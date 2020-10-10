Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 30

One hundred and forty single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 30 ranging in price from $53,500 to $3.9 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 24121 Wine Country Court in Sonoma which sold for $3,900,000 on August 31 . This five bedroom, four bathroom, 4,736 square foot residence featured a gourmet kitchen with a Viking range and a Sub Zero double door refrigerator.

Annapolis

35337 Annapolis Road, $515,000

Bodega Bay

1210 Windy Lane, $680,000

1350 Bodega Ave., $740,000

2032 Sandpiper Court, $870,000

1148 Seaeagle Loop, $1,350,000

Camp Meeker

75 Woodland Ave., $380,000

5422 Lincoln Ave., $397,000

Cazadero

70 Sequoia Ridge Road, $853,000

Cloverdale

243 Red Mountain Drive, $548,000

172 Porterfield Creek Drive, $575,000

Cotati

1177 W. Railroad Ave., $750,000

105 Ward Drive, $765,000

Forestville

9449 Dell Road, $390,000

8004 Savio Lane, $428,000

8690 Trenton Road, $440,000

947 Esther Drive, $540,000

9797 Highway 116, $570,000

Glen Ellen

12305 Manzanita Lane, $447,000

13615 Arnold Drive, $762,000

Graton

8933 Bowers St., $860,000

Healdsburg

419 Grant St., $536,000

1933 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $640,000

8349 W. Dry Creek Road, $680,000

1411 Highland Circle, $970,000

3475 Dry Creek Road, $1,035,000

Kenwood

8960 Sonoma Highway, $1,272,500

1189 Lawndale Road, $2,850,000

Monte Rio

22422 Moscow Road, $625,000

Penngrove

100 Goodwin Lane, $53,500

Petaluma

509 Acadia Drive, $364,000

633 Saint Francis Drive, $507,500

71 Maria Drive, $574,000

1634 Big Bend Drive, $620,000

1009 Crinella Drive, $645,000

2192 Saint Augustine Circle, $715,000

617 Liberty St., $785,000

927 Hogwarts Circle, $800,000

504 Teton Court, $812,000

2172 Saint Augustine Circle, $840,000

250 Cambridge Lane, $859,000

1558 Henry Way, $860,000

220 Lena Lane, $1,050,000

509 Walnut St., $1,680,000

10 Bixby Court, $1,700,000

Santa Rosa

211 W. Seventh St., $315,000

658 Charles St., $322,000

21 Glengreen St., $360,000

2136 Montgomery Drive, $375,000

5050 Parkhurst Drive, $447,000

1024 Sonora Court, $470,000

2251 Northcoast St., $477,000

3315 Yulupa Ave., $495,000

4018 Princeton Drive, $500,000

984 Aston Circle, $500,000

1826 Orchard St., $515,000

2515 Maya Court, $520,000

2353 Mikayla Drive, $520,000

1114 Silva Ave., $523,500

1910 Whitchurch Place, $525,000

2943 Dall Sheep Lane, $530,000

824 Ripley St., $532,500

6454 Mesa Oaks Court, $540,000

2281 Malachite Way, $549,000

2567 Bellevue Ranch, $550,000

2310 Chapman Court, $560,000

420 Deerfield Circle, $560,000

2415 Campbell Drive, $568,000

2553 N. Village Drive, $575,000

1831 Glenbrook Drive, $575,000

2431 Humboldt St., $580,000

2047 Northfield Drive, $585,000

2190 Gold Leaf Lane, $595,000

2408 Pinercrest Drive, $604,000

1604 El Rancho Way, $625,000

1813 Wright St., $626,000

1922 Tonja Way, $630,000

2325 Sundance St., $645,000

5362 Alyssum Court, $650,000

1912 Eversley Place, $675,000

276 Brey Road, $677,500

352 Major Drive, $691,500

2021 Bluebell Drive, $710,000

8879 Oak Trail Drive, $715,000

3162 Carvel Drive, $715,000

1932 Dennis Lane, $725,000

2258 Nectarine Drive, $740,000

2267 Taylor Mountain Place, $750,000

5304 Santa Teresa Ave., $775,000

10 Chelsea Drive, $790,000

3307 Nielsen Road, $790,000

2521 Barona Place, $805,000

1313 Zachery Place, $845,000

6360 Stone Bridge Road, $850,000

8839 Hood Mountain Circle, $860,000

5320 Carriage Lane, $865,000

3675 Piner Road, $875,000

4823 Kieran Court, $915,000

742 Beaver St., $925,000

2004 Eagle Court, $935,000

3598 Phillips Ave., $975,000

6383 Pine Valley Drive, $980,000

230 Oak Tree Drive, $993,500

1533 Ronne Drive, $1,198,000

222 Twin Pillar Way, $1,425,000

10133 Loch Haven Drive, $1,465,000

4911 Hayfield Court, $1,525,000

4034 Tourmaline Court, $1,550,000

3888 Royal Manor Place, $2,125,000

Sebastopol

866 McFarlane Ave., $500,000

985 Wagnon Road, $740,000

12789 Graton Road, $799,000

649 Furlong Road, $890,000

11270 Occidental Road, $1,300,000

14375 Occidental Road, $1,700,000

1483 Bloomfield Road, $1,855,000

3645 Celesta Court, $2,270,000

Sonoma

1363 Avenida Sebastiani, $265,000

17375 Hillcrest Ave., $550,000

18440 Lucas Ave., $575,000

937 Center St., $630,000

106 Sunnyside Ave., $685,000

137 S. Temelec Circle, $690,000

494 Troy Lane, $749,000

556 Barrachi Way, $750,000

439 E. Fourth St., $995,000

302 Hatchery Lane, $1,155,000

1188 Ingram Drive, $1,625,000

175 France St., $1,780,000

963 Lark Ave., $1,800,000

89 Specht Road, $1,860,000

149 Pine Ave., $2,900,000

17918 Carriger Road, $3,000,000

24121 Wine Country Court, $3,900,000

The Sea Ranch

35926 Seaward Reach, $949,000

251 Ballast Road, $1,225,000

35272 Spyglass Lane, $1,250,000

Windsor

8503 Zinfandel Drive, $394,500

144 Fulton Place, $565,000

401 Buena Tierra Court, $749,000

125 Summer Wheat Drive, $837,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter