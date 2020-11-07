Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 27

One hundred and eighteen single-family home sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 27 ranging in price from $169,000 to $2.8 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions this week was 300 Shiloh Valley Court in Santa Rosa which sold for $2,800,000 on Sept. 28. This four bedroom, five bathroom, 3,894 square foot residence featured multiple indoor and outdoor fireplaces, a pool, gourmet kitchen and raised bed gardens.

Bodega Bay

1195 Bay View St., $710,000

5407 La Dia Court, $1,375,000

Cazadero

1360 Cazadero Highway, $440,000

Cloverdale

121 Champlain Ave., $450,000

105 Chardonnay Court, $552,000

101 Wisteria Circle, $574,000

26830 Madrone Road, $1,003,000

1400 Trimble Lane, $1,536,500

Cotati

9043 Willow Ave., $1,430,500

Forestville

10601 Old River Road, $594,000

9747 Pohley St., $840,000

Guerneville

16605 Guernewood Road, $350,000

15604 Riverside Drive, $475,000

14470 Southern Ave., $925,000

17505 Riverside Drive, $1,195,000

Healdsburg

2143 Buena Vista Ave., $476,000

448 Grant St., $775,000

236 Powell Ave., $825,000

115 Wild Horse Court, $1,215,000

Monte Rio

20251 Willow Road, $169,000

Penngrove

1930 William Drive, $1,250,000

7124 Cold Springs Road, $1,600,000

Petaluma

5634 Lakeville Highway, $400,000

1312 Berrydale Drive, $565,000

248 Gossage Way, $580,000

1426 Morning Glory Drive, $590,000

128 W. Payran St., $610,000

117 Muir Court, $650,000

1508 Eric Court, $700,000

1737 E. Madison St., $705,000

1775 Stone Creek Drive, $740,000

2217 Aaron Court, $755,000

822 Louise Drive, $760,000

100 Tuxedo Court, $855,000

1941 Clydesdale Way, $865,000

820 Old Adobe Road, $1,400,000

488 Jasmine Lane, $1,500,000

25 Century Lane, $1,599,000

Rohnert Park

1370 Gaspar Court, $604,000

1504 Galaxy Court, $660,000

8020 Macaw Court, $670,000

1626 Kensington Place, $675,000

5651 Kameron Place, $680,000

8028 Macaw Court, $700,000

Santa Rosa

4110 Wallace Road, $240,000

3619 Yale Drive, $351,818

416 King St., $399,000

4200 Wallace Road, $422,500

241 Carrillo St., $440,000

805 Seventh St., $445,000

2050 Burbank Ave., $452,000

3747 Skyview Drive, $467,500

516 B St B., $470,000

982 Kingwood St., $487,000

2430 Redoak Court, $499,000

1113 Glenn St., $500,000

1614 Nancy Court, $519,000

441 Tracy Ave., $525,000

2330 Claiborne Circle, $548,000

1720 Glenbrook Drive, $555,000

649 Pine St., $558,000

2424 Amethyst Way, $572,500

335 Vintage Glen Court, $575,000

528 Middle Rincon Road, $590,000

358 Pleasant Ave., $600,000

2437 Vallejo St., $624,500

741 Davis St., $625,000

228 Olive St., $650,000

1306 Dogwood Drive, $660,000

5247 Lockwood Circle, $670,000

2330 W. Bodie Court, $710,000

2472 Creek Meadow Drive, $737,000

1808 Palisades Drive, $775,000

1730 Saint Francis Road, $782,000

617 Greenview Drive, $790,000

16 El Prado Court, $800,000

1824 Palisades Drive, $810,000

494 Benjamins Road, $880,500

1923 Hidden Valley Drive, $905,000

1947 Creekside Road, $950,000

3464 Baldwin Way, $995,000

1845 Bella Vista Way, $1,030,000

5307 Sonoma Highway, $1,290,000

3516 Daybreak Court, $1,890,000

300 Shiloh Valley Court, $2,800,000

Sebastopol

8430 Kennedy Road, $200,000

6935 Hutchins Ave., $392,500

8141 Stich Lane, $610,000

1480 Bloomfield Road, $884,500

851 Gold Ridge Road, $889,000

7605 Bodega Ave., $950,000

8115 Occidental Road, $1,000,000

3650 Mount Vernon Road, $1,051,000

3595 Evelyn Court, $1,100,000

6185 Orchard Station Road, $1,100,000

Sonoma

17482 Sonoma Highway, $495,000

19305 Junipero Serra Drive, $769,000

19281 Junipero Serra Drive, $812,500

172 Theodor Lane, $939,000

4456 Grove St., $965,000

486 W. Macarthur St., $1,165,000

24265 Arnold Drive, $1,400,000

130 Cavedale Road, $1,408,000

1198 Ingram Drive, $1,437,000

17140 Keaton Ave., $1,475,000

1882 E. Napa St., $1,495,000

1549 E. Napa St., $2,450,000

The Sea Ranch

41374 Leeward Road, $785,000

41150 Deer Trail, $875,000

41247 Tallgrass, $930,000

36557 Sculpture Point Drive, $1,110,000

140 Cabrillo Close, $1,860,000

Windsor

1107 El Macero Way, $635,000

8407 Planetree Drive, $660,000

9356 Jessica Drive, $663,500

232 Belfiore Lane, $665,000

7931 Ferrari Way, $680,000

194 Barrio Way, $960,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter