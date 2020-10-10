Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 30
One hundred and forty single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 30 ranging in price from $53,500 to $3.9 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 24121 Wine Country Court in Sonoma which sold for $3,900,000 on August 31 . This five bedroom, four bathroom, 4,736 square foot residence featured a gourmet kitchen with a Viking range and a Sub Zero double door refrigerator.
Annapolis
35337 Annapolis Road, $515,000
Bodega Bay
1210 Windy Lane, $680,000
1350 Bodega Ave., $740,000
2032 Sandpiper Court, $870,000
1148 Seaeagle Loop, $1,350,000
Camp Meeker
75 Woodland Ave., $380,000
5422 Lincoln Ave., $397,000
Cazadero
70 Sequoia Ridge Road, $853,000
Cloverdale
243 Red Mountain Drive, $548,000
172 Porterfield Creek Drive, $575,000
Cotati
1177 W. Railroad Ave., $750,000
105 Ward Drive, $765,000
Forestville
9449 Dell Road, $390,000
8004 Savio Lane, $428,000
8690 Trenton Road, $440,000
947 Esther Drive, $540,000
9797 Highway 116, $570,000
Glen Ellen
12305 Manzanita Lane, $447,000
13615 Arnold Drive, $762,000
Graton
8933 Bowers St., $860,000
Healdsburg
419 Grant St., $536,000
1933 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $640,000
8349 W. Dry Creek Road, $680,000
1411 Highland Circle, $970,000
3475 Dry Creek Road, $1,035,000
Kenwood
8960 Sonoma Highway, $1,272,500
1189 Lawndale Road, $2,850,000
Monte Rio
22422 Moscow Road, $625,000
Penngrove
100 Goodwin Lane, $53,500
Petaluma
509 Acadia Drive, $364,000
633 Saint Francis Drive, $507,500
71 Maria Drive, $574,000
1634 Big Bend Drive, $620,000
1009 Crinella Drive, $645,000
2192 Saint Augustine Circle, $715,000
617 Liberty St., $785,000
927 Hogwarts Circle, $800,000
504 Teton Court, $812,000
2172 Saint Augustine Circle, $840,000
250 Cambridge Lane, $859,000
1558 Henry Way, $860,000
220 Lena Lane, $1,050,000
509 Walnut St., $1,680,000
10 Bixby Court, $1,700,000
Santa Rosa
211 W. Seventh St., $315,000
658 Charles St., $322,000
21 Glengreen St., $360,000
2136 Montgomery Drive, $375,000
5050 Parkhurst Drive, $447,000
1024 Sonora Court, $470,000
2251 Northcoast St., $477,000
3315 Yulupa Ave., $495,000
4018 Princeton Drive, $500,000
984 Aston Circle, $500,000
1826 Orchard St., $515,000
2515 Maya Court, $520,000
2353 Mikayla Drive, $520,000
1114 Silva Ave., $523,500
1910 Whitchurch Place, $525,000
2943 Dall Sheep Lane, $530,000
824 Ripley St., $532,500
6454 Mesa Oaks Court, $540,000
2281 Malachite Way, $549,000
2567 Bellevue Ranch, $550,000
2310 Chapman Court, $560,000
420 Deerfield Circle, $560,000
2415 Campbell Drive, $568,000
2553 N. Village Drive, $575,000
1831 Glenbrook Drive, $575,000
2431 Humboldt St., $580,000
2047 Northfield Drive, $585,000
2190 Gold Leaf Lane, $595,000
2408 Pinercrest Drive, $604,000
1604 El Rancho Way, $625,000
1813 Wright St., $626,000
1922 Tonja Way, $630,000
2325 Sundance St., $645,000
5362 Alyssum Court, $650,000
1912 Eversley Place, $675,000
276 Brey Road, $677,500
352 Major Drive, $691,500
2021 Bluebell Drive, $710,000
8879 Oak Trail Drive, $715,000
3162 Carvel Drive, $715,000
1932 Dennis Lane, $725,000
2258 Nectarine Drive, $740,000
2267 Taylor Mountain Place, $750,000
5304 Santa Teresa Ave., $775,000
10 Chelsea Drive, $790,000
3307 Nielsen Road, $790,000
2521 Barona Place, $805,000
1313 Zachery Place, $845,000
6360 Stone Bridge Road, $850,000
8839 Hood Mountain Circle, $860,000
5320 Carriage Lane, $865,000
3675 Piner Road, $875,000
4823 Kieran Court, $915,000
742 Beaver St., $925,000
2004 Eagle Court, $935,000
3598 Phillips Ave., $975,000
6383 Pine Valley Drive, $980,000
230 Oak Tree Drive, $993,500
1533 Ronne Drive, $1,198,000
222 Twin Pillar Way, $1,425,000
10133 Loch Haven Drive, $1,465,000
4911 Hayfield Court, $1,525,000
4034 Tourmaline Court, $1,550,000
3888 Royal Manor Place, $2,125,000
Sebastopol
866 McFarlane Ave., $500,000
985 Wagnon Road, $740,000
12789 Graton Road, $799,000
649 Furlong Road, $890,000
11270 Occidental Road, $1,300,000
14375 Occidental Road, $1,700,000
1483 Bloomfield Road, $1,855,000
3645 Celesta Court, $2,270,000
Sonoma
1363 Avenida Sebastiani, $265,000
17375 Hillcrest Ave., $550,000
18440 Lucas Ave., $575,000
937 Center St., $630,000
106 Sunnyside Ave., $685,000
137 S. Temelec Circle, $690,000
494 Troy Lane, $749,000
556 Barrachi Way, $750,000
439 E. Fourth St., $995,000
302 Hatchery Lane, $1,155,000
1188 Ingram Drive, $1,625,000
175 France St., $1,780,000
963 Lark Ave., $1,800,000
89 Specht Road, $1,860,000
149 Pine Ave., $2,900,000
17918 Carriger Road, $3,000,000
24121 Wine Country Court, $3,900,000
The Sea Ranch
35926 Seaward Reach, $949,000
251 Ballast Road, $1,225,000
35272 Spyglass Lane, $1,250,000
Windsor
8503 Zinfandel Drive, $394,500
144 Fulton Place, $565,000
401 Buena Tierra Court, $749,000
125 Summer Wheat Drive, $837,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
