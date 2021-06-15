Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County from April 18 to May 1

Two hundred and fifty-eight single-family homes sold in Sonoma County from April 18 to May 1 ranging in price from $153,000 to $4,300,000.

Topping our list of real estate sales for the week was 5905 Shiloh Ridge in Santa Rosa which sold for $4.3 million on April 23. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 3,877 square foot smart-home featured a 1.3-mile hiking trail, a temperature controlled wine room, radiant floor heating, a pool and spa.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

102 Condor Court, $1,500,000

Camp Meeker

3 East Ave., $732,500

Cazadero

27955 King Ridge Road, $250,000

29 Silvia Drive, $500,000

Cloverdale

216 N. Washington St., $275,000

313 Portofino Way, $275,000

303 Northstar Lane, $407,500

115 Wisteria Circle, $452,500

59 Clark Ave., $472,000

194 Chablis Way, $483,500

107 Syrah Court, $727,000

32000 Green Road, $1,375,000

Cotati

9 Page St., $262,500

129 Chadwick Way, $815,000

El Verano

555 Grove St., $600,000

Forestville

9047 Argonne Way, $565,000

10791 Forest Hills Road, $590,000

9012 Vellutini Road, $693,000

Glen Ellen

13360 Arnold Drive, $645,000

13929 Williams Road, $975,000

2240 Trinity Road, $998,000

1756 Warm Springs Road, $1,248,000

6767 Cavedale Road, $2,600,000

Guerneville

14694 Canyon 1 Road, $365,000

17540 Neeley Road, $379,000

14923 Old Cazadero Road, $386,500

14477 Memory Lane, $395,000

19090 Outlet Drive, $450,000

14798 River Road, $455,000

19435 Hidden Valley Road, $505,000

14984 Canyon 2 Road, $515,000

14314 Lovers Lane, $529,000

17680 Neeley Road, $730,000

14021 Woodland Drive, $1,010,000

Healdsburg

312 Orangewood Drive, $515,000

335 Terrace Blvd., $540,000

741 University St., $878,000

1706 Latigo Lane, $1,000,000

607 Center St., $1,017,000

565 Matheson St., $1,275,000

1188 Felta Road, $1,405,000

Jenner

22039 Davis Way, $375,000

Kenwood

1551 Adobe Canyon Road, $725,000

8204 Sonoma Highway, $1,295,000

Monte Rio

21499 Highland Terrace $190,000

Penngrove

120 Goodwin Lane, $1,300,000

Petaluma

31 Townview Lane, $153,000

1085 Crinella Drive, $525,000

320 Cortez Drive, $560,000

649 Nikki Drive, $599,000

1693 Cerro Sonoma Circle, $600,000

901 Maria Drive, $620,000

1069 Warren Drive, $640,000

1445 Capri Ave., $640,000

1432 Morning Glory Drive, $650,000

1555 Anna Way, $650,000

1712 Pine Ave., $659,000

1509 Joan Drive, $670,000

323 Edith St., $675,000

1621 Annetta Drive, $705,000

223 White Oak Circle, $740,000

1066 Santa Clara Lane, $740,000

2004 Chetwood Drive, $741,000

1641 Saint Anne Way, $750,000

702 Judith Court, $781,000

2010 Crinella Drive, $800,000

701 Bailey Ave., $800,000

133 F St., $802,500

57 Astoria Circle, $810,000

1425 Yarberry Lane, $815,000

1528 Rio Nido Way, $825,000

1637 Annetta Drive, $825,000

1720 Pine Ave., $829,000

912 F St., $861,000

5 Astoria Circle, $865,500

1704 Chehalis Drive, $880,000

1611 Calle Ranchero, $900,000

8 Wren Court, $905,000

480 Liberty Road, $950,000

3040 Skillman Lane, $950,000

2246 Aaron Court, $950,000

969 McNear Ave., $955,000

1771 Inverness Drive, $1,005,000

20 Wooddale Drive, $1,265,000

24 Mourning Dove Court, $1,330,000

634 E St., $1,343,000

724 Bassett St., $1,350,000

2 Turnberry Court, $1,590,000

1950 Matzen Ranch Circle, $1,765,000

205 Stowring Road, $2,000,000

Rohnert Park

1518 Karleigh Place, $374,500

7442 Monique Place, $384,500

1082 Camino Coronado, $450,000

5299 Eunice St., $550,000

7243 Circle Drive, $600,000

7562 Adrian Drive, $615,000

415 Arlen Drive, $645,000

420 Adrian Court, $645,000

7641 Melody Drive, $675,000

6346 Santa Clara Place, $675,000

7561 Bobbie Way, $685,000

1258 Marlene Court, $689,000

7840 Medallion Way, $690,000

1521 Mammoth Place, $801,000

4840 Fairway Drive, $859,000

608 Hudis St., $1,000,000

Santa Rosa

1674 Waring Court, $209,000

1906 King St., $245,000

2788 Antelope Lane, $250,500

940 Santa Barbara Drive, $327,000

847 San Domingo Drive, $365,000

3819 Parker Hill Road, $365,000

477 Piezzi Road, $380,000

1827 Lornadell Lane, $404,409

4200 Wallace Road, $429,000

1680 Greeneich Ave., $452,000

959 McMinn Ave., $488,500

516 S A St., $493,182

2218 Topaz Way, $503,000

6624 Fairfield Drive, $506,500

6590 Meadowridge Drive, $519,000

831 Corby Ave., $520,000

2344 Lomitas Ave., $525,000

2430 Dunaway Drive, $525,000

902 Spencer Ave., $525,000

3787 Finley Ave., $530,000

721 W. Eighth St., $532,000

4993 Underwood Drive, $548,000

1970 Crosspoint Court, $550,000

2842 Bighorn Sheep St., $552,000

2803 Spring Creek Drive, $560,000

2014 Ravello Way, $564,000

8808 Oakmont Drive, $565,000

1817 Franklin Ave., $570,000

1333 Poplar St., $575,000

528 Brookwood Ave., $580,000

1418 Rusch Court, $590,000

611 Polk St., $590,000

2869 White Sands St., $590,000

1164 Sunset Ave., $594,000

688 Elsa Drive, $595,000

1951 Yellow Rose Lane, $599,000

1839 Bancroft Drive, $600,000

519 Senna Drive, $605,000

3708 Douglas Drive, $605,000