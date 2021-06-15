Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County from April 18 to May 1
Two hundred and fifty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County from April 18 to May 1 ranging in price from $153,000 to $4,300,000.
Topping our list of real estate sales for the week was 5905 Shiloh Ridge in Santa Rosa which sold for $4.3 million on April 23. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 3,877 square foot smart-home featured a 1.3-mile hiking trail, a temperature controlled wine room, radiant floor heating, a pool and spa.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Bodega Bay
102 Condor Court, $1,500,000
Camp Meeker
3 East Ave., $732,500
Cazadero
27955 King Ridge Road, $250,000
29 Silvia Drive, $500,000
Cloverdale
216 N. Washington St., $275,000
313 Portofino Way, $275,000
303 Northstar Lane, $407,500
115 Wisteria Circle, $452,500
59 Clark Ave., $472,000
194 Chablis Way, $483,500
107 Syrah Court, $727,000
32000 Green Road, $1,375,000
Cotati
9 Page St., $262,500
129 Chadwick Way, $815,000
El Verano
555 Grove St., $600,000
Forestville
9047 Argonne Way, $565,000
10791 Forest Hills Road, $590,000
9012 Vellutini Road, $693,000
Glen Ellen
13360 Arnold Drive, $645,000
13929 Williams Road, $975,000
2240 Trinity Road, $998,000
1756 Warm Springs Road, $1,248,000
6767 Cavedale Road, $2,600,000
Guerneville
14694 Canyon 1 Road, $365,000
17540 Neeley Road, $379,000
14923 Old Cazadero Road, $386,500
14477 Memory Lane, $395,000
19090 Outlet Drive, $450,000
14798 River Road, $455,000
19435 Hidden Valley Road, $505,000
14984 Canyon 2 Road, $515,000
14314 Lovers Lane, $529,000
17680 Neeley Road, $730,000
14021 Woodland Drive, $1,010,000
Healdsburg
312 Orangewood Drive, $515,000
335 Terrace Blvd., $540,000
741 University St., $878,000
1706 Latigo Lane, $1,000,000
607 Center St., $1,017,000
565 Matheson St., $1,275,000
1188 Felta Road, $1,405,000
Jenner
22039 Davis Way, $375,000
Kenwood
1551 Adobe Canyon Road, $725,000
8204 Sonoma Highway, $1,295,000
Monte Rio
21499 Highland Terrace $190,000
Penngrove
120 Goodwin Lane, $1,300,000
Petaluma
31 Townview Lane, $153,000
1085 Crinella Drive, $525,000
320 Cortez Drive, $560,000
649 Nikki Drive, $599,000
1693 Cerro Sonoma Circle, $600,000
901 Maria Drive, $620,000
1069 Warren Drive, $640,000
1445 Capri Ave., $640,000
1432 Morning Glory Drive, $650,000
1555 Anna Way, $650,000
1712 Pine Ave., $659,000
1509 Joan Drive, $670,000
323 Edith St., $675,000
1621 Annetta Drive, $705,000
223 White Oak Circle, $740,000
1066 Santa Clara Lane, $740,000
2004 Chetwood Drive, $741,000
1641 Saint Anne Way, $750,000
702 Judith Court, $781,000
2010 Crinella Drive, $800,000
701 Bailey Ave., $800,000
133 F St., $802,500
57 Astoria Circle, $810,000
1425 Yarberry Lane, $815,000
1528 Rio Nido Way, $825,000
1637 Annetta Drive, $825,000
1720 Pine Ave., $829,000
912 F St., $861,000
5 Astoria Circle, $865,500
1704 Chehalis Drive, $880,000
1611 Calle Ranchero, $900,000
8 Wren Court, $905,000
480 Liberty Road, $950,000
3040 Skillman Lane, $950,000
2246 Aaron Court, $950,000
969 McNear Ave., $955,000
1771 Inverness Drive, $1,005,000
20 Wooddale Drive, $1,265,000
24 Mourning Dove Court, $1,330,000
634 E St., $1,343,000
724 Bassett St., $1,350,000
2 Turnberry Court, $1,590,000
1950 Matzen Ranch Circle, $1,765,000
205 Stowring Road, $2,000,000
Rohnert Park
1518 Karleigh Place, $374,500
7442 Monique Place, $384,500
1082 Camino Coronado, $450,000
5299 Eunice St., $550,000
7243 Circle Drive, $600,000
7562 Adrian Drive, $615,000
415 Arlen Drive, $645,000
420 Adrian Court, $645,000
7641 Melody Drive, $675,000
6346 Santa Clara Place, $675,000
7561 Bobbie Way, $685,000
1258 Marlene Court, $689,000
7840 Medallion Way, $690,000
1521 Mammoth Place, $801,000
4840 Fairway Drive, $859,000
608 Hudis St., $1,000,000
Santa Rosa
1674 Waring Court, $209,000
1906 King St., $245,000
2788 Antelope Lane, $250,500
940 Santa Barbara Drive, $327,000
847 San Domingo Drive, $365,000
3819 Parker Hill Road, $365,000
477 Piezzi Road, $380,000
1827 Lornadell Lane, $404,409
4200 Wallace Road, $429,000
1680 Greeneich Ave., $452,000
959 McMinn Ave., $488,500
516 S A St., $493,182
2218 Topaz Way, $503,000
6624 Fairfield Drive, $506,500
6590 Meadowridge Drive, $519,000
831 Corby Ave., $520,000
2344 Lomitas Ave., $525,000
2430 Dunaway Drive, $525,000
902 Spencer Ave., $525,000
3787 Finley Ave., $530,000
721 W. Eighth St., $532,000
4993 Underwood Drive, $548,000
1970 Crosspoint Court, $550,000
2842 Bighorn Sheep St., $552,000
2803 Spring Creek Drive, $560,000
2014 Ravello Way, $564,000
8808 Oakmont Drive, $565,000
1817 Franklin Ave., $570,000
1333 Poplar St., $575,000
528 Brookwood Ave., $580,000
1418 Rusch Court, $590,000
611 Polk St., $590,000
2869 White Sands St., $590,000
1164 Sunset Ave., $594,000
688 Elsa Drive, $595,000
1951 Yellow Rose Lane, $599,000
1839 Bancroft Drive, $600,000
519 Senna Drive, $605,000
3708 Douglas Drive, $605,000
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: