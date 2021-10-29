Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 19

One hundred and thirty-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 19 ranging in price from $116,364 to $4.3 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 5875 Ross Branch Road in Sebastopol which sold for $4,300,000 on Sept 22. This four bedroom, three bathroom Italianate villa came with a saltwater pool, gym and Chardonnay vineyard.

Bodega Bay

21230 Heron Drive, $1,520,000

506 Swan Drive, $1,525,000

20120 Heron Drive, $1,860,000

21120 Pelican Loop, $2,515,000

Cloverdale

205 S. Franklin St., $570,000

191 Clovercrest Drive, $600,000

103 Timber Ridge Court, $619,000

406 Clover Springs Drive, $785,000

Forestville

10410 Woodside Drive, $150,000

9604 Rio Vista Road, $493,000

9701 Rio Vista Road, $507,000

7843 Mirabel Road, $800,000

6870 Giusti Road, $1,650,000

Geyserville

7570 Dry Creek Road, $1,695,000

Glen Ellen

13360 Arnold Drive, $620,000

917 Jane Court, $900,000

Guerneville

14900 Canyon One Road, $265,000

16178 Fern Way, $460,000

14255 Mill St., $584,000

15940 Old Cazadero Road, $725,000

Healdsburg

209 Fir Circle, $485,000

800 University St., $850,000

201 Chiquita Road, $1,275,000

1033 Westside Road, $1,600,000

491 Hidden Acres Road, $1,800,000

Kenwood

361 Treehaven Lane, $750,000

Penngrove

503 Ronsheimer Road, $750,000

308 Oak St., $840,000

6960 Round Oak Road, $1,200,000

Petaluma

760 Cherry St., $530,000

1737 Weaverly Drive, $613,000

409 Coronado Drive, $699,000

1480 Sunrise Parkway, $720,000

83 Rocca Drive, $750,000

1605 San Marino Drive, $848,500

22 Jason Court, $850,000

3 Turquoise Court, $860,000

843 B St., $900,000

861 Maria Drive, $915,000

1820 Falcon Ridge Drive, $989,000

1649 Madeira Circle, $1,061,000

904 Sonoma Ave., $1,250,000

1764 Bodega Ave., $1,810,000

22 Benjamin Lane, $1,855,000

Rohnert Park

1575 Gladstone Way, $599,000

711 Brett Ave., $635,000

300 Allan Ave., $640,000

5328 Kirby Place, $720,000

1523 Mathias Place, $749,000

1110 Holly Ave., $775,000

1675 Winterberry Lane, $785,000

4435 Hillview Way, $850,000

7708 Watson Drive, $882,500

Santa Rosa

1352 Tuliptree Road, $116,364

471 Newport Place, $270,000

1529 Fair Oaks Court, $499,000

2345 Hood Court, $500,000

2076 Pinercrest Drive, $505,000

432 Deerfield Circle, $529,000

1113 Grand Ave., $540,500

2480 Pawnee St., $550,000

1326 Deturk Ave., $560,000

2201 Quintin Place, $578,000

527 Humboldt St., $600,000

2360 Mikayla Drive, $610,000

2708 Barndance Lane, $615,000

4423 Vine St., $619,000

1300 Yuba Drive, $620,000

219 Hendley St., $625,000

2064 Covelline St., $625,000

2156 Bock St., $627,000

1949 Kirkhill St., $635,000

3833 Douglas Drive, $636,000

190 Oak Island Drive, $639,000

448 Oak Brook Lane, $675,000

127 W. Sixth St., $675,000

2334 S. Hampton Circle, $675,000

2975 Stonesheep Lane, $680,000

1176 Poggie Court, $685,000

4312 Brookshire Circle, $696,000

1854 Gabriel Court, $699,000

2227 San Miguel Ave., $700,000

263 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $713,000

1813 Sansone Drive, $723,000

4771 Guerneville Road, $730,000

1745 Saint Irene Way, $737,000

313 Sherwood Drive, $740,000

1244 Aloise Ave., $750,000

1916 Pine Meadow Drive, $750,000

2254 Dancing Penny Way, $750,000

6255 Meadowstone Drive, $765,000

2225 Peterson Lane, $770,000

3 San Luis Place, $800,000

1145 Forest Glen Way, $888,000

4607 Summerhays Place, $930,000

3018 Petaluma Hill Road, $960,000

2563 Bethards Drive, $975,000

5063 Deerwood Drive, $1,075,000

438 Trail Ridge Place, $1,140,000

5918 Mountain Hawk Drive, $1,146,000

3568 Foxwood Place, $1,150,000

2000 E. Foothill Drive, $1,240,000

4615 Sullivan Way, $1,265,000

1724 Terrace Way, $1,275,000

3696 Newbury Court, $1,450,000

857 Wildwood Trail, $1,599,000

3600 Manor Park Place, $1,850,000

5455 Bennett Valley Road, $2,575,000

Sebastopol

2140 Green Hill Road, $690,000

8071 Washington Ave., $826,000

2324 Burnside Road, $910,000

5600 Ross Branch Road, $1,200,000

7575 Meadowlark Drive, $1,400,000

1830 Bloomfield Road, $1,650,000

5875 Ross Branch Road, $4,300,000

Sonoma

388 Oak St., $500,000

18431 Riverside Drive, $535,000

19040 Riverside Drive, $775,000

147 Temelec Circle, $780,000

19370 Arkay Court, $950,000

185 Kearney Ave., $1,005,000

681 Hudson Court, $1,185,000

1160 Dance Drive, $1,490,000

19317 Apple Valley Road, $1,577,500

19051 Kenleigh Drive, $1,625,000

19329 Orange Ave., $1,690,000

15695 Sonoma Hwy, $2,300,000

643 Donner Ave., $2,600,000

The Sea Ranch

40770 Leeward Road, $1,450,000

269 Bluff Reach, $1,450,000

37985 Breaker Reach, $1,800,000

Windsor

475 Windsor River Road, $525,000

8114 Countryside Court, $640,000

9133 Saint James Place, $729,000

1073 Elsbree Lane, $845,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter