Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 5

One hundred and thirteen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 5 ranging in price from $252,500 to $3.9 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 17317 Gehricke Road in Sonoma which sold for $3.9 million on Sept. 7. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 3,521 square foot contemporary home featured an infinity pool and a gourmet kitchen with Sub Zero and Wolf appliances.

Calistoga

4770 Petrified Forest Road, $1,050,000

Cloverdale

130 Marguerite Lane, $319,500

108 Wisteria Circle, $525,000

100 W. Brookside Drive, $560,000

216 Clover Springs Drive, $610,000

459 Gamay Drive, $690,000

534 Venezia Way, $692,000

Cotati

205 Veronda Ave., $985,000

12 Gilman Ranch Road, $1,510,000

Forestville

13970 Green Valley Road, $265,000

10843 Summerhome Park Road, $420,000

Fulton

3011 Fulton Road, $1,275,000

Glen Ellen

1654 Warm Springs Road, $690,000

Guerneville

15289 Willow Road, $320,000

14257 Mill St., $565,000

Healdsburg

305 Orchard St., $485,000

147 Quarry Ridge, $584,000

1119 Hillside Drive, $585,000

310 Grandview Court, $767,000

138 Sherman St., $1,200,000

260 Clear Ridge Drive, $1,800,000

Monte Rio

21070 Bohemian Ave., $485,000

Penngrove

6860 Cold Springs Road, $1,325,000

Petaluma

1301 Evergreen Lane, $618,000

1712 Annetta Drive, $755,000

1013 Carob Court, $775,000

1665 Del Oro Circle, $785,000

310 10th St., $835,000

1875 Heather Lane, $867,500

1048 Wren Drive, $950,000

705 Churchill Drive, $985,000

235 Photinia Place, $1,365,000

111 Hill Blvd., $1,387,000

1876 Mallard Lane, $1,395,000

4770 Bodega Ave., $1,480,000

57 Grant Ave., $1,728,000

Rohnert Park

7377 Carriage Court, $610,500

8524 Liman Way, $639,500

351 Bonnie Ave., $640,000

296 Firethorn Drive, $815,000

7285 Roxanne Lane, $835,000

Santa Rosa

7234 Fairfield Drive, $370,600

915 Maple Ave., $475,000

1213 Tapadera Drive, $500,000

170 Dorchester Court, $515,000

6616 Fairfield Drive, $525,000

3673 Sebastopol Road, $546,000

2003 Fulton Road, $547,000

1005 Waterbrook Court, $590,000

3625 Sebastopol Road, $590,000

1244 Olive St., $599,000

2415 Guerneville Rd B, $610,000

2640 Neotomas Ave., $615,000

2488 College Park Circle, $615,500

3733 Sleepy Hollow Drive, $619,000

2635 Lago Oaks Drive, $620,000

1825 Little John Lane, $625,500

2116 Fremont Drive, $649,000

2522 Tachevah Drive, $659,000

2224 White Chapel Way, $660,000

4220 E. Leafwood Circle, $663,500

8965 Oak Trail Drive, $690,000

1018 Stewart St., $700,000

2340 Brompton Ave., $710,000

2638 Rosevine Lane, $740,000

2293 W. Hearn Ave., $753,000

2278 San Miguel Ave., $780,000

5504 Rainbow Circle, $785,000

1620 Rose Clover St., $786,500

70 Noonan Ranch Circle, $825,000

4650 Los Gatos Court, $850,000

5561 Yerba Buena Road, $850,000

3549 Fieldcrest Court, $875,000

390 Benicia Drive, $875,000

3340 Terra Linda Drive, $879,500

1125 Shady Oak Place, $886,000

5077 Rincon Ave., $925,000

5810 Yerba Buena Road, $1,050,000

3219 Cobblestone Drive, $1,160,000

2508 Rancho Cabeza Drive, $1,185,000

900 Irwin Lane, $1,200,000

4600 Montecito Ave., $1,210,000

1415 Quail Court, $1,220,000

882 Hardstone Court, $1,692,000

3662 Bellagio Court, $1,749,000

5130 Linda Lane, $1,856,000

Sebastopol

472 Eileen Drive, $965,000

2430 Green Hill Road, $1,275,000

440 Jewell Ave., $1,320,000

1095 Pine Tree Lane, $1,500,000

10755 Bodega Hwy, $1,877,000

Sonoma

820 W. Spain St 23, $299,000

420 W Agua Caliente Road, $333,755

19075 Arnold Drive, $500,000

18055 River Road, $640,000

770 Verano Ave., $650,000

161 Vineyard Circle, $690,000

403 Rosalie Drive, $1,000,000

170 Church St., $1,035,000

416 Chase St., $2,100,000

995 E. Fifth St., $2,330,000

137 Loma Vista Drive, $2,665,000

1855 Hale Road, $3,000,000

19362 Lovall Valley Court, $3,400,000

17317 Gehricke Road, $3,900,000

The Sea Ranch

41330 W. Wind, $1,600,000

36515 Sculpture Point Drive, $1,700,000

Valley Ford

177 Valley Ford Freestone Road, $667,000

Windsor

1603 Sanders Road, $252,500

872 Buckingham Drive, $700,000

9572 Kristine Way, $782,000

8704 Holly Leaf Drive, $790,000

1345 Woody Creek Lane, $1,600,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database.