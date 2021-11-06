Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 26

One hundred and sixty-four homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 26 ranging in price from $770,000 to $7 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 65 Lasker Lane in Cotati which sold for $7,348,614 on Sept. 28.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

1180 Windy Lane, $880,000

772 Kittiwake Court, $1,748,000

1725 Sea Way, $1,825,000

Camp Meeker

65 Montgomery St., $405,000

Cloverdale

129 Clover Springs Drive, $531,000

407 Healdsburg Ave., $610,000

101 Honeysuckle Court, $750,000

Cotati

8551 Larch Ave., $630,000

8612 Lasker Lane, $825,000

65 Lasker Lane, $7,348,614

Forestville

8463 Oak Ave., $98,500

10185 Martinelli Road, $475,000

8791 Vila Road, $483,000

6980 Mirabel Road, $640,000

Fulton

2702 Fulton Road, $450,000

Glen Ellen

15191 Burbank Drive, $400,000

Guerneville

12690 Mays Canyon Road, $225,000

17831 Old Monte Rio Road, $280,000

16195 Laughlin Road, $300,000

14600 Canyon 1 Road, $410,000

Healdsburg

940 Sunnyside Drive, $675,000

247 Fuchsia Way, $710,000

129 Grayson Way, $735,000

900 Vista Via Drive, $1,275,000

1207 S. Fitch Mountain Road 1, $1,295,000

515 Mason St., $1,325,000

1236 N. Fitch Mountain Road 1, $2,550,000

Jenner

23430 Highway 1, $2,150,000

Monte Rio

19120 D St., $565,000

19100 D St., $749,000

Occidental

15975 Coleman Valley Road, $909,000

16250 Coleman Valley Road, $1,750,000

Petaluma

31 San Carlos Drive, $600,000

2003 Weatherby Way, $630,000

34 Payran St., $670,000

198 Ellis St., $670,000

512 Howard St., $689,000

1149 Brighton View Circle, $725,000

702 E. D St., $735,000

18 Halsey Ave., $810,000

736 Elm Drive, $870,000

1638 Cerro Sonoma Circle, $900,000

1662 Sequoia Drive, $925,000

1703 Southview Drive, $960,000

804 Elm Drive, $1,050,000

958 Quarry St., $1,080,000

300 Vlaardingen Lane, $1,375,000

625 Sunnyslope Ave., $1,375,000

200 Hill Blvd., $1,495,500

Rohnert Park

1425 Kincade Place, $602,500

971 Hacienda Circle, $605,000

1330 Megan Place, $684,000

875 Santa Dorotea Circle, $697,500

1357 Rosana Way, $725,000

1344 Rosana Way, $757,500

5307 Kelliann Place, $760,000

308 Burton Court, $775,000

Santa Rosa

999 Wildwood Trail, $150,000

115 West Court, $155,000

2105 Vintage Circle, $210,000

1515 Riebli Road, $320,000

6695 Oakmont Drive, $400,000

905 S. Davis St., $400,500

9419 Oak Trail Circle, $418,000

625 Charles St., $440,000

6581 Stone Bridge Road, $465,000

2215 Yulupa Ave., $475,000

436 Trowbridge St., $500,000

352 Green Field Circle, $500,000

949 Clover Drive, $525,000

417 Trowbridge St., $535,000

829 Wheeler St., $546,000

2825 Bay Village Ave., $550,000

818 Corby Ave., $550,000

300 Pythian Road, $550,000

3483 Idaho Drive, $555,000

2024 Rivera Drive, $587,500

2833 Seneca Lane, $597,000

2101 Mesa Way, $599,000

1101 Navarro St., $599,000

3912 Deuce Drive, $607,000

3245 Sebastopol Road, $610,000

1199 De Meo St., $610,000

225 Hendley St., $615,000

4045 Louis Krohn Drive, $619,000

2082 Pascal St., $619,500

2008 Red Oak Drive, $620,000

1887 Malibu Circle, $626,000

2315 Pacheco Place, $626,000

2 Valley Oaks Lane, $629,000

2541 Spring Creek Drive, $630,000

514 Brown St., $634,000

7605 Oak Leaf Drive, $639,000

2295 Malachite Way, $645,000

1185 Putney Drive, $675,000

400 Manka Circle, $675,000

1994 Sillick Ter, $675,000

3952 Louis Krohn Drive, $680,000

425 Surrey Drive, $685,000

2423 San Pedro Place, $685,000

4016 Lassen Court, $685,000

1910 Tonja Way, $685,000

2210 Sunlit Ann Drive, $700,000

968 Tesoro Lane, $710,000

5655 Monte Verde Drive, $720,000

2204 Cheyenne Drive, $735,000

51 Autumn Leaf Drive, $735,000

5243 Lockwood Circle, $750,000

915 Colorado Blvd., $750,000

4704 Culebra Way, $775,000

59 Noonan Ranch Circle, $810,000

728 Benjamins Road, $810,000

1145 Ludwig Ave., $838,500

6544 Birch Drive, $850,000

1926 Dennis Lane, $865,000

4550 Ranchette Road, $875,000

3722 Sleepy Hollow Drive, $875,000

9438 Oak Trail Circle, $890,000

1600 Manzanita Ave., $899,000

3617 Guerneville Road, $930,000

5972 San Aleso Court, $940,000

333 Oak Leaf Circle, $950,000

4640 Summerhays Place, $950,000

4709 Golf View Court, $985,000

68 Royal Gorge St., $985,000

355 Bodmer Lane, $1,041,500

244 Silver Creek Circle, $1,199,000

5731 Cuneo Court, $1,250,000

4900 Rockridge Lane, $1,525,000

3310 Montecito Ave., $2,420,000

3856 Royal Manor Place, $3,095,000

Sebastopol

172 Pleasant Hill Road, $77,000

1980 Gravenstein Highway S, $207,500

6280 Orchard Station Road, $650,000

452 Bonnardel Ave., $710,000

1945 Schaeffer Road, $740,000

7933 Juanita Court, $780,000

337 Wagnon Road, $850,000

5840 Volkerts Road, $950,000

1305 Kathy Lane, $1,350,000

3288 Harrison Grade Road, $2,437,500

Sonoma

394 El Dorado Drive, $490,000

22650 Broadway, $530,000

171 Temelec Circle, $600,000

18778 Park Tree Lane, $625,000

478 Emilys Meadow Court, $900,000

925 W. Verano Ave., $900,000

471 E. Walnut St., $925,000

1117 Broadway, $930,000

124 Malet St., $1,325,000

348 E. Second St., $1,675,000

19220 Old Winery Road, $3,395,000

The Sea Ranch

42367 Leeward Road, $2,400,000

35392 Sea Gate Road, $2,426,000

Windsor

128 Greenbrook Court, $610,000

161 Flametree Circle, $630,000

530 Christopher Way, $630,000

466 Harper Court, $680,000

162 Bluebird Drive, $772,000

1471 Gumview Road, $835,000

7201 16th Hole Drive, $860,000

1048 Elsbree Lane, $860,000

320 Jessie Court, $990,000

9607 Southampton Drive, $1,600,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database.