Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 6
Eighty-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 6 ranging in price from $285,000 to $7.6 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 720 Shiloh Terrace in Santa Rosa which sold for $7,630,000 on Sept. 8. This seven bedroom, eight bathroom, 8,138-square-foot Mediterranean villa featured a tennis/sport court, a 4,100 indoor pool and a fitness pavilion.
Bodega Bay
20700 Wren Court, $1,500,000
Calistoga
5860 Sharp Road, $1,550,000
Forestville
8656 Mirabel Road, $330,000
8344 Trenton Road, $675,000
Guerneville
16431 Watson Road, $535,000
Healdsburg
220 Fir Circle, $575,000
863 Limerick Lane, $935,000
849 Dry Creek Road, $1,220,000
620 Dry Creek Road, $1,520,000
Monte Rio
22926 Conifer Drive, $599,000
19475 Redwood Drive, $760,000
Petaluma
1713 Clairmont Court, $295,455
143 W. Payran St., $595,000
222 White Oak Circle, $600,000
2036 Clydesdale Way, $685,000
833 Western Ave., $715,000
1609 San Marino Drive, $795,000
1653 Cerro Sonoma Circle, $800,000
314 Bassett St., $898,000
519 F St., $905,000
616 Kentucky St., $950,000
485 Grey Owl Drive, $980,000
233 Stowring Road, $2,050,000
Rohnert Park
8695 Lancaster Drive, $450,000
1528 Mathias Place, $650,000
Santa Rosa
520 Southwood Drive, $510,000
2457 Sophia Drive, $511,000
148 Hendley St., $520,000
1209 12th St., $535,000
2380 Julio Lane, $550,000
1760 Shelley Drive, $550,000
777 Hoen Court, $570,000
3670 Spring Creek Drive, $570,000
2355 Valley West Drive, $572,000
1718 Arroyo Sierra Circle, $575,000
2334 Andre Lane, $585,000
2705 Gallop Drive, $600,000
627 King St., $610,000
435 Manka Circle, $640,000
2005 San Miguel Ave., $660,000
1525 Hexem Ave., $685,000
4714 Bridle Trail, $700,000
1037 Badger Court, $700,000
191 El Encanto Way, $705,000
7149 Fairfield Drive, $707,000
6335 Meadowridge Drive, $720,000
2028 Crimson Lane, $750,000
5456 Pine Hill Court, $834,500
3793 Selvage Road, $839,000
1701 Monte Carlo Court, $875,000
47 Brighton Court, $880,000
4765 Guerneville Road, $910,000
575 Country Club Drive, $935,000
5330 Vista Grande Drive, $940,000
2009 Terrace Way, $950,000
312 Countryside Drive, $1,027,000
3631 Aaron Drive, $1,049,000
356 Gemma Circle, $1,050,000
3616 Orbetello Court, $1,699,000
3678 Rocky Knoll Way, $2,225,000
720 Shiloh Terrace, $7,630,000
710 Shiloh Terrace, $7,630,000
Sebastopol
8790 Barnett Valley Road, $910,000
1014 Ragle Road, $1,000,000
3730 Highland Road, $1,115,000
13995 Occidental Road, $1,235,000
7990 Kennedy Road, $1,235,000
Sonoma
18784 Jami Lee Lane, $629,000
757 Heather Lane, $680,000
1240 Pickett St., $710,000
363 Dahlia Drive 1, $876,000
260 Richards Blvd., $1,280,000
332 E. Second St., $1,500,000
19362 Loretta Court, $1,589,000
741 E. Second St., $2,000,000
3745 Grove St., $2,200,000
The Sea Ranch
35399 Fly Cloud Road, $660,000
1622 Sea Way, $930,000
152 Sea Drift, $1,100,000
320 Constellation Close, $1,250,000
Windsor
1980 Jones Road, $285,000
9446 Victoria Lane, $477,500
756 Prince George Way, $605,000
9604 Lord Drive, $675,000
800 Colleen Drive, $700,000
1339 Eagle Drive, $772,000
133 Savannah Way, $1,299,500
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
