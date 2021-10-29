Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 19
One hundred and thirty-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 19 ranging in price from $116,364 to $4.3 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 5875 Ross Branch Road in Sebastopol which sold for $4,300,000 on Sept 22. This four bedroom, three bathroom Italianate villa came with a saltwater pool, gym and Chardonnay vineyard.
Bodega Bay
21230 Heron Drive, $1,520,000
506 Swan Drive, $1,525,000
20120 Heron Drive, $1,860,000
21120 Pelican Loop, $2,515,000
Cloverdale
205 S. Franklin St., $570,000
191 Clovercrest Drive, $600,000
103 Timber Ridge Court, $619,000
406 Clover Springs Drive, $785,000
Forestville
10410 Woodside Drive, $150,000
9604 Rio Vista Road, $493,000
9701 Rio Vista Road, $507,000
7843 Mirabel Road, $800,000
6870 Giusti Road, $1,650,000
Geyserville
7570 Dry Creek Road, $1,695,000
Glen Ellen
13360 Arnold Drive, $620,000
917 Jane Court, $900,000
Guerneville
14900 Canyon One Road, $265,000
16178 Fern Way, $460,000
14255 Mill St., $584,000
15940 Old Cazadero Road, $725,000
Healdsburg
209 Fir Circle, $485,000
800 University St., $850,000
201 Chiquita Road, $1,275,000
1033 Westside Road, $1,600,000
491 Hidden Acres Road, $1,800,000
Kenwood
361 Treehaven Lane, $750,000
Penngrove
503 Ronsheimer Road, $750,000
308 Oak St., $840,000
6960 Round Oak Road, $1,200,000
Petaluma
760 Cherry St., $530,000
1737 Weaverly Drive, $613,000
409 Coronado Drive, $699,000
1480 Sunrise Parkway, $720,000
83 Rocca Drive, $750,000
1605 San Marino Drive, $848,500
22 Jason Court, $850,000
3 Turquoise Court, $860,000
843 B St., $900,000
861 Maria Drive, $915,000
1820 Falcon Ridge Drive, $989,000
1649 Madeira Circle, $1,061,000
904 Sonoma Ave., $1,250,000
1764 Bodega Ave., $1,810,000
22 Benjamin Lane, $1,855,000
Rohnert Park
1575 Gladstone Way, $599,000
711 Brett Ave., $635,000
300 Allan Ave., $640,000
5328 Kirby Place, $720,000
1523 Mathias Place, $749,000
1110 Holly Ave., $775,000
1675 Winterberry Lane, $785,000
4435 Hillview Way, $850,000
7708 Watson Drive, $882,500
Santa Rosa
1352 Tuliptree Road, $116,364
471 Newport Place, $270,000
1529 Fair Oaks Court, $499,000
2345 Hood Court, $500,000
2076 Pinercrest Drive, $505,000
432 Deerfield Circle, $529,000
1113 Grand Ave., $540,500
2480 Pawnee St., $550,000
1326 Deturk Ave., $560,000
2201 Quintin Place, $578,000
527 Humboldt St., $600,000
2360 Mikayla Drive, $610,000
2708 Barndance Lane, $615,000
4423 Vine St., $619,000
1300 Yuba Drive, $620,000
219 Hendley St., $625,000
2064 Covelline St., $625,000
2156 Bock St., $627,000
1949 Kirkhill St., $635,000
3833 Douglas Drive, $636,000
190 Oak Island Drive, $639,000
448 Oak Brook Lane, $675,000
127 W. Sixth St., $675,000
2334 S. Hampton Circle, $675,000
2975 Stonesheep Lane, $680,000
1176 Poggie Court, $685,000
4312 Brookshire Circle, $696,000
1854 Gabriel Court, $699,000
2227 San Miguel Ave., $700,000
263 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $713,000
1813 Sansone Drive, $723,000
4771 Guerneville Road, $730,000
1745 Saint Irene Way, $737,000
313 Sherwood Drive, $740,000
1244 Aloise Ave., $750,000
1916 Pine Meadow Drive, $750,000
2254 Dancing Penny Way, $750,000
6255 Meadowstone Drive, $765,000
2225 Peterson Lane, $770,000
3 San Luis Place, $800,000
1145 Forest Glen Way, $888,000
4607 Summerhays Place, $930,000
3018 Petaluma Hill Road, $960,000
2563 Bethards Drive, $975,000
5063 Deerwood Drive, $1,075,000
438 Trail Ridge Place, $1,140,000
5918 Mountain Hawk Drive, $1,146,000
3568 Foxwood Place, $1,150,000
2000 E. Foothill Drive, $1,240,000
4615 Sullivan Way, $1,265,000
1724 Terrace Way, $1,275,000
3696 Newbury Court, $1,450,000
857 Wildwood Trail, $1,599,000
3600 Manor Park Place, $1,850,000
5455 Bennett Valley Road, $2,575,000
Sebastopol
2140 Green Hill Road, $690,000
8071 Washington Ave., $826,000
2324 Burnside Road, $910,000
5600 Ross Branch Road, $1,200,000
7575 Meadowlark Drive, $1,400,000
1830 Bloomfield Road, $1,650,000
5875 Ross Branch Road, $4,300,000
Sonoma
388 Oak St., $500,000
18431 Riverside Drive, $535,000
19040 Riverside Drive, $775,000
147 Temelec Circle, $780,000
19370 Arkay Court, $950,000
185 Kearney Ave., $1,005,000
681 Hudson Court, $1,185,000
1160 Dance Drive, $1,490,000
19317 Apple Valley Road, $1,577,500
19051 Kenleigh Drive, $1,625,000
19329 Orange Ave., $1,690,000
15695 Sonoma Hwy, $2,300,000
643 Donner Ave., $2,600,000
The Sea Ranch
40770 Leeward Road, $1,450,000
269 Bluff Reach, $1,450,000
37985 Breaker Reach, $1,800,000
Windsor
475 Windsor River Road, $525,000
8114 Countryside Court, $640,000
9133 Saint James Place, $729,000
1073 Elsbree Lane, $845,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
