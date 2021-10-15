Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 5
One hundred and thirteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 5 ranging in price from $252,500 to $3.9 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 17317 Gehricke Road in Sonoma which sold for $3.9 million on Sept. 7. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 3,521 square foot contemporary home featured an infinity pool and a gourmet kitchen with Sub Zero and Wolf appliances.
Calistoga
4770 Petrified Forest Road, $1,050,000
Cloverdale
130 Marguerite Lane, $319,500
108 Wisteria Circle, $525,000
100 W. Brookside Drive, $560,000
216 Clover Springs Drive, $610,000
459 Gamay Drive, $690,000
534 Venezia Way, $692,000
Cotati
205 Veronda Ave., $985,000
12 Gilman Ranch Road, $1,510,000
Forestville
13970 Green Valley Road, $265,000
10843 Summerhome Park Road, $420,000
Fulton
3011 Fulton Road, $1,275,000
Glen Ellen
1654 Warm Springs Road, $690,000
Guerneville
15289 Willow Road, $320,000
14257 Mill St., $565,000
Healdsburg
305 Orchard St., $485,000
147 Quarry Ridge, $584,000
1119 Hillside Drive, $585,000
310 Grandview Court, $767,000
138 Sherman St., $1,200,000
260 Clear Ridge Drive, $1,800,000
Monte Rio
21070 Bohemian Ave., $485,000
Penngrove
6860 Cold Springs Road, $1,325,000
Petaluma
1301 Evergreen Lane, $618,000
1712 Annetta Drive, $755,000
1013 Carob Court, $775,000
1665 Del Oro Circle, $785,000
310 10th St., $835,000
1875 Heather Lane, $867,500
1048 Wren Drive, $950,000
705 Churchill Drive, $985,000
235 Photinia Place, $1,365,000
111 Hill Blvd., $1,387,000
1876 Mallard Lane, $1,395,000
4770 Bodega Ave., $1,480,000
57 Grant Ave., $1,728,000
Rohnert Park
7377 Carriage Court, $610,500
8524 Liman Way, $639,500
351 Bonnie Ave., $640,000
296 Firethorn Drive, $815,000
7285 Roxanne Lane, $835,000
Santa Rosa
7234 Fairfield Drive, $370,600
915 Maple Ave., $475,000
1213 Tapadera Drive, $500,000
170 Dorchester Court, $515,000
6616 Fairfield Drive, $525,000
3673 Sebastopol Road, $546,000
2003 Fulton Road, $547,000
1005 Waterbrook Court, $590,000
3625 Sebastopol Road, $590,000
1244 Olive St., $599,000
2415 Guerneville Rd B, $610,000
2640 Neotomas Ave., $615,000
2488 College Park Circle, $615,500
3733 Sleepy Hollow Drive, $619,000
2635 Lago Oaks Drive, $620,000
1825 Little John Lane, $625,500
2116 Fremont Drive, $649,000
2522 Tachevah Drive, $659,000
2224 White Chapel Way, $660,000
4220 E. Leafwood Circle, $663,500
8965 Oak Trail Drive, $690,000
1018 Stewart St., $700,000
2340 Brompton Ave., $710,000
2638 Rosevine Lane, $740,000
2293 W. Hearn Ave., $753,000
2278 San Miguel Ave., $780,000
5504 Rainbow Circle, $785,000
1620 Rose Clover St., $786,500
70 Noonan Ranch Circle, $825,000
4650 Los Gatos Court, $850,000
5561 Yerba Buena Road, $850,000
3549 Fieldcrest Court, $875,000
390 Benicia Drive, $875,000
3340 Terra Linda Drive, $879,500
1125 Shady Oak Place, $886,000
5077 Rincon Ave., $925,000
5810 Yerba Buena Road, $1,050,000
3219 Cobblestone Drive, $1,160,000
2508 Rancho Cabeza Drive, $1,185,000
900 Irwin Lane, $1,200,000
4600 Montecito Ave., $1,210,000
1415 Quail Court, $1,220,000
882 Hardstone Court, $1,692,000
3662 Bellagio Court, $1,749,000
5130 Linda Lane, $1,856,000
Sebastopol
472 Eileen Drive, $965,000
2430 Green Hill Road, $1,275,000
440 Jewell Ave., $1,320,000
1095 Pine Tree Lane, $1,500,000
10755 Bodega Hwy, $1,877,000
Sonoma
820 W. Spain St 23, $299,000
420 W Agua Caliente Road, $333,755
19075 Arnold Drive, $500,000
18055 River Road, $640,000
770 Verano Ave., $650,000
161 Vineyard Circle, $690,000
403 Rosalie Drive, $1,000,000
170 Church St., $1,035,000
416 Chase St., $2,100,000
995 E. Fifth St., $2,330,000
137 Loma Vista Drive, $2,665,000
1855 Hale Road, $3,000,000
19362 Lovall Valley Court, $3,400,000
17317 Gehricke Road, $3,900,000
The Sea Ranch
41330 W. Wind, $1,600,000
36515 Sculpture Point Drive, $1,700,000
Valley Ford
177 Valley Ford Freestone Road, $667,000
Windsor
1603 Sanders Road, $252,500
872 Buckingham Drive, $700,000
9572 Kristine Way, $782,000
8704 Holly Leaf Drive, $790,000
1345 Woody Creek Lane, $1,600,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database.
