 Park Ave., $383,000

18960 Hidden Valley Road, $453,000

14578 Canyon One Road, $536,000

14360 Old Cazadero Road, $700,500

Healdsburg

1430 Oakleaf Ave., $275,000

231 Alexandria Drive, $324,000

679 Larkspur Drive, $433,000

818 Falcon Way, $621,500

906 Harold Lane, $785,000

804 Josephine Lane, $812,500

314 Tucker St., $2,295,000

Kenwood

147 Treehaven Court, $610,000

109 Shaw Ave., $799,000

Monte Rio

21622 Moscow Road, $640,000

22753 Sylvan Way, $1,303,000

Penngrove

7257 Petaluma Hill Road, $1,250,000

Petaluma

2020 Gilrix St., $257,500

224 Stowring Road, $450,000

843 Cedarwood Lane, $668,000

1624 Eastside Way, $720,000

419 Keller St., $765,000

1863 Falcon Ridge Drive, $835,000

4 Canterbury Court, $875,000

1673 Andover Way, $1,020,000

2414 Magnolia Ave., $1,300,000

1040 D St., $1,495,000

Rohnert Park

719 Bonnie Ave., $460,000

5436 Kaitlyn Place, $710,000

Santa Rosa

3520 Flintwood Drive, $260,000

1775 Donner Drive, $352,000

2457 Guerneville Road, $390,000

1638 Lance Drive, $465,000

989 Kingwood St., $480,000

6956 Oakmont Drive, $489,000

1607 Gamay St., $495,000

383 Santa Clara Place, $515,000

1812 Robin Hood Lane, $535,000

2347 Donahue Ave., $539,000

2460 N. Village Drive, $545,000

1694 Wishing Well Way, $560,000

5347 El Mercado Pkwy, $562,000

835 Fresno Ave., $570,000

4022 Louis Krohn Drive, $570,000

717 Morton Way, $585,000

834 Fresno Ave., $590,000

3319 Canyonlands Ave., $590,000

2648 Barndance Lane, $600,000

5534 Rainbow Circle, $610,000

661 Bambi Lane, $620,000

2337 Arista Lane, $625,000

326 Richmond Drive, $625,000

1732 Ensenada Court, $625,000

4134 Stony Point Road, $640,000

2312 Redford Place, $645,000

2271 Orleans St., $660,000

1900 Santa Monica Court, $670,000

3455 Wallace Road, $670,000

1648 Chapman Way, $670,000

556 Coachlight Place, $680,000

422 Crestridge Court, $695,000

1909 San Miguel Ave., $700,000

1224 Meridian Circle, $705,000

2268 Dancing Penny Way, $710,000

5915 La Cuesta Drive, $719,000

1357 Peterson Lane, $725,000

502 Leo Drive, $735,000

1680 Lance Drive, $740,000

4787 Tarton Drive, $775,000

3135 Hermit Way, $775,000

8835 Oakmont Drive, $810,000

1036 Danbeck Ave., $828,000

676 Scotland Court, $850,000

3464 Wallace Road, $850,000

1872 Lornadell Lane, $899,000

413 Woodley Place, $925,000

918 Yuba Drive, $950,000

3448 Henderson Circle, $1,010,000

4746 Hillsboro Circle, $1,050,000

6297 Meadowridge Drive, $1,075,000

3976 Stony Point Road, $1,075,000

2898 Rollo Road, $1,175,000

1405 Nighthawk Drive, $1,199,000

5194 Pressley Road, $1,363,000

5412 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,460,000

1859 Happy Valley Road, $1,512,500

4833 Skycrest Way, $1,540,000

5170 Orr Ranch Road, $2,200,000

Sebastopol

4470 Daywalt Road, $200,000

8910 Mill Station Road, $325,000

2520 Sanders Road, $550,000

401 Michael Place, $734,000

13180 Bodega Highway, $895,000

1615 Hurlbut Ave., $1,175,000

1633 Schaeffer Road, $1,265,000

900 Pleasant Hill Road, $1,365,000

Sonoma

17910 Greger St., $585,000

213 S. Temelec Circle, $595,000

904 Glenwood Drive, $730,000

513 Mariano Drive, $731,500

16793 Sonoma Highway, $795,000

16789 Sonoma Highway, $795,000

466 Lovall Valley Road, $983,000

18255 Cottonwood Ave., $1,000,500

140 Sunnyside Ave., $1,020,000

170 Chase St., $1,112,500

400 Mountain Ave., $1,500,000

18811 White Oak Drive, $1,600,000

654 Ross Court, $1,675,000

1217 Bags Blvd., $1,986,500

410 Plum Tree Court, $2,550,000

The Sea Ranch

10040 Sorcerer Wood, $688,000

35457 Timber Ridge Road, $815,000

37674 White Barn, $1,200,000

440 Drovers Close, $1,700,000

Windsor

8904 Oakfield Lane, $296,000

8020 Ferrari Way, $313,500

202 Viking Court, $500,000

8036 Creekside Drive, $589,000

848 Pulteney Place, $590,000

1006 Ventana Drive, $595,000

144 Cornell St., $645,000

7013 18th Hole Drive, $679,000

