Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 12

One hundred and thirty single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 12 ranging in price from $161,500 to $3.3 million.

Earning the highest price point for the seller this week was 3793 Skyfarm Drive in Sonoma which sold for $3,300,000 on Sept. 15. This five bedroom, five bathroom, 5,245 square foot home featured dual master suites and a bonus loft with a kitchenette.

Bodega Bay

930 Gull Drive, $1,850,000

Boyes Hot Springs

18110 Madera Road, $495,000

Cloverdale

106 Caledonian Court, $710,000

314 Cottage Court, $760,000

1765 Trimble Lane, $785,000

Cotati

401 Wilford Lane, $695,000

Forestville

10113 Field Lane, $161,500

10490 Cozey Court, $196,000

11027 Sunset Ave., $534,500

9091 Argonne Way, $567,500

5750 Orchard Lane, $625,000

Geyserville

562 Canyon 6 Road, $370,000

Guerneville

15240 Canyon 3 Road, $350,000

19350 Hidden Valley Road, $461,000

16065 Riverlands Road, $815,000

15930 Wright Drive, $825,000

Healdsburg

1435 University St., $725,000

1705 Latigo Lane, $1,151,000

610 Prince Ave., $1,425,000

Jenner

10853 Hereford Drive, $1,300,000

Kenwood

220 Hoff Road, $800,000

Monte Rio

21930 Monte Vista Terrace, $270,000

Occidental

16820 Lauri Lane, $850,000

Petaluma

917 S. McDowell Blvd., $525,000

611 S. Petaluma Blvd., $552,000

421 Sutter St., $575,000

83 Wilmington Drive, $627,000

1100 Lohrman Lane, $665,000

1108 Lohrman Lane, $665,000

1060 Lohrman Lane, $665,000

1422 Yarberry Lane, $730,000

801 Holly Lane, $815,000

864 Cottage Court, $900,000

722 Bordeaux Drive, $1,025,000

1809 Nicola Drive, $1,030,000

489 Hawk Drive, $1,050,000

1657 Andover Way, $1,100,000

735 Cindy Lane, $1,102,000

958 Thompson Lane, $1,430,000

155 Fairview Court, $1,490,000

Rohnert Park

305 Bruce Ave., $406,500

8037 Santa Barbara Drive, $585,000

425 Santa Barbara Court, $610,000

1301 Garmont Court, $610,000

1103 Cielo Circle, $635,000

8550 Lancaster Drive, $700,000

1318 Megan Place, $708,000

4845 Fairway Drive, $805,000

Santa Rosa

2838 Rollo Road, $325,000

2926 Cree Court, $405,000

971 Kingwood St., $460,000

2038 Montgomery Drive, $470,000

493 Oak Vista Court, $478,500

219 Hewett St., $500,000

161 Mark West Commons Circle, $535,000

311 Lomitas Lane, $545,000

2363 Donna Maria Way, $585,000

3633 Sebastopol Road, $595,000

1432 Twilight Way, $597,000

2309 Pinercrest Drive, $600,000

2428 Basque Court, $600,000

6511 Pine Valley Drive, $600,000

118 Oak Shadow Drive, $608,000

617 Sunny Manor Way, $610,000

2090 Tokay St., $625,000

305 Mountain Vista Court, $625,000

184 Mountain Vista Place, $630,000

1165 Guaymas St., $635,000

2332 Jose Ave., $640,000

3632 Hoen Ave., $640,000

1945 Seville St., $640,000

2291 Vista Del Sol Court, $642,500

1596 Ronne Drive, $645,000

2216 Sunlit Ann Drive, $645,000

481 Oak Mesa Place, $650,000

2445 San Pedro Drive, $660,000

2514 Village Side Drive, $667,000

312 Kiva Place, $674,000

1560 Ronne Drive, $685,000

117 Talbot Ave., $690,000

2415 Orleans St., $694,000

2831 Red Tail St., $706,000

2348 Marsh Court, $724,000

2300 Slater St., $730,000

313 Green Field Circle, $730,000

4741 Harrow Court, $735,000

2514 Spring Creek Drive, $735,000

7284 Oakmont Drive, $775,000

3607 Sleepy Hollow Drive, $780,000

2421 Melbrook Way, $805,000

5145 Gates Road, $810,000

2440 Olympia Drive, $812,500

9252 Oak Trail Circle, $850,000

765 Hillmont Court, $860,000

9272 Oak Trail Circle, $915,000

4576 Pearl Drive, $965,000

4980 Badger Road, $1,114,000

1266 Parsons Drive, $1,163,000

436 Oak Vista Drive, $1,175,000

174 Yulupa Circle, $1,225,000

721 Spring St., $1,275,000

3720 Hadley Hill Drive, $1,400,000

850 Wild Oak Drive, $1,400,000

3784 Palazzo Court, $2,181,049

4716 Bennett Valley Road, $2,240,000

3923 Hansford Court, $2,300,000

3793 Skyfarm Drive, $3,300,000

Sebastopol

175 Nelson Way, $1,095,000

394 Zimpher Drive, $1,125,000

545 Bloomfield Road, $1,295,000

10669 Moonshine Road, $1,350,000

7621 Healdsburg Ave., $3,291,889

Sonoma

18075 Lucas Ave., $300,000

1043 Sixth Ave., $650,000

19050 Willow St., $745,000

21183 Via Colombard, $850,000

502 Baines Ave., $900,000

19324 Robinson Road, $1,040,000

479 E. Walnut St., $1,125,000

1270 Brockman Lane, $1,200,000

17355 Buena Vista Ave., $1,540,000

623 E. Second St., $2,000,000

320 Meadowlark Lane, $2,100,000

The Sea Ranch

325 Halcyon, $949,000

134 Waters Edge Close, $2,950,000

Windsor

845 Peggy Lee Court, $580,000

915 Foothill Drive, $690,000

8652 Old Redwood Hwy, $800,000

8593 Zinfandel Drive, $935,000

8414 Stomper Drive, $980,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database.