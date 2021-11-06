Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 26
One hundred and sixty-four homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 26 ranging in price from $770,000 to $7 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 65 Lasker Lane in Cotati which sold for $7,348,614 on Sept. 28.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Bodega Bay
1180 Windy Lane, $880,000
772 Kittiwake Court, $1,748,000
1725 Sea Way, $1,825,000
Camp Meeker
65 Montgomery St., $405,000
Cloverdale
129 Clover Springs Drive, $531,000
407 Healdsburg Ave., $610,000
101 Honeysuckle Court, $750,000
Cotati
8551 Larch Ave., $630,000
8612 Lasker Lane, $825,000
65 Lasker Lane, $7,348,614
Forestville
8463 Oak Ave., $98,500
10185 Martinelli Road, $475,000
8791 Vila Road, $483,000
6980 Mirabel Road, $640,000
Fulton
2702 Fulton Road, $450,000
Glen Ellen
15191 Burbank Drive, $400,000
Guerneville
12690 Mays Canyon Road, $225,000
17831 Old Monte Rio Road, $280,000
16195 Laughlin Road, $300,000
14600 Canyon 1 Road, $410,000
Healdsburg
940 Sunnyside Drive, $675,000
247 Fuchsia Way, $710,000
129 Grayson Way, $735,000
900 Vista Via Drive, $1,275,000
1207 S. Fitch Mountain Road 1, $1,295,000
515 Mason St., $1,325,000
1236 N. Fitch Mountain Road 1, $2,550,000
Jenner
23430 Highway 1, $2,150,000
Monte Rio
19120 D St., $565,000
19100 D St., $749,000
Occidental
15975 Coleman Valley Road, $909,000
16250 Coleman Valley Road, $1,750,000
Petaluma
31 San Carlos Drive, $600,000
2003 Weatherby Way, $630,000
34 Payran St., $670,000
198 Ellis St., $670,000
512 Howard St., $689,000
1149 Brighton View Circle, $725,000
702 E. D St., $735,000
18 Halsey Ave., $810,000
736 Elm Drive, $870,000
1638 Cerro Sonoma Circle, $900,000
1662 Sequoia Drive, $925,000
1703 Southview Drive, $960,000
804 Elm Drive, $1,050,000
958 Quarry St., $1,080,000
300 Vlaardingen Lane, $1,375,000
625 Sunnyslope Ave., $1,375,000
200 Hill Blvd., $1,495,500
Rohnert Park
1425 Kincade Place, $602,500
971 Hacienda Circle, $605,000
1330 Megan Place, $684,000
875 Santa Dorotea Circle, $697,500
1357 Rosana Way, $725,000
1344 Rosana Way, $757,500
5307 Kelliann Place, $760,000
308 Burton Court, $775,000
Santa Rosa
999 Wildwood Trail, $150,000
115 West Court, $155,000
2105 Vintage Circle, $210,000
1515 Riebli Road, $320,000
6695 Oakmont Drive, $400,000
905 S. Davis St., $400,500
9419 Oak Trail Circle, $418,000
625 Charles St., $440,000
6581 Stone Bridge Road, $465,000
2215 Yulupa Ave., $475,000
436 Trowbridge St., $500,000
352 Green Field Circle, $500,000
949 Clover Drive, $525,000
417 Trowbridge St., $535,000
829 Wheeler St., $546,000
2825 Bay Village Ave., $550,000
818 Corby Ave., $550,000
300 Pythian Road, $550,000
3483 Idaho Drive, $555,000
2024 Rivera Drive, $587,500
2833 Seneca Lane, $597,000
2101 Mesa Way, $599,000
1101 Navarro St., $599,000
3912 Deuce Drive, $607,000
3245 Sebastopol Road, $610,000
1199 De Meo St., $610,000
225 Hendley St., $615,000
4045 Louis Krohn Drive, $619,000
2082 Pascal St., $619,500
2008 Red Oak Drive, $620,000
1887 Malibu Circle, $626,000
2315 Pacheco Place, $626,000
2 Valley Oaks Lane, $629,000
2541 Spring Creek Drive, $630,000
514 Brown St., $634,000
7605 Oak Leaf Drive, $639,000
2295 Malachite Way, $645,000
1185 Putney Drive, $675,000
400 Manka Circle, $675,000
1994 Sillick Ter, $675,000
3952 Louis Krohn Drive, $680,000
425 Surrey Drive, $685,000
2423 San Pedro Place, $685,000
4016 Lassen Court, $685,000
1910 Tonja Way, $685,000
2210 Sunlit Ann Drive, $700,000
968 Tesoro Lane, $710,000
5655 Monte Verde Drive, $720,000
2204 Cheyenne Drive, $735,000
51 Autumn Leaf Drive, $735,000
5243 Lockwood Circle, $750,000
915 Colorado Blvd., $750,000
4704 Culebra Way, $775,000
59 Noonan Ranch Circle, $810,000
728 Benjamins Road, $810,000
1145 Ludwig Ave., $838,500
6544 Birch Drive, $850,000
1926 Dennis Lane, $865,000
4550 Ranchette Road, $875,000
3722 Sleepy Hollow Drive, $875,000
9438 Oak Trail Circle, $890,000
1600 Manzanita Ave., $899,000
3617 Guerneville Road, $930,000
5972 San Aleso Court, $940,000
333 Oak Leaf Circle, $950,000
4640 Summerhays Place, $950,000
4709 Golf View Court, $985,000
68 Royal Gorge St., $985,000
355 Bodmer Lane, $1,041,500
244 Silver Creek Circle, $1,199,000
5731 Cuneo Court, $1,250,000
4900 Rockridge Lane, $1,525,000
3310 Montecito Ave., $2,420,000
3856 Royal Manor Place, $3,095,000
Sebastopol
172 Pleasant Hill Road, $77,000
1980 Gravenstein Highway S, $207,500
6280 Orchard Station Road, $650,000
452 Bonnardel Ave., $710,000
1945 Schaeffer Road, $740,000
7933 Juanita Court, $780,000
337 Wagnon Road, $850,000
5840 Volkerts Road, $950,000
1305 Kathy Lane, $1,350,000
3288 Harrison Grade Road, $2,437,500
Sonoma
394 El Dorado Drive, $490,000
22650 Broadway, $530,000
171 Temelec Circle, $600,000
18778 Park Tree Lane, $625,000
478 Emilys Meadow Court, $900,000
925 W. Verano Ave., $900,000
471 E. Walnut St., $925,000
1117 Broadway, $930,000
124 Malet St., $1,325,000
348 E. Second St., $1,675,000
19220 Old Winery Road, $3,395,000
The Sea Ranch
42367 Leeward Road, $2,400,000
35392 Sea Gate Road, $2,426,000
Windsor
128 Greenbrook Court, $610,000
161 Flametree Circle, $630,000
530 Christopher Way, $630,000
466 Harper Court, $680,000
162 Bluebird Drive, $772,000
1471 Gumview Road, $835,000
7201 16th Hole Drive, $860,000
1048 Elsbree Lane, $860,000
320 Jessie Court, $990,000
9607 Southampton Drive, $1,600,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: