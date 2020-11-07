Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 27
One hundred and eighteen single-family home sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 27 ranging in price from $169,000 to $2.8 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions this week was 300 Shiloh Valley Court in Santa Rosa which sold for $2,800,000 on Sept. 28. This four bedroom, five bathroom, 3,894 square foot residence featured multiple indoor and outdoor fireplaces, a pool, gourmet kitchen and raised bed gardens.
Bodega Bay
1195 Bay View St., $710,000
5407 La Dia Court, $1,375,000
Cazadero
1360 Cazadero Highway, $440,000
Cloverdale
121 Champlain Ave., $450,000
105 Chardonnay Court, $552,000
101 Wisteria Circle, $574,000
26830 Madrone Road, $1,003,000
1400 Trimble Lane, $1,536,500
Cotati
9043 Willow Ave., $1,430,500
Forestville
10601 Old River Road, $594,000
9747 Pohley St., $840,000
Guerneville
16605 Guernewood Road, $350,000
15604 Riverside Drive, $475,000
14470 Southern Ave., $925,000
17505 Riverside Drive, $1,195,000
Healdsburg
2143 Buena Vista Ave., $476,000
448 Grant St., $775,000
236 Powell Ave., $825,000
115 Wild Horse Court, $1,215,000
Monte Rio
20251 Willow Road, $169,000
Penngrove
1930 William Drive, $1,250,000
7124 Cold Springs Road, $1,600,000
Petaluma
5634 Lakeville Highway, $400,000
1312 Berrydale Drive, $565,000
248 Gossage Way, $580,000
1426 Morning Glory Drive, $590,000
128 W. Payran St., $610,000
117 Muir Court, $650,000
1508 Eric Court, $700,000
1737 E. Madison St., $705,000
1775 Stone Creek Drive, $740,000
2217 Aaron Court, $755,000
822 Louise Drive, $760,000
100 Tuxedo Court, $855,000
1941 Clydesdale Way, $865,000
820 Old Adobe Road, $1,400,000
488 Jasmine Lane, $1,500,000
25 Century Lane, $1,599,000
Rohnert Park
1370 Gaspar Court, $604,000
1504 Galaxy Court, $660,000
8020 Macaw Court, $670,000
1626 Kensington Place, $675,000
5651 Kameron Place, $680,000
8028 Macaw Court, $700,000
Santa Rosa
4110 Wallace Road, $240,000
3619 Yale Drive, $351,818
416 King St., $399,000
4200 Wallace Road, $422,500
241 Carrillo St., $440,000
805 Seventh St., $445,000
2050 Burbank Ave., $452,000
3747 Skyview Drive, $467,500
516 B St B., $470,000
982 Kingwood St., $487,000
2430 Redoak Court, $499,000
1113 Glenn St., $500,000
1614 Nancy Court, $519,000
441 Tracy Ave., $525,000
2330 Claiborne Circle, $548,000
1720 Glenbrook Drive, $555,000
649 Pine St., $558,000
2424 Amethyst Way, $572,500
335 Vintage Glen Court, $575,000
528 Middle Rincon Road, $590,000
358 Pleasant Ave., $600,000
2437 Vallejo St., $624,500
741 Davis St., $625,000
228 Olive St., $650,000
1306 Dogwood Drive, $660,000
5247 Lockwood Circle, $670,000
2330 W. Bodie Court, $710,000
2472 Creek Meadow Drive, $737,000
1808 Palisades Drive, $775,000
1730 Saint Francis Road, $782,000
617 Greenview Drive, $790,000
16 El Prado Court, $800,000
1824 Palisades Drive, $810,000
494 Benjamins Road, $880,500
1923 Hidden Valley Drive, $905,000
1947 Creekside Road, $950,000
3464 Baldwin Way, $995,000
1845 Bella Vista Way, $1,030,000
5307 Sonoma Highway, $1,290,000
3516 Daybreak Court, $1,890,000
300 Shiloh Valley Court, $2,800,000
Sebastopol
8430 Kennedy Road, $200,000
6935 Hutchins Ave., $392,500
8141 Stich Lane, $610,000
1480 Bloomfield Road, $884,500
851 Gold Ridge Road, $889,000
7605 Bodega Ave., $950,000
8115 Occidental Road, $1,000,000
3650 Mount Vernon Road, $1,051,000
3595 Evelyn Court, $1,100,000
6185 Orchard Station Road, $1,100,000
Sonoma
17482 Sonoma Highway, $495,000
19305 Junipero Serra Drive, $769,000
19281 Junipero Serra Drive, $812,500
172 Theodor Lane, $939,000
4456 Grove St., $965,000
486 W. Macarthur St., $1,165,000
24265 Arnold Drive, $1,400,000
130 Cavedale Road, $1,408,000
1198 Ingram Drive, $1,437,000
17140 Keaton Ave., $1,475,000
1882 E. Napa St., $1,495,000
1549 E. Napa St., $2,450,000
The Sea Ranch
41374 Leeward Road, $785,000
41150 Deer Trail, $875,000
41247 Tallgrass, $930,000
36557 Sculpture Point Drive, $1,110,000
140 Cabrillo Close, $1,860,000
Windsor
1107 El Macero Way, $635,000
8407 Planetree Drive, $660,000
9356 Jessica Drive, $663,500
232 Belfiore Lane, $665,000
7931 Ferrari Way, $680,000
194 Barrio Way, $960,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
