Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 13
One hundred and thirty-eight single-family homes were sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 13 ranging in price from $155,000 to $5.8 million
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 2046 & 2050 Hale Road in Sonoma which sold for $5.8 million on September 19. The two address property included a contemporary one bedroom guest house, studio apartment, award-winning vineyard and infrastructure for a larger main residence in the future.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Bodega Bay
21128 Hummingbird Court, $908,000
470 Swan Drive, $1,650,000
Cazadero
19230 Fort Ross Road, $220,000
Cloverdale
304 Icaria Court, $275,000
437 Muscat Drive, $287,500
Cotati
8543 Loretto Ave., $685,000
279 Valparaiso Ave., $710,000
Forestville
11140 Ice Box Canyon Road, $365,000
10985 Terrace Drive, $438,000
10707 Forest Hills Road, $670,000
Guerneville
19026 Hidden Valley Road, $503,000
13779 Guerne Hill Road, $550,000
17910 Highway 116, $600,000
15863 Morningside Drive, $790,000
Healdsburg
791 Florence Lane, $400,000
2094 Redwood Drive, $665,000
219 Fuchsia Way, $690,000
627 Hidden Acres Road, $1,800,000
411 Matheson St., $1,924,000
1047 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $1,950,000
Jenner
22076 Frost Court, $477,500
Monte Rio
21791 Highway 116, $380,000
Petaluma
1316 Pacific Ave., $559,000
1593 Rainier Ave., $575,000
1665 Acapulco Court, $585,000
1630 Big Bend Drive, $620,000
1447 Morning Glory Drive, $628,000
1513 Meadowlark Lane, $700,000
836 Garfield Drive, $725,000
613 Garfield Drive, $900,000
1705 Avila Ranch Drive, $1,125,000
766 El Paseo Drive, $1,300,000
28 Pepper Lane, $1,630,000
Rohnert Park
4402 Hampton Court, $558,000
7677 Melody Drive, $635,000
7452 Mitchell Drive, $649,000
7746 Wildrose Way, $665,000
1841 Kelly Place, $685,000
1469 Kincade Place, $715,000
Santa Rosa
372 Mark West Commons Circle, $155,000
1956 Coffee Tree Court, $165,455
1979 Dogwood Drive, $185,000
4077 Bayberry Drive, $313,500
1710 Greeneich Ave., $445,000
4 Meadowgreen Court, $450,000
1006 Rutledge Ave., $465,000
6927 Fairfield Drive, $470,000
136 Ridgway Ave., $500,000
13 Hull St., $515,000
2620 Montgomery Drive, $520,000
3493 Idaho Drive, $527,000
6837 Oak Leaf Drive, $540,000
948 Kenmore Lane, $549,500
1829 Fenwick Place, $550,000
4193 Concord Ave., $550,000
1356 Woodhaven Drive, $571,000
1634 Clover Lane, $575,000
1412 Snowy Cloud Way, $575,000
2124 Berkeley Drive, $575,000
1842 Glenbrook Drive, $577,500
4224 Wayvern Drive, $580,000
1825 Slater St., $580,000
2296 Claiborne Circle, $582,000
2415 Van Patter Drive, $590,000
290 Compton Ave., $590,000
919 Brunello Drive, $599,000
1817 Montgomery Drive, $605,000
233 Craftman Court, $610,000
4347 Brookshire Circle, $610,000
1438 Manhattan Way, $625,000
2992 Park Meadow Drive, $635,000
497 Saint Mary Drive, $635,000
122 Valley Lakes Drive, $635,000
1105 Crest Drive, $642,000
339 Pythian Road, $650,000
1756 Walnut Creek Drive, $659,000
136 Creek Way, $660,000
2113 Creekside Road, $660,000
164 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $665,000
1903 Santa Monica Court, $675,000
5599 Carriage Lane, $675,000
1526 Parker Drive, $679,000
2319 S. Hampton Circle, $680,000
315 Miramonte Place, $725,000
357 Laurel Leaf Place, $729,000
324 Breeden St., $735,000
2135 Cummings Drive, $744,000
231 Belhaven Circle, $780,000
2037 Cummings Drive, $784,000
3574 Aaron Drive, $795,000
6331 Meadowridge Drive, $799,000
3521 Brookdale Drive, $805,000
1753 Happy Valley Road, $860,000
3516 Heimbucher Way, $880,000
131 Yulupa Circle, $895,000
2619 Fir Park Way, $900,000
4562 Badger Road, $940,000
1982 W. Bristlecone Court, $1,025,000
4210 Chaparral Road, $1,080,000
3837 Sedgemoore Drive, $1,089,000
2521 Greenvale Court, $1,179,000
2327 Rancho Cabeza Drive, $1,220,000
3805 Zieber Road, $1,377,500
Sebastopol
7695 Atkinson Road, $720,000
1703 Cooper Road, $750,000
4950 Gravenstein Highway S, $796,000
8577 Graton Road, $960,000
5771 Blank Road, $990,000
6563 Rutgers Drive, $995,000
9024 Mill Station Road, $1,010,000
5495 Hutchinson Road, $1,033,000
1680 Jonive Road, $1,174,000
700 Jonive Road, $1,412,000
11007 Moonshine Road, $1,825,000
151 Harris Hills Drive, $1,910,000
8898 Occidental Road, $2,200,000
Sonoma
649 W. First St., Unit 9, $378,500
241 Todd Ave., $440,000
1343 Larkin Drive, $470,000
483 San Gabriel Drive, $699,000
303 Patten St., $1,215,000
19366 Arnold Drive, $1,300,000
21625 Hyde Road, $1,930,000
2046 Hale Road, $5,800,000
2050 Hale Road, $5,800,000
The Sea Ranch
41319 W. Wind, $843,000
229 Klamath Way, $1,150,000
260 Whalebone Reach, $1,275,000
301 Spring Meadow, $1,500,000
301 Chinquapin Lane, $1,645,000
Windsor
936 Ventnor Ave., $302,500
551 Shagbark St., $615,000
10932 Rio Ruso Drive, $642,000
9110 Starr Road, $700,000
664 Chardonnay Place, $845,000
9409 Elsie Way, $989,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: