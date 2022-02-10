Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County from Dec. 26 to Jan. 8

One hundred and sixty-six single-family homes sold in Sonoma County from Dec. 26 to Jan. 8 ranging in price from $50,000 to $4.2 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 18775 Deer Park Drive in Sonoma which sold for $4,175,000 on Dec. 30. This four bedroom, five bathroom, 5,275 square foot Italianate villa featured a Pinot Noir vineyard, pool, gas fire pit and multiple patio areas for relaxing outdoors.

Boyes Hot Springs

18102 Cuneo Road, $550,000

Calistoga

5860 Sharp Road, $2,200,000

Camp Meeker

73 Mission St., $370,000

Cloverdale

138 Hillview Drive, $535,000

135 Furber Lane, $585,000

490 S. Foothill Blvd., $600,000

508 S. Foothill Blvd., $710,000

106 St. John Place, $725,000

Cotati

8884 Village Court, $530,000

Forestville

10812 Terrace Drive, $289,500

8476 Grape Ave., $465,000

10680 Forest Hills Road, $550,000

6200 Trenton Road, $900,000

5970 Van Keppel Road, $1,370,000

Geyserville

366 Deer Path Drive, $1,525,000

470 Colony Road, $2,900,000

Glen Ellen

15430 Woodside Court, $2,350,000

Graton

2675 Edison St., $877,500

Guerneville

14007 Solaridge Road, $360,000

16320 Valley Lane, $416,000

17320 Highway 116, $460,000

17486 Riverside Drive, $665,000

Healdsburg

2325 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $465,000

213 Orangewood Drive, $566,000

224 Mountain View Drive, $673,000

335 Terrace Blvd., $755,000

426 Terrace Blvd., $775,000

800 Brown St., $856,000

1439 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $1,125,000

817 Johnson St., $1,415,000

314 Grant St., $1,800,000

123 Sherman St., $2,412,000

4982 W. Soda Rock Lane, $2,650,000

1577 Jack Pine Road, $3,400,000

Kenwood

8 Turtle Creek Drive, $945,000

169 Warm Springs Road, $955,000

Monte Rio

21848 Mesa Grande Terrace, $50,000

10050 Bohemian Highway, $180,000

21895 Russian River Ave., $473,000

Occidental

18835 Fitzpatrick Lane, $2,534,500

Penngrove

400 Oak St., $1,300,000

Petaluma

3040 Skillman Lane, $316,364

300 Magnolia Ave., $400,000

1404 Lauren Drive, $575,000

1509 Lauren Drive, $600,000

516 Adrienne Drive, $625,000

2009 Easton Drive, $671,000

68 Jessie Lane, $725,000

544 Sutter St., $786,000

528 Western Ave., $825,000

1572 Trellis Lane, $827,500

1325 Berrydale Drive, $833,000

1912 Saint Augustine Way, $840,000

1805 Caulfield Lane, $865,000

1749 Rosamond St., $925,000

599 Cleveland Ave., $950,000

1891 Adobe Creek Drive, $955,000

866 Sixth St., $965,000

6210 Lakeville Highway, $1,000,000

1817 Nicola Drive, $1,055,000

621 Cleveland Ave 1, $1,214,000

621 Cleveland Ave., $1,214,000

1250 Thompson Lane, $1,231,500

35 Wambold Lane, $1,285,000

325 Post St., $1,575,000

160 Queens Lane, $2,250,000

Rohnert Park

480 Arlen Drive, $275,000

369 Bonnie Ave., $525,000

1234 Camino Coronado, $575,000

829 Lightwood Court, $600,000

857 Lunar Court, $650,000

315 Alden Ave., $659,000

1400 Garrett Court, $667,500

1388 Gillpepper Lane, $680,000

7457 Mercedes Way, $715,000

4497 Heath Circle, $745,000

4604 Harmony Place, $760,000

1019 Santa Cruz Way, $775,000

5756 Kassandra Place, $824,000

5850 Kittyhawk Place, $847,500

5858 Kittyhawk Place, $883,000

Santa Rosa

2458 College Park Circle, $227,000

1900 Malano Court, $275,000

1304 Miller Drive, $280,000

2434 Big Oak Drive, $289,000

861 Strawberry Drive, $476,000

6690 Fairfield Drive, $515,000

1915 Genoa Place, $530,000

736 Victoria Court, $565,000

2607 Magowan Drive, $600,000

977 Keegan Drive, $605,000

455 Oak Mesa Place, $615,000

1098 Odell Lane, $630,000

4560 Kilarney Circle, $640,000

1148 Neale Drive, $651,000

1228 Trombetta St., $660,000

2339 Andre Lane, $665,000

424 Simi Place, $665,000

513 Living Oak Court, $670,000

1821 Cody Court, $675,000

1949 Albany Drive, $675,000

4002 Arthur Ashe Circle, $693,000

2310 Olympia Drive, $710,000

1836 Woodsage Way, $735,000

1521 Mayflower Place, $740,000

1778 Walnut Creek Drive, $755,000

2267 Nectarine Drive, $775,000

5926 Anson Drive, $800,000

3699 Hemlock St., $813,000

307 Breeden St., $820,000

510 Rosedale Ave., $840,000

2072 Leonard Ave., $850,000

4740 Badger Road, $860,000

445 Carrillo St., $865,000

1622 Austin Way, $880,000

4090 Montecito Ave., $895,000

421 Oak Point Court, $920,000

1884 Crimson Lane, $925,000

2414 Mendota Way, $935,000

2414 Kamloops Court, $947,000

3841 Oak Glen Drive, $1,068,000

607 Benton St., $1,100,000

3739 Doverton Court, $1,187,500

3200 Cobblestone Drive, $1,275,000

530 Carriage Court, $1,325,000

332 Encina Court, $1,450,000

3701 Stanhope Court, $1,475,000

3679 Wyndemere Circle, $1,520,000

1963 Abramson Road, $1,700,000

3748 Crown Hill Drive, $1,800,000

1102 Spring St., $2,100,000

435 Sanford Road, $3,410,000

1074 Wikiup Drive, $3,500,000

Sebastopol

5249 Hessel Ave., $588,000

5570 Lone Pine Road, $800,000

7799 Occidental Road, $812,500

4573 Blank Road, $877,000

11020 Peaks Pike Road, $1,075,000

608 Sparkes Road, $1,100,000

476 Eileen Drive, $1,500,000

866 McFarlane Ave., $1,650,000

Sonoma

18359 Clayton Ave., $849,000

2631 Fremont Drive, $1,030,000

306 Hatchery Lane, $1,050,000

1332 Jones St., $1,185,000

411 Chestnut Ave., $1,185,000

253 Pina Ave., $1,360,000

21815 Pearson Ave., $1,410,000

135 Malet St., $1,650,000

834 Donner Ave., $2,050,000

17355 Gehricke Road, $3,000,000

18775 Deer Park Drive, $4,175,000

The Sea Ranch

38216 Green Vale Close, $1,375,000

41883 Leeward Road, $1,639,000

372 Sea Lion, $1,795,000

Windsor

807 Stellar Lane, $615,000

819 Milsom Place, $625,000

815 Glen Miller Drive, $652,000

203 Maili Court, $685,000

807 Pulteney Place, $715,000

5824 Mathilde Drive, $715,000

108 Duchess Court, $725,000

1118 El Macero Way, $730,000

891 Buckingham Drive, $760,000

9525 Wellington Circle, $820,000

193 Merner Drive, $1,350,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.