Subscribe

Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County from April 18 to May 1

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 14, 2021, 6:39PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Two hundred and fifty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County from April 18 to May 1 ranging in price from $153,000 to $4,300,000.

Topping our list of real estate sales for the week was 5905 Shiloh Ridge in Santa Rosa which sold for $4.3 million on April 23. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 3,877 square foot smart-home featured a 1.3-mile hiking trail, a temperature controlled wine room, radiant floor heating, a pool and spa.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

102 Condor Court, $1,500,000

Camp Meeker

3 East Ave., $732,500

Cazadero

27955 King Ridge Road, $250,000

29 Silvia Drive, $500,000

Cloverdale

216 N. Washington St., $275,000

313 Portofino Way, $275,000

303 Northstar Lane, $407,500

115 Wisteria Circle, $452,500

59 Clark Ave., $472,000

194 Chablis Way, $483,500

107 Syrah Court, $727,000

32000 Green Road, $1,375,000

Cotati

9 Page St., $262,500

129 Chadwick Way, $815,000

El Verano

555 Grove St., $600,000

Forestville

9047 Argonne Way, $565,000

10791 Forest Hills Road, $590,000

9012 Vellutini Road, $693,000

Glen Ellen

13360 Arnold Drive, $645,000

13929 Williams Road, $975,000

2240 Trinity Road, $998,000

1756 Warm Springs Road, $1,248,000

6767 Cavedale Road, $2,600,000

Guerneville

14694 Canyon 1 Road, $365,000

17540 Neeley Road, $379,000

14923 Old Cazadero Road, $386,500

14477 Memory Lane, $395,000

19090 Outlet Drive, $450,000

14798 River Road, $455,000

19435 Hidden Valley Road, $505,000

14984 Canyon 2 Road, $515,000

14314 Lovers Lane, $529,000

17680 Neeley Road, $730,000

14021 Woodland Drive, $1,010,000

Healdsburg

312 Orangewood Drive, $515,000

335 Terrace Blvd., $540,000

741 University St., $878,000

1706 Latigo Lane, $1,000,000

607 Center St., $1,017,000

565 Matheson St., $1,275,000

1188 Felta Road, $1,405,000

Jenner

22039 Davis Way, $375,000

Kenwood

1551 Adobe Canyon Road, $725,000

8204 Sonoma Highway, $1,295,000

Monte Rio

21499 Highland Terrace $190,000

Penngrove

120 Goodwin Lane, $1,300,000

Petaluma

31 Townview Lane, $153,000

1085 Crinella Drive, $525,000

320 Cortez Drive, $560,000

649 Nikki Drive, $599,000

1693 Cerro Sonoma Circle, $600,000

901 Maria Drive, $620,000

1069 Warren Drive, $640,000

1445 Capri Ave., $640,000

1432 Morning Glory Drive, $650,000

1555 Anna Way, $650,000

1712 Pine Ave., $659,000

1509 Joan Drive, $670,000

323 Edith St., $675,000

1621 Annetta Drive, $705,000

223 White Oak Circle, $740,000

1066 Santa Clara Lane, $740,000

2004 Chetwood Drive, $741,000

1641 Saint Anne Way, $750,000

702 Judith Court, $781,000

2010 Crinella Drive, $800,000

701 Bailey Ave., $800,000

133 F St., $802,500

57 Astoria Circle, $810,000

1425 Yarberry Lane, $815,000

1528 Rio Nido Way, $825,000

1637 Annetta Drive, $825,000

1720 Pine Ave., $829,000

912 F St., $861,000

5 Astoria Circle, $865,500

1704 Chehalis Drive, $880,000

1611 Calle Ranchero, $900,000

8 Wren Court, $905,000

480 Liberty Road, $950,000

3040 Skillman Lane, $950,000

2246 Aaron Court, $950,000

969 McNear Ave., $955,000

1771 Inverness Drive, $1,005,000

20 Wooddale Drive, $1,265,000

24 Mourning Dove Court, $1,330,000

634 E St., $1,343,000

724 Bassett St., $1,350,000

2 Turnberry Court, $1,590,000

1950 Matzen Ranch Circle, $1,765,000

205 Stowring Road, $2,000,000

Rohnert Park

1518 Karleigh Place, $374,500

7442 Monique Place, $384,500

1082 Camino Coronado, $450,000

5299 Eunice St., $550,000

7243 Circle Drive, $600,000

7562 Adrian Drive, $615,000

415 Arlen Drive, $645,000

420 Adrian Court, $645,000

7641 Melody Drive, $675,000

6346 Santa Clara Place, $675,000

7561 Bobbie Way, $685,000

1258 Marlene Court, $689,000

7840 Medallion Way, $690,000

1521 Mammoth Place, $801,000

4840 Fairway Drive, $859,000

608 Hudis St., $1,000,000

Santa Rosa

1674 Waring Court, $209,000

1906 King St., $245,000

2788 Antelope Lane, $250,500

940 Santa Barbara Drive, $327,000

847 San Domingo Drive, $365,000

3819 Parker Hill Road, $365,000

477 Piezzi Road, $380,000

1827 Lornadell Lane, $404,409

4200 Wallace Road, $429,000

1680 Greeneich Ave., $452,000

959 McMinn Ave., $488,500

516 S A St., $493,182

