Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 23
One hundred and thirty eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 23 ranging in price from $180,255 to $2.7 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 122 Waters Edge Close in The Sea Ranch which sold for $2,650,000 on Aug. 28. This three bedroom, three bathroom, 2,197 square foot home featured modern high-end finishes and million dollar views.
Bodega Bay
999 Seaeagle Loop, $1,390,000
887 Seaeagle Loop, $1,875,000
Calistoga
3908 Mountain Home Ranch Road, $715,000
Cloverdale
11 Rose Court, $294,000
1183 Highland Ranch Road, $525,000
101 Wallace Lane, $611,000
314 Elbridge Ave., $689,000
31301 Highway 128, $765,000
506 Venezia Way, $810,000
Forestville
11059 Terrace Drive, $460,000
8141 Grape Ave., $558,000
Guerneville
14180 Lovers Lane, $425,000
Healdsburg
229 Prune Tree Drive, $322,000
124 Paul Wittke Drive, $700,000
248 Albert Court, $995,000
373 Parkland Farms Blvd., $1,010,000
371 Bridle Path, $2,550,000
Monte Rio
20369 Highway 116, $545,000
19616 Redwood Drive, $775,000
Penngrove
237 Goodwin Ave., $875,000
Petaluma
427 Broadway St., $281,000
9 Arlington Drive, $555,000
350 Stuart Drive, $585,000
19 Burlington Drive, $665,000
2102 Willow Drive, $681,000
1501 Weaverly Drive, $690,000
445 Sutter St., $735,000
1758 Tessa Way, $805,000
1822 Mariposa Drive, $890,000
1696 Southview Drive, $949,000
711 Newcastle Court, $950,000
75 Queens Lane, $1,055,000
222 Simon Drive, $1,100,000
727 Cindy Lane, $1,100,000
105 Eighth St., $1,365,000
Rohnert Park
6060 Country Club Drive, $210,000
5323 Eunice St., $270,000
7542 Burton Ave., $287,500
4599 Heath Circle, $357,500
6075 Donna Court, $400,000
584 Anson Ave., $468,000
824 Liana Court, $636,000
5270 Country Club Drive, $687,500
1200 Hagemann Lane, $720,000
4516 Fairway Drive, $736,000
210 Fig Court, $805,000
Santa Rosa
1577 Brush Creek Road, $200,000
9 Meadowgreen Court, $430,000
3615 Princeton Drive, $440,909
937 Kingwood St., $462,500
956 Kingwood St., $480,000
2528 Mimosa St., $483,000
6427 Stone Bridge Road, $489,000
2914 Cree Court, $509,000
2318 Hooker Oak Court, $523,000
2025 Lone Star Court, $530,000
414 Deerfield Circle, $535,000
2101 Little River Ave., $539,000
2038 Illinois Ave., $548,000
2025 Lazzini Ave., $549,000
2141 Service Court, $559,000
464 Benjamins Road, $565,000
1307 Rivera Court, $580,000
2340 Brompton Ave., $599,000
3432 Montgomery Drive, $610,000
207 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $615,000
2419 Orleans St., $619,000
2216 Cheyenne Drive, $640,000
2307 Aria Place, $645,000
3519 Santiago Drive, $652,000
86 Oak Island Place, $655,000
4712 Starbuck Ave., $659,000
2140 Nectarine Court, $668,000
4004 Barnes Road, $672,000
6463 Meadowridge Drive, $674,000
2440 Forse Lane, $680,000
507 Calistoga Road, $681,000
1929 Camino Del Prado, $689,000
3516 Parker Hill Court, $690,000
1963 Viewpointe Circle, $697,000
1976 Cooper Drive, $700,000
4788 Hall Road, $700,000
3450 Cypress Way, $700,000
2326 Murdock Drive, $702,000
4314 Sonoma Mountain Road, $712,000
649 Rinaldo St., $725,000
6554 Birch Drive, $730,000
1511 Willowside Road, $735,000
6561 Stone Bridge Road, $745,000
6254 Meadowstone Drive, $815,000
4850 Glencannon St., $875,000
5773 Owl Hill Ave., $910,000
1903 Gardenview Circle, $975,000
3655 Piner Road, $995,000
352 Gemma Circle, $1,013,000
218 Middle Rincon Road, $1,130,000
4715 Tee View Court, $1,260,000
1215 Rincon Meadows Court, $1,270,000
915 Saint Helena Ave., $1,358,500
3224 Old Ranch Drive, $1,460,000
3451 Parker Hill Road, $1,494,000
5672 Eastlake Drive, $1,545,000
2856 Bardy Road, $1,767,500
5200 Vista Grande Drive, $1,850,000
Sebastopol
8083 Washington Ave., $381,500
13280 Dupont Road, $680,000
8690 Graton Road, $790,000
1470 Hamlet Drive, $1,000,000
502 Sandretto Drive, $1,090,000
1706 Barlow Lane, $1,100,000
6353 Fredricks Road, $1,285,000
10810 Barnett Valley Road, $1,300,000
371 Wagnon Road, $1,360,000
Sonoma
935 Boyes Blvd., $650,000
18243 Lucas Ave., $751,000
18242 Cottonwood Ave., $900,000
18779 Gillman Drive, $900,000
186 Theodor Lane, $1,052,000
17209 Buena Vista Ave., $1,150,000
19070 Robinson Road, $1,350,000
831 Towne St., $1,385,000
455 E. Walnut St., $1,800,000
77 Moon Mountain Road, $2,385,000
The Sea Ranch
159 Bluff Reach, $180,255
880 River Beach Road, $600,000
41739 Leeward Road, $670,000
36971 Timber Ridge Road, $723,500
66 South Wind, $730,000
41988 Leeward Road, $739,000
36577 Sculpture Point Drive, $800,000
384 Del Mar Point, $840,000
36820 Timber Ridge Road, $900,000
118 Windsweep, $1,400,000
122 Waters Edge Close, $2,650,000
Windsor
906 Robbie Way, $510,000
401 Foxwood Court, $640,000
545 Shagbark St., $646,000
536 Buckeye Drive, $750,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
