Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County from Dec. 26 to Jan. 8
One hundred and sixty-six single-family homes sold in Sonoma County from Dec. 26 to Jan. 8 ranging in price from $50,000 to $4.2 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 18775 Deer Park Drive in Sonoma which sold for $4,175,000 on Dec. 30. This four bedroom, five bathroom, 5,275 square foot Italianate villa featured a Pinot Noir vineyard, pool, gas fire pit and multiple patio areas for relaxing outdoors.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Boyes Hot Springs
18102 Cuneo Road, $550,000
Calistoga
5860 Sharp Road, $2,200,000
Camp Meeker
73 Mission St., $370,000
Cloverdale
138 Hillview Drive, $535,000
135 Furber Lane, $585,000
490 S. Foothill Blvd., $600,000
508 S. Foothill Blvd., $710,000
106 St. John Place, $725,000
Cotati
8884 Village Court, $530,000
Forestville
10812 Terrace Drive, $289,500
8476 Grape Ave., $465,000
10680 Forest Hills Road, $550,000
6200 Trenton Road, $900,000
5970 Van Keppel Road, $1,370,000
Geyserville
366 Deer Path Drive, $1,525,000
470 Colony Road, $2,900,000
Glen Ellen
15430 Woodside Court, $2,350,000
Graton
2675 Edison St., $877,500
Guerneville
14007 Solaridge Road, $360,000
16320 Valley Lane, $416,000
17320 Highway 116, $460,000
17486 Riverside Drive, $665,000
Healdsburg
2325 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $465,000
213 Orangewood Drive, $566,000
224 Mountain View Drive, $673,000
335 Terrace Blvd., $755,000
426 Terrace Blvd., $775,000
800 Brown St., $856,000
1439 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $1,125,000
817 Johnson St., $1,415,000
314 Grant St., $1,800,000
123 Sherman St., $2,412,000
4982 W. Soda Rock Lane, $2,650,000
1577 Jack Pine Road, $3,400,000
Kenwood
8 Turtle Creek Drive, $945,000
169 Warm Springs Road, $955,000
Monte Rio
21848 Mesa Grande Terrace, $50,000
10050 Bohemian Highway, $180,000
21895 Russian River Ave., $473,000
Occidental
18835 Fitzpatrick Lane, $2,534,500
Penngrove
400 Oak St., $1,300,000
Petaluma
3040 Skillman Lane, $316,364
300 Magnolia Ave., $400,000
1404 Lauren Drive, $575,000
1509 Lauren Drive, $600,000
516 Adrienne Drive, $625,000
2009 Easton Drive, $671,000
68 Jessie Lane, $725,000
544 Sutter St., $786,000
528 Western Ave., $825,000
1572 Trellis Lane, $827,500
1325 Berrydale Drive, $833,000
1912 Saint Augustine Way, $840,000
1805 Caulfield Lane, $865,000
1749 Rosamond St., $925,000
599 Cleveland Ave., $950,000
1891 Adobe Creek Drive, $955,000
866 Sixth St., $965,000
6210 Lakeville Highway, $1,000,000
1817 Nicola Drive, $1,055,000
621 Cleveland Ave 1, $1,214,000
621 Cleveland Ave., $1,214,000
1250 Thompson Lane, $1,231,500
35 Wambold Lane, $1,285,000
325 Post St., $1,575,000
160 Queens Lane, $2,250,000
Rohnert Park
480 Arlen Drive, $275,000
369 Bonnie Ave., $525,000
1234 Camino Coronado, $575,000
829 Lightwood Court, $600,000
857 Lunar Court, $650,000
315 Alden Ave., $659,000
1400 Garrett Court, $667,500
1388 Gillpepper Lane, $680,000
7457 Mercedes Way, $715,000
4497 Heath Circle, $745,000
4604 Harmony Place, $760,000
1019 Santa Cruz Way, $775,000
5756 Kassandra Place, $824,000
5850 Kittyhawk Place, $847,500
5858 Kittyhawk Place, $883,000
Santa Rosa
2458 College Park Circle, $227,000
1900 Malano Court, $275,000
1304 Miller Drive, $280,000
2434 Big Oak Drive, $289,000
861 Strawberry Drive, $476,000
6690 Fairfield Drive, $515,000
1915 Genoa Place, $530,000
736 Victoria Court, $565,000
2607 Magowan Drive, $600,000
977 Keegan Drive, $605,000
455 Oak Mesa Place, $615,000
1098 Odell Lane, $630,000
4560 Kilarney Circle, $640,000
1148 Neale Drive, $651,000
1228 Trombetta St., $660,000
2339 Andre Lane, $665,000
424 Simi Place, $665,000
513 Living Oak Court, $670,000
1821 Cody Court, $675,000
1949 Albany Drive, $675,000
4002 Arthur Ashe Circle, $693,000
2310 Olympia Drive, $710,000
1836 Woodsage Way, $735,000
1521 Mayflower Place, $740,000
1778 Walnut Creek Drive, $755,000
2267 Nectarine Drive, $775,000
5926 Anson Drive, $800,000
3699 Hemlock St., $813,000
307 Breeden St., $820,000
510 Rosedale Ave., $840,000
2072 Leonard Ave., $850,000
4740 Badger Road, $860,000
445 Carrillo St., $865,000
1622 Austin Way, $880,000
4090 Montecito Ave., $895,000
421 Oak Point Court, $920,000
1884 Crimson Lane, $925,000
2414 Mendota Way, $935,000
2414 Kamloops Court, $947,000
3841 Oak Glen Drive, $1,068,000
607 Benton St., $1,100,000
3739 Doverton Court, $1,187,500
3200 Cobblestone Drive, $1,275,000
530 Carriage Court, $1,325,000
332 Encina Court, $1,450,000
3701 Stanhope Court, $1,475,000
3679 Wyndemere Circle, $1,520,000
1963 Abramson Road, $1,700,000
3748 Crown Hill Drive, $1,800,000
1102 Spring St., $2,100,000
435 Sanford Road, $3,410,000
1074 Wikiup Drive, $3,500,000
Sebastopol
5249 Hessel Ave., $588,000
5570 Lone Pine Road, $800,000
7799 Occidental Road, $812,500
4573 Blank Road, $877,000
11020 Peaks Pike Road, $1,075,000
608 Sparkes Road, $1,100,000
476 Eileen Drive, $1,500,000
866 McFarlane Ave., $1,650,000
Sonoma
18359 Clayton Ave., $849,000
2631 Fremont Drive, $1,030,000
306 Hatchery Lane, $1,050,000
1332 Jones St., $1,185,000
411 Chestnut Ave., $1,185,000
253 Pina Ave., $1,360,000
21815 Pearson Ave., $1,410,000
135 Malet St., $1,650,000
834 Donner Ave., $2,050,000
17355 Gehricke Road, $3,000,000
18775 Deer Park Drive, $4,175,000
The Sea Ranch
38216 Green Vale Close, $1,375,000
41883 Leeward Road, $1,639,000
372 Sea Lion, $1,795,000
Windsor
807 Stellar Lane, $615,000
819 Milsom Place, $625,000
815 Glen Miller Drive, $652,000
203 Maili Court, $685,000
807 Pulteney Place, $715,000
5824 Mathilde Drive, $715,000
108 Duchess Court, $725,000
1118 El Macero Way, $730,000
891 Buckingham Drive, $760,000
9525 Wellington Circle, $820,000
193 Merner Drive, $1,350,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: