Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 20

One hundred and thirty-one single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 20 ranging in price from $90,500 to $4.8 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 18550 Half Moon St. in Sonoma which sold for $4,800,000 on Sept. 21. This six bedroom, seven bathroom, 6,304 square foot home featured pool, spa, meditation yurt, barn and raised bed garden.

Annapolis

25600 Soda Springs Road, $90,500

Bodega Bay

1345 Bay View St., $750,000

96 Cypress Loop, $1,360,000

19942 Oyster Catcher Loop, $1,425,000

Cloverdale

125 Champlain Ave., $450,000

Cotati

33 Lipton Way, $297,500

411 Matteri Circle, $579,000

Forestville

9180 Highway 116, $837,500

7800 Giusti Road, $4,700,000

Glen Ellen

4556 Keiser Ranch Road, $2,600,000

4100 Wake Robin Drive, $4,500,000

Guerneville

19386 Hidden Valley Road, $335,000

15337 Glandy Glen, $349,000

17990 Lark Drive, $487,000

19389 Pine Glade, $678,500

16063 Armstrong Court, $720,000

Healdsburg

206 Sequoia Circle, $489,000

1962 Redwood Drive, $510,000

924 Bradley Court, $650,000

235 Pheasant Drive, $815,000

Penngrove

484 Oak St., $790,000

Petaluma

717 E .D St., $300,000

814 Winton Drive, $337,500

1341 Ramona Lane, $610,000

1145 Brighton View Circle, $626,000

1889 Rainier Circle, $725,000

1032 Garfield Drive, $730,000

1127 Wieling Way, $807,500

15 Webster St., $820,000

19 Wedgewood Court, $870,000

1739 Southgate Drive, $897,000

118 Greenridge Court, $897,000

Rohnert Park

1469 Jasmine Circle, $658,000

1710 Kenwood Place, $738,000

Santa Rosa

1718 Moraga Drive, $415,000

14 Glengreen St., $430,000

558 Boyd St., $454,000

1016 Aston Circle, $485,000

1858 Rose Ave., $501,000

2138 Westwood Drive, $520,000

1222 McConnell Ave., $525,000

309 Gilbert Drive, $530,000

1841 Peterson Lane, $535,000

2328 Valley West Drive, $550,000

922 Easton Drive, $550,000

2356 Sophia Drive, $560,000

1504 Wadsworth Court, $570,000

2158 Nightingale Drive, $586,000

2292 San Miguel Ave., $586,500

8887 Oakmont Drive, $600,000

2074 Autumn Walk Drive, $605,000

1811 Humboldt St., $605,000

1889 Bodie St., $605,000

2515 Cedar Berry Ave., $615,000

538 Mayfield Drive, $645,000

2817 Hidden Valley Drive, $662,000

3503 Barnes Road, $665,000

763 Nebraska Drive, $665,500

2806 Magowan Drive, $667,000

6446 Stone Bridge Road, $675,000

679 Middle Rincon Road, $679,000

1625 Nancy Court, $680,000

5328 San Luis Ave., $680,000

1456 Longship Lane, $690,000

1992 Viewpointe Circle, $690,000

2012 Waltzer Road, $700,000

1011 Nason St., $745,000

3536 Kirkridge St., $748,500

112 Junior St., $775,000

4445 Hall Road, $777,000

5620 Dempsey Place, $785,000

729 Montclair Drive, $789,000

5380 Saint Helena Road, $799,000

1898 Gabriel Court, $815,000

4012 Shadowhill Drive, $815,000

5558 Yerba Buena Road, $817,500

1818 San Ramon Way, $860,000

1932 Geary Drive, $911,000

3925 Millbrook Drive, $925,000

2055 Gardenview Place, $965,000

3984 Millbrook Drive, $975,000

3417 Verdi Vista Drive, $990,000

2861 Bardy Road, $1,100,000

1448 Wikiup Drive, $1,200,000

2835 Bardy Road, $1,750,000

2133 Soleil Way, $1,950,000

2117 Soleil Way, $1,950,000

2113 Soleil Way, $1,950,000

2114 Soleil Way, $1,950,000

2118 Soleil Way, $1,950,000

2134 Soleil Way, $1,950,000

2115 Dennis Lane, $1,950,000

2129 Soleil Way, $1,950,000

2121 Soleil Way, $1,950,000

2125 Soleil Way, $1,950,000

2126 Soleil Way, $1,950,000

2130 Soleil Way, $1,950,000

2127 Dennis Lane, $1,950,000

2122 Soleil Way, $1,950,000

Sebastopol

4052 Hessel Road, $615,000

6850 Carol Drive, $660,000

9325 Ferguson Court 102, $823,000

7463 Skidmore Road, $961,000

7535 Lynch Road, $995,000

12212 Fiori Lane, $1,000,000

6700 Orchard Station Road, $1,230,000

13801 Occidental Road, $1,275,000

3299 Frei Road, $2,195,000

Sonoma

1307 Herbazal St., $280,000

185 Cooper St., $497,500

114 Melody Court, $705,000

942 Madison Drive, $770,000

348 France St., $800,000

607 Verano Ave., $825,000

22585 Sonoma Highway, $850,000

1333 Nut Tree Lane, $1,234,500

512 Donald St., $2,100,000

496 Denmark St., $2,385,000

18550 Half Moon St., $4,800,000

The Sea Ranch

36778 Timber Ridge Road, $517,500

307 Pine Cone, $790,000

376 Moonraker Road, $869,000

40770 Leeward Road, $1,320,000

222 Del Mar Point, $1,375,000

254 Pilot Reach, $1,445,000

Windsor

910 Buckingham Drive, $620,000

532 Shagbark St., $650,000

5837 Mathilde Drive, $865,000

9388 Lakewood Drive, $1,150,000

1499 Gumview Road, $1,235,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database.