2218 Topaz Way, $503,000

6624 Fairfield Drive, $506,500

6590 Meadowridge Drive, $519,000

831 Corby Ave., $520,000

2344 Lomitas Ave., $525,000

2430 Dunaway Drive, $525,000

902 Spencer Ave., $525,000

3787 Finley Ave., $530,000

721 W. Eighth St., $532,000

4993 Underwood Drive, $548,000

1970 Crosspoint Court, $550,000

2842 Bighorn Sheep St., $552,000

2803 Spring Creek Drive, $560,000

2014 Ravello Way, $564,000

8808 Oakmont Drive, $565,000

1817 Franklin Ave., $570,000

1333 Poplar St., $575,000

528 Brookwood Ave., $580,000

1418 Rusch Court, $590,000

611 Polk St., $590,000

2869 White Sands St., $590,000

1164 Sunset Ave., $594,000

688 Elsa Drive, $595,000

1951 Yellow Rose Lane, $599,000

1839 Bancroft Drive, $600,000

519 Senna Drive, $605,000

3708 Douglas Drive, $605,000

1123 Utah Court, $610,000

5622 Kathleen Court, $619,000

1949 Peterson Lane, $624,000

944 Baird Road, $625,000

1939 San Marcos Drive, $630,000

52 Royal Gorge St., $635,000

4913 Sea Wolf Drive, $650,000

1351 Holly Park Way, $650,000

951 Stevenson St., $651,000

940 Quieto Calle, $655,000

2323 Olympia Drive, $655,000

3540 Sleepy Hollow Drive, $655,000

8839 Oak Trail Court, $655,000

927 Justin Drive, $657,000

2868 Blacktail St., $657,500

2097 Floral Way, $660,000

228 Firelight Court, $660,000

1854 Tonja Way, $660,000

1604 Jenna Place, $665,000

177 Oak Shadow Drive, $665,000

5386 Cassandra Way, $666,000

2231 Versailles St., $670,000

4915 Perezoso Calle, $670,000

840 Wright St., $690,000

469 Pythian Road, $692,500

1414 Ridley Ave., $705,000

2461 Melbrook Way, $724,500

1731 Kerry Lane, $725,000

5539 Rainbow Circle, $730,000

2200 Warwick Drive, $740,000

1088 Badger Court, $745,000

5200 Fulton Road, $745,000

5215 Beaumont Way, $750,000

5725 Monte Verde Drive, $750,000

1937 Camino Del Prado, $752,000

2128 Bock St., $754,545

5919 Chandler Court, $775,000

1610 Escalero Road, $785,000

1369 Trombetta St., $800,000

2235 Oak Hill Drive, $800,000

4752 Prospect Ave., $800,000

1810 Arbor Ave., $810,000

3201 Hidden Valley Drive, $850,000

3524 Flintwood Drive, $895,000

3524 Hidden Pine Court, $900,000

2413 Hidden Valley Drive, $900,000

2339 Oak Knoll Drive, $902,500

210 Darbster Place, $905,000

5099 Deerwood Drive, $925,000

407 Trail Ridge Court, $945,000

5675 Hall Road, $965,000

8502 Oakmont Drive, $1,026,000

2200 Grace Drive, $1,050,000

1611 Manzanita Ave., $1,070,000

4789 Hillsboro Circle, $1,079,000

1455 Nighthawk Drive, $1,080,000

5463 Bader Road, $1,200,000i

4700 Valley Quail Lane, $1,225,000

775 Quietwater, $1,491,500

5885 Melita Road, $1,559,000

3762 Paxton Place, $1,700,000

6026 Melita Glen Place, $1,889,000

2525 Brush Creek Road, $2,650,000

5905 Shiloh Ridge, $4,300,000

Sebastopol

3531 Hillcrest Ave., $630,000

7169 Burnett St., $735,000

9522 Spring Hill School Road, $850,000

8699 Oak Grove Ave., $855,500

13523 Harrison Grade Place, $1,150,000

3601 Woodworth Road, $1,200,000

4020 S. Gravenstein Highway, $1,300,000

2550 Lewis Drive, $1,350,000

877 Montgomery Road, $1,451,500

8450 Germone Road, $1,475,000

1344 High School Road, $1,800,000

1000 Freestone Ranch Road, $3,450,000

Sonoma

323 Meadowood Lane, $575,000

382 Engler St., $600,000

1500 W. Watmaugh Road, $710,000

575 Zinnia Court, $734,000

20861 Via Colombard, $745,000

178 Temelec Circle, $780,000

272 S. Temelec Circle, $785,000

15553 Maplewood Drive, $800,000

19243 Linden St., $807,000

807 Crocus Drive, $905,000

18428 Fourth Ave., $975,000

410 Kelsey Court, $975,000

1475 Felder Road, $1,200,000

22661 N. Central Ave., $1,200,000

1325 Brockman Lane, $1,600,000

614 Oak St., $1,700,000

349 Brockman Lane, $1,750,000

23110 S Central Ave., $1,800,000

2021 Thornsberry Road, $1,850,000

4043 Pepperwood Court, $2,121,500

196 E. Spain St., $2,292,500

2410 Thornsberry Road, $2,300,000

The Sea Ranch

41527 Raven Court, $715,000

475 Drovers Close, $730,000

149 Wild Moor Reach, $1,018,500

45 Bosuns Reach, $1,150,000

37768 Breaker Reach, $2,000,000

319 Spring Meadow, $2,300,000

Windsor

1266 Seghesio Way, $390,000

800 Pulteney Place, $614,000

8610 Dalton Court, $630,000

155 Bouquet Circle, $688,000

841 Natalie Drive, $700,000

308 Northampton Drive, $730,000

121 Thrushwing Ave., $841,000

340 La Quinta Drive, $925,000

1064 Elsbree Lane, $1,200,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette