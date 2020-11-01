Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 20
One hundred and thirty-one single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 20 ranging in price from $90,500 to $4.8 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 18550 Half Moon St. in Sonoma which sold for $4,800,000 on Sept. 21. This six bedroom, seven bathroom, 6,304 square foot home featured pool, spa, meditation yurt, barn and raised bed garden.
Annapolis
25600 Soda Springs Road, $90,500
Bodega Bay
1345 Bay View St., $750,000
96 Cypress Loop, $1,360,000
19942 Oyster Catcher Loop, $1,425,000
Cloverdale
125 Champlain Ave., $450,000
Cotati
33 Lipton Way, $297,500
411 Matteri Circle, $579,000
Forestville
9180 Highway 116, $837,500
7800 Giusti Road, $4,700,000
Glen Ellen
4556 Keiser Ranch Road, $2,600,000
4100 Wake Robin Drive, $4,500,000
Guerneville
19386 Hidden Valley Road, $335,000
15337 Glandy Glen, $349,000
17990 Lark Drive, $487,000
19389 Pine Glade, $678,500
16063 Armstrong Court, $720,000
Healdsburg
206 Sequoia Circle, $489,000
1962 Redwood Drive, $510,000
924 Bradley Court, $650,000
235 Pheasant Drive, $815,000
Penngrove
484 Oak St., $790,000
Petaluma
717 E .D St., $300,000
814 Winton Drive, $337,500
1341 Ramona Lane, $610,000
1145 Brighton View Circle, $626,000
1889 Rainier Circle, $725,000
1032 Garfield Drive, $730,000
1127 Wieling Way, $807,500
15 Webster St., $820,000
19 Wedgewood Court, $870,000
1739 Southgate Drive, $897,000
118 Greenridge Court, $897,000
Rohnert Park
1469 Jasmine Circle, $658,000
1710 Kenwood Place, $738,000
Santa Rosa
1718 Moraga Drive, $415,000
14 Glengreen St., $430,000
558 Boyd St., $454,000
1016 Aston Circle, $485,000
1858 Rose Ave., $501,000
2138 Westwood Drive, $520,000
1222 McConnell Ave., $525,000
309 Gilbert Drive, $530,000
1841 Peterson Lane, $535,000
2328 Valley West Drive, $550,000
922 Easton Drive, $550,000
2356 Sophia Drive, $560,000
1504 Wadsworth Court, $570,000
2158 Nightingale Drive, $586,000
2292 San Miguel Ave., $586,500
8887 Oakmont Drive, $600,000
2074 Autumn Walk Drive, $605,000
1811 Humboldt St., $605,000
1889 Bodie St., $605,000
2515 Cedar Berry Ave., $615,000
538 Mayfield Drive, $645,000
2817 Hidden Valley Drive, $662,000
3503 Barnes Road, $665,000
763 Nebraska Drive, $665,500
2806 Magowan Drive, $667,000
6446 Stone Bridge Road, $675,000
679 Middle Rincon Road, $679,000
1625 Nancy Court, $680,000
5328 San Luis Ave., $680,000
1456 Longship Lane, $690,000
1992 Viewpointe Circle, $690,000
2012 Waltzer Road, $700,000
1011 Nason St., $745,000
3536 Kirkridge St., $748,500
112 Junior St., $775,000
4445 Hall Road, $777,000
5620 Dempsey Place, $785,000
729 Montclair Drive, $789,000
5380 Saint Helena Road, $799,000
1898 Gabriel Court, $815,000
4012 Shadowhill Drive, $815,000
5558 Yerba Buena Road, $817,500
1818 San Ramon Way, $860,000
1932 Geary Drive, $911,000
3925 Millbrook Drive, $925,000
2055 Gardenview Place, $965,000
3984 Millbrook Drive, $975,000
3417 Verdi Vista Drive, $990,000
2861 Bardy Road, $1,100,000
1448 Wikiup Drive, $1,200,000
2835 Bardy Road, $1,750,000
2133 Soleil Way, $1,950,000
2117 Soleil Way, $1,950,000
2113 Soleil Way, $1,950,000
2114 Soleil Way, $1,950,000
2118 Soleil Way, $1,950,000
2134 Soleil Way, $1,950,000
2115 Dennis Lane, $1,950,000
2129 Soleil Way, $1,950,000
2121 Soleil Way, $1,950,000
2125 Soleil Way, $1,950,000
2126 Soleil Way, $1,950,000
2130 Soleil Way, $1,950,000
2127 Dennis Lane, $1,950,000
2122 Soleil Way, $1,950,000
Sebastopol
4052 Hessel Road, $615,000
6850 Carol Drive, $660,000
9325 Ferguson Court 102, $823,000
7463 Skidmore Road, $961,000
7535 Lynch Road, $995,000
12212 Fiori Lane, $1,000,000
6700 Orchard Station Road, $1,230,000
13801 Occidental Road, $1,275,000
3299 Frei Road, $2,195,000
Sonoma
1307 Herbazal St., $280,000
185 Cooper St., $497,500
114 Melody Court, $705,000
942 Madison Drive, $770,000
348 France St., $800,000
607 Verano Ave., $825,000
22585 Sonoma Highway, $850,000
1333 Nut Tree Lane, $1,234,500
512 Donald St., $2,100,000
496 Denmark St., $2,385,000
18550 Half Moon St., $4,800,000
The Sea Ranch
36778 Timber Ridge Road, $517,500
307 Pine Cone, $790,000
376 Moonraker Road, $869,000
40770 Leeward Road, $1,320,000
222 Del Mar Point, $1,375,000
254 Pilot Reach, $1,445,000
Windsor
910 Buckingham Drive, $620,000
532 Shagbark St., $650,000
5837 Mathilde Drive, $865,000
9388 Lakewood Drive, $1,150,000
1499 Gumview Road, $1,235,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
