Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County from Feb. 27 to March 12

Two hundred single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the two week period from Feb. 27 to March 12.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 16907 Norrbom Road in Sonoma which sold for $4.1 million on March 9. This three-bedroom, four-bathroom vineyard estate came with a bonus 440-square-foot guesthouse with a kitchen, bath and projector movie screen.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

1053 Harbor Haven Drive, $1,350,000

1067 Harbor Haven Drive, $1,450,000

5663 Sierra Grande, $1,595,000

293 Calle Del Sol, $2,020,000

Cloverdale

117 Wisteria Circle, $525,000

102 Marguerite Lane, $582,500

102 N. Main St., $591,000

485 Josephine Drive, $618,000

571 Monaco Circle, $685,000

307 Moonlight Circle, $705,000

301 Ranch House Drive, $755,000

417 Sonoma Drive, $1,200,000

Cotati

7960 Gravenstein Highway, $1,000,000

Forestville

10140 Canyon Road, $625,000

5898 Orchard Lane, $840,000

Glen Ellen

4884 Warm Springs Road, $870,000

Guerneville

17356 Old Monte Rio Road, $265,000

14980 Outlet Drive, $416,000

14218 Lovers Lane, $440,000

15341 Glandy Glen, $645,000

17695 Old Monte Rio Road, $755,000

Healdsburg

8796 Mill Creek Road, $318,000

1092 Orchard St., $768,000

210 Twin Oaks Way, $820,000

832 Brown St., $825,000

530 Sunnyvale Drive, $1,075,000

2955 Wallace Creek Road, $1,300,000

1020 Langhart Drive, $1,475,000

695 Chiquita Road, $1,625,000

8270 Chalk Hill Road, $3,100,000

Monte Rio

19386 Redwood Drive, $630,000

Penngrove

2124 Curtis Drive, $850,000

600 Phillips Drive, $1,425,000

8147 Davis Lane, $1,670,000

Petaluma

1795 Tessa Way, $378,500

509 Murray Drive, $440,000

109 Arlington Drive, $625,000

1105 Madison St., $705,000

1501 Baywood Drive, $706,000

1401 Lauren Drive, $750,000

2013 Timberline Lane, $752,000

1436 Pheasant Drive, $775,500

1620 Cerro Sonoma Circle, $786,500

1541 Debra Drive, $800,000

448 Sutter St., $820,000

1648 San Marino Drive, $830,000

1537 Debra Drive, $837,000

2068 Vista Lane, $903,000

1688 Del Oro Circle, $920,000

22 Eastside Circle, $927,000

1024 Palmetto Way, $965,000

735 N. Webster St., $1,005,000

4456 Bodega Ave., $1,070,000

825 Sartori Drive, $1,075,000

3 Maier Lane, $1,100,000

2108 Saint Augustine Circle, $1,150,000

1081 Eastman Lane, $1,250,000

1151 Birch Drive, $1,250,000

1010 Schuman Lane, $1,300,000

319 Walnut St., $1,300,000

465 Hawk Drive, $1,400,000

613 Jonas Lane, $1,450,000

3005 Whisper Creek Lane, $1,501,000

509 Melvin St., $1,509,000

50 Knudtsen Lane, $1,795,455

Rio Nido

15330 Canyon Three Road, $240,000

Rohnert