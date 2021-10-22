Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 12
One hundred and thirty single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 12 ranging in price from $161,500 to $3.3 million.
Earning the highest price point for the seller this week was 3793 Skyfarm Drive in Sonoma which sold for $3,300,000 on Sept. 15. This five bedroom, five bathroom, 5,245 square foot home featured dual master suites and a bonus loft with a kitchenette.
Bodega Bay
930 Gull Drive, $1,850,000
Boyes Hot Springs
18110 Madera Road, $495,000
Cloverdale
106 Caledonian Court, $710,000
314 Cottage Court, $760,000
1765 Trimble Lane, $785,000
Cotati
401 Wilford Lane, $695,000
Forestville
10113 Field Lane, $161,500
10490 Cozey Court, $196,000
11027 Sunset Ave., $534,500
9091 Argonne Way, $567,500
5750 Orchard Lane, $625,000
Geyserville
562 Canyon 6 Road, $370,000
Guerneville
15240 Canyon 3 Road, $350,000
19350 Hidden Valley Road, $461,000
16065 Riverlands Road, $815,000
15930 Wright Drive, $825,000
Healdsburg
1435 University St., $725,000
1705 Latigo Lane, $1,151,000
610 Prince Ave., $1,425,000
Jenner
10853 Hereford Drive, $1,300,000
Kenwood
220 Hoff Road, $800,000
Monte Rio
21930 Monte Vista Terrace, $270,000
Occidental
16820 Lauri Lane, $850,000
Petaluma
917 S. McDowell Blvd., $525,000
611 S. Petaluma Blvd., $552,000
421 Sutter St., $575,000
83 Wilmington Drive, $627,000
1100 Lohrman Lane, $665,000
1108 Lohrman Lane, $665,000
1060 Lohrman Lane, $665,000
1422 Yarberry Lane, $730,000
801 Holly Lane, $815,000
864 Cottage Court, $900,000
722 Bordeaux Drive, $1,025,000
1809 Nicola Drive, $1,030,000
489 Hawk Drive, $1,050,000
1657 Andover Way, $1,100,000
735 Cindy Lane, $1,102,000
958 Thompson Lane, $1,430,000
155 Fairview Court, $1,490,000
Rohnert Park
305 Bruce Ave., $406,500
8037 Santa Barbara Drive, $585,000
425 Santa Barbara Court, $610,000
1301 Garmont Court, $610,000
1103 Cielo Circle, $635,000
8550 Lancaster Drive, $700,000
1318 Megan Place, $708,000
4845 Fairway Drive, $805,000
Santa Rosa
2838 Rollo Road, $325,000
2926 Cree Court, $405,000
971 Kingwood St., $460,000
2038 Montgomery Drive, $470,000
493 Oak Vista Court, $478,500
219 Hewett St., $500,000
161 Mark West Commons Circle, $535,000
311 Lomitas Lane, $545,000
2363 Donna Maria Way, $585,000
3633 Sebastopol Road, $595,000
1432 Twilight Way, $597,000
2309 Pinercrest Drive, $600,000
2428 Basque Court, $600,000
6511 Pine Valley Drive, $600,000
118 Oak Shadow Drive, $608,000
617 Sunny Manor Way, $610,000
2090 Tokay St., $625,000
305 Mountain Vista Court, $625,000
184 Mountain Vista Place, $630,000
1165 Guaymas St., $635,000
2332 Jose Ave., $640,000
3632 Hoen Ave., $640,000
1945 Seville St., $640,000
2291 Vista Del Sol Court, $642,500
1596 Ronne Drive, $645,000
2216 Sunlit Ann Drive, $645,000
481 Oak Mesa Place, $650,000
2445 San Pedro Drive, $660,000
2514 Village Side Drive, $667,000
312 Kiva Place, $674,000
1560 Ronne Drive, $685,000
117 Talbot Ave., $690,000
2415 Orleans St., $694,000
2831 Red Tail St., $706,000
2348 Marsh Court, $724,000
2300 Slater St., $730,000
313 Green Field Circle, $730,000
4741 Harrow Court, $735,000
2514 Spring Creek Drive, $735,000
7284 Oakmont Drive, $775,000
3607 Sleepy Hollow Drive, $780,000
2421 Melbrook Way, $805,000
5145 Gates Road, $810,000
2440 Olympia Drive, $812,500
9252 Oak Trail Circle, $850,000
765 Hillmont Court, $860,000
9272 Oak Trail Circle, $915,000
4576 Pearl Drive, $965,000
4980 Badger Road, $1,114,000
1266 Parsons Drive, $1,163,000
436 Oak Vista Drive, $1,175,000
174 Yulupa Circle, $1,225,000
721 Spring St., $1,275,000
3720 Hadley Hill Drive, $1,400,000
850 Wild Oak Drive, $1,400,000
3784 Palazzo Court, $2,181,049
4716 Bennett Valley Road, $2,240,000
3923 Hansford Court, $2,300,000
3793 Skyfarm Drive, $3,300,000
Sebastopol
175 Nelson Way, $1,095,000
394 Zimpher Drive, $1,125,000
545 Bloomfield Road, $1,295,000
10669 Moonshine Road, $1,350,000
7621 Healdsburg Ave., $3,291,889
Sonoma
18075 Lucas Ave., $300,000
1043 Sixth Ave., $650,000
19050 Willow St., $745,000
21183 Via Colombard, $850,000
502 Baines Ave., $900,000
19324 Robinson Road, $1,040,000
479 E. Walnut St., $1,125,000
1270 Brockman Lane, $1,200,000
17355 Buena Vista Ave., $1,540,000
623 E. Second St., $2,000,000
320 Meadowlark Lane, $2,100,000
The Sea Ranch
325 Halcyon, $949,000
134 Waters Edge Close, $2,950,000
Windsor
845 Peggy Lee Court, $580,000
915 Foothill Drive, $690,000
8652 Old Redwood Hwy, $800,000
8593 Zinfandel Drive, $935,000
8414 Stomper Drive, $980,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database.
