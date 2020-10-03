Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 23

One hundred and thirty eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 23 ranging in price from $180,255 to $2.7 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 122 Waters Edge Close in The Sea Ranch which sold for $2,650,000 on Aug. 28. This three bedroom, three bathroom, 2,197 square foot home featured modern high-end finishes and million dollar views.

Bodega Bay

999 Seaeagle Loop, $1,390,000

887 Seaeagle Loop, $1,875,000

Calistoga

3908 Mountain Home Ranch Road, $715,000

Cloverdale

11 Rose Court, $294,000

1183 Highland Ranch Road, $525,000

101 Wallace Lane, $611,000

314 Elbridge Ave., $689,000

31301 Highway 128, $765,000

506 Venezia Way, $810,000

Forestville

11059 Terrace Drive, $460,000

8141 Grape Ave., $558,000

Guerneville

14180 Lovers Lane, $425,000

Healdsburg

229 Prune Tree Drive, $322,000

124 Paul Wittke Drive, $700,000

248 Albert Court, $995,000

373 Parkland Farms Blvd., $1,010,000

371 Bridle Path, $2,550,000

Monte Rio

20369 Highway 116, $545,000

19616 Redwood Drive, $775,000

Penngrove

237 Goodwin Ave., $875,000

Petaluma

427 Broadway St., $281,000

9 Arlington Drive, $555,000

350 Stuart Drive, $585,000

19 Burlington Drive, $665,000

2102 Willow Drive, $681,000

1501 Weaverly Drive, $690,000

445 Sutter St., $735,000

1758 Tessa Way, $805,000

1822 Mariposa Drive, $890,000

1696 Southview Drive, $949,000

711 Newcastle Court, $950,000

75 Queens Lane, $1,055,000

222 Simon Drive, $1,100,000

727 Cindy Lane, $1,100,000

105 Eighth St., $1,365,000

Rohnert Park

6060 Country Club Drive, $210,000

5323 Eunice St., $270,000

7542 Burton Ave., $287,500

4599 Heath Circle, $357,500

6075 Donna Court, $400,000

584 Anson Ave., $468,000

824 Liana Court, $636,000

5270 Country Club Drive, $687,500

1200 Hagemann Lane, $720,000

4516 Fairway Drive, $736,000

210 Fig Court, $805,000

Santa Rosa

1577 Brush Creek Road, $200,000

9 Meadowgreen Court, $430,000

3615 Princeton Drive, $440,909

937 Kingwood St., $462,500

956 Kingwood St., $480,000

2528 Mimosa St., $483,000

6427 Stone Bridge Road, $489,000

2914 Cree Court, $509,000

2318 Hooker Oak Court, $523,000

2025 Lone Star Court, $530,000

414 Deerfield Circle, $535,000

2101 Little River Ave., $539,000

2038 Illinois Ave., $548,000

2025 Lazzini Ave., $549,000

2141 Service Court, $559,000

464 Benjamins Road, $565,000

1307 Rivera Court, $580,000

2340 Brompton Ave., $599,000

3432 Montgomery Drive, $610,000

207 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $615,000

2419 Orleans St., $619,000

2216 Cheyenne Drive, $640,000

2307 Aria Place, $645,000

3519 Santiago Drive, $652,000

86 Oak Island Place, $655,000

4712 Starbuck Ave., $659,000

2140 Nectarine Court, $668,000

4004 Barnes Road, $672,000

6463 Meadowridge Drive, $674,000

2440 Forse Lane, $680,000

507 Calistoga Road, $681,000

1929 Camino Del Prado, $689,000

3516 Parker Hill Court, $690,000

1963 Viewpointe Circle, $697,000

1976 Cooper Drive, $700,000

4788 Hall Road, $700,000

3450 Cypress Way, $700,000

2326 Murdock Drive, $702,000

4314 Sonoma Mountain Road, $712,000

649 Rinaldo St., $725,000

6554 Birch Drive, $730,000

1511 Willowside Road, $735,000

6561 Stone Bridge Road, $745,000

6254 Meadowstone Drive, $815,000

4850 Glencannon St., $875,000

5773 Owl Hill Ave., $910,000

1903 Gardenview Circle, $975,000

3655 Piner Road, $995,000

352 Gemma Circle, $1,013,000

218 Middle Rincon Road, $1,130,000

4715 Tee View Court, $1,260,000

1215 Rincon Meadows Court, $1,270,000

915 Saint Helena Ave., $1,358,500

3224 Old Ranch Drive, $1,460,000

3451 Parker Hill Road, $1,494,000

5672 Eastlake Drive, $1,545,000

2856 Bardy Road, $1,767,500

5200 Vista Grande Drive, $1,850,000

Sebastopol

8083 Washington Ave., $381,500

13280 Dupont Road, $680,000

8690 Graton Road, $790,000

1470 Hamlet Drive, $1,000,000

502 Sandretto Drive, $1,090,000

1706 Barlow Lane, $1,100,000

6353 Fredricks Road, $1,285,000

10810 Barnett Valley Road, $1,300,000

371 Wagnon Road, $1,360,000

Sonoma

935 Boyes Blvd., $650,000

18243 Lucas Ave., $751,000

18242 Cottonwood Ave., $900,000

18779 Gillman Drive, $900,000

186 Theodor Lane, $1,052,000

17209 Buena Vista Ave., $1,150,000

19070 Robinson Road, $1,350,000

831 Towne St., $1,385,000

455 E. Walnut St., $1,800,000

77 Moon Mountain Road, $2,385,000

The Sea Ranch

159 Bluff Reach, $180,255

880 River Beach Road, $600,000

41739 Leeward Road, $670,000

36971 Timber Ridge Road, $723,500

66 South Wind, $730,000

41988 Leeward Road, $739,000

36577 Sculpture Point Drive, $800,000

384 Del Mar Point, $840,000

36820 Timber Ridge Road, $900,000

118 Windsweep, $1,400,000

122 Waters Edge Close, $2,650,000

Windsor

906 Robbie Way, $510,000

401 Foxwood Court, $640,000

545 Shagbark St., $646,000

536 Buckeye Drive, $750,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter