Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 13

One hundred and thirty-eight single-family homes were sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 13 ranging in price from $155,000 to $5.8 million

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 2046 & 2050 Hale Road in Sonoma which sold for $5.8 million on September 19. The two address property included a contemporary one bedroom guest house, studio apartment, award-winning vineyard and infrastructure for a larger main residence in the future.

Bodega Bay

21128 Hummingbird Court, $908,000

470 Swan Drive, $1,650,000

Cazadero

19230 Fort Ross Road, $220,000

Cloverdale

304 Icaria Court, $275,000

437 Muscat Drive, $287,500

Cotati

8543 Loretto Ave., $685,000

279 Valparaiso Ave., $710,000

Forestville

11140 Ice Box Canyon Road, $365,000

10985 Terrace Drive, $438,000

10707 Forest Hills Road, $670,000

Guerneville

19026 Hidden Valley Road, $503,000

13779 Guerne Hill Road, $550,000

17910 Highway 116, $600,000

15863 Morningside Drive, $790,000

Healdsburg

791 Florence Lane, $400,000

2094 Redwood Drive, $665,000

219 Fuchsia Way, $690,000

627 Hidden Acres Road, $1,800,000

411 Matheson St., $1,924,000

1047 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $1,950,000

Jenner

22076 Frost Court, $477,500

Monte Rio

21791 Highway 116, $380,000

Petaluma

1316 Pacific Ave., $559,000

1593 Rainier Ave., $575,000

1665 Acapulco Court, $585,000

1630 Big Bend Drive, $620,000

1447 Morning Glory Drive, $628,000

1513 Meadowlark Lane, $700,000

836 Garfield Drive, $725,000

613 Garfield Drive, $900,000

1705 Avila Ranch Drive, $1,125,000

766 El Paseo Drive, $1,300,000

28 Pepper Lane, $1,630,000

Rohnert Park

4402 Hampton Court, $558,000

7677 Melody Drive, $635,000

7452 Mitchell Drive, $649,000

7746 Wildrose Way, $665,000

1841 Kelly Place, $685,000

1469 Kincade Place, $715,000

Santa Rosa

372 Mark West Commons Circle, $155,000

1956 Coffee Tree Court, $165,455

1979 Dogwood Drive, $185,000

4077 Bayberry Drive, $313,500

1710 Greeneich Ave., $445,000

4 Meadowgreen Court, $450,000

1006 Rutledge Ave., $465,000

6927 Fairfield Drive, $470,000

136 Ridgway Ave., $500,000

13 Hull St., $515,000

2620 Montgomery Drive, $520,000

3493 Idaho Drive, $527,000

6837 Oak Leaf Drive, $540,000

948 Kenmore Lane, $549,500

1829 Fenwick Place, $550,000

4193 Concord Ave., $550,000

1356 Woodhaven Drive, $571,000

1634 Clover Lane, $575,000

1412 Snowy Cloud Way, $575,000

2124 Berkeley Drive, $575,000

1842 Glenbrook Drive, $577,500

4224 Wayvern Drive, $580,000

1825 Slater St., $580,000

2296 Claiborne Circle, $582,000

2415 Van Patter Drive, $590,000

290 Compton Ave., $590,000

919 Brunello Drive, $599,000

1817 Montgomery Drive, $605,000

233 Craftman Court, $610,000

4347 Brookshire Circle, $610,000

1438 Manhattan Way, $625,000

2992 Park Meadow Drive, $635,000

497 Saint Mary Drive, $635,000

122 Valley Lakes Drive, $635,000

1105 Crest Drive, $642,000

339 Pythian Road, $650,000

1756 Walnut Creek Drive, $659,000

136 Creek Way, $660,000

2113 Creekside Road, $660,000

164 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $665,000

1903 Santa Monica Court, $675,000

5599 Carriage Lane, $675,000

1526 Parker Drive, $679,000

2319 S. Hampton Circle, $680,000

315 Miramonte Place, $725,000

357 Laurel Leaf Place, $729,000

324 Breeden St., $735,000

2135 Cummings Drive, $744,000

231 Belhaven Circle, $780,000

2037 Cummings Drive, $784,000

3574 Aaron Drive, $795,000

6331 Meadowridge Drive, $799,000

3521 Brookdale Drive, $805,000

1753 Happy Valley Road, $860,000

3516 Heimbucher Way, $880,000

131 Yulupa Circle, $895,000

2619 Fir Park Way, $900,000

4562 Badger Road, $940,000

1982 W. Bristlecone Court, $1,025,000

4210 Chaparral Road, $1,080,000

3837 Sedgemoore Drive, $1,089,000

2521 Greenvale Court, $1,179,000

2327 Rancho Cabeza Drive, $1,220,000

3805 Zieber Road, $1,377,500

Sebastopol

7695 Atkinson Road, $720,000

1703 Cooper Road, $750,000

4950 Gravenstein Highway S, $796,000

8577 Graton Road, $960,000

5771 Blank Road, $990,000

6563 Rutgers Drive, $995,000

9024 Mill Station Road, $1,010,000

5495 Hutchinson Road, $1,033,000

1680 Jonive Road, $1,174,000

700 Jonive Road, $1,412,000

11007 Moonshine Road, $1,825,000

151 Harris Hills Drive, $1,910,000

8898 Occidental Road, $2,200,000

Sonoma

649 W. First St., Unit 9, $378,500

241 Todd Ave., $440,000

1343 Larkin Drive, $470,000

483 San Gabriel Drive, $699,000

303 Patten St., $1,215,000

19366 Arnold Drive, $1,300,000

21625 Hyde Road, $1,930,000

2046 Hale Road, $5,800,000

2050 Hale Road, $5,800,000

The Sea Ranch

41319 W. Wind, $843,000

229 Klamath Way, $1,150,000

260 Whalebone Reach, $1,275,000

301 Spring Meadow, $1,500,000

301 Chinquapin Lane, $1,645,000

Windsor

936 Ventnor Ave., $302,500

551 Shagbark St., $615,000

10932 Rio Ruso Drive, $642,000

9110 Starr Road, $700,000

664 Chardonnay Place, $845,000

9409 Elsie Way, $989,000

