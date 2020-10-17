Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 6

Eighty-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 6 ranging in price from $285,000 to $7.6 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 720 Shiloh Terrace in Santa Rosa which sold for $7,630,000 on Sept. 8. This seven bedroom, eight bathroom, 8,138-square-foot Mediterranean villa featured a tennis/sport court, a 4,100 indoor pool and a fitness pavilion.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

20700 Wren Court, $1,500,000

Calistoga

5860 Sharp Road, $1,550,000

Forestville

8656 Mirabel Road, $330,000

8344 Trenton Road, $675,000

Guerneville

16431 Watson Road, $535,000

Healdsburg

220 Fir Circle, $575,000

863 Limerick Lane, $935,000

849 Dry Creek Road, $1,220,000

620 Dry Creek Road, $1,520,000

Monte Rio

22926 Conifer Drive, $599,000

19475 Redwood Drive, $760,000

Petaluma

1713 Clairmont Court, $295,455

143 W. Payran St., $595,000

222 White Oak Circle, $600,000

2036 Clydesdale Way, $685,000

833 Western Ave., $715,000

1609 San Marino Drive, $795,000

1653 Cerro Sonoma Circle, $800,000

314 Bassett St., $898,000

519 F St., $905,000

616 Kentucky St., $950,000

485 Grey Owl Drive, $980,000

233 Stowring Road, $2,050,000

Rohnert Park

8695 Lancaster Drive, $450,000

1528 Mathias Place, $650,000

Santa Rosa

520 Southwood Drive, $510,000

2457 Sophia Drive, $511,000

148 Hendley St., $520,000

1209 12th St., $535,000

2380 Julio Lane, $550,000

1760 Shelley Drive, $550,000

777 Hoen Court, $570,000

3670 Spring Creek Drive, $570,000

2355 Valley West Drive, $572,000

1718 Arroyo Sierra Circle, $575,000

2334 Andre Lane, $585,000

2705 Gallop Drive, $600,000

627 King St., $610,000

435 Manka Circle, $640,000

2005 San Miguel Ave., $660,000

1525 Hexem Ave., $685,000

4714 Bridle Trail, $700,000

1037 Badger Court, $700,000

191 El Encanto Way, $705,000

7149 Fairfield Drive, $707,000

6335 Meadowridge Drive, $720,000

2028 Crimson Lane, $750,000

5456 Pine Hill Court, $834,500

3793 Selvage Road, $839,000

1701 Monte Carlo Court, $875,000

47 Brighton Court, $880,000

4765 Guerneville Road, $910,000

575 Country Club Drive, $935,000

5330 Vista Grande Drive, $940,000

2009 Terrace Way, $950,000

312 Countryside Drive, $1,027,000

3631 Aaron Drive, $1,049,000

356 Gemma Circle, $1,050,000

3616 Orbetello Court, $1,699,000

3678 Rocky Knoll Way, $2,225,000

720 Shiloh Terrace, $7,630,000

710 Shiloh Terrace, $7,630,000

Sebastopol

8790 Barnett Valley Road, $910,000

1014 Ragle Road, $1,000,000

3730 Highland Road, $1,115,000

13995 Occidental Road, $1,235,000

7990 Kennedy Road, $1,235,000

Sonoma

18784 Jami Lee Lane, $629,000

757 Heather Lane, $680,000

1240 Pickett St., $710,000

363 Dahlia Drive 1, $876,000

260 Richards Blvd., $1,280,000

332 E. Second St., $1,500,000

19362 Loretta Court, $1,589,000

741 E. Second St., $2,000,000

3745 Grove St., $2,200,000

The Sea Ranch

35399 Fly Cloud Road, $660,000

1622 Sea Way, $930,000

152 Sea Drift, $1,100,000

320 Constellation Close, $1,250,000

Windsor

1980 Jones Road, $285,000

9446 Victoria Lane, $477,500

756 Prince George Way, $605,000

9604 Lord Drive, $675,000

800 Colleen Drive, $700,000

1339 Eagle Drive, $772,000

133 Savannah Way, $1,299,500

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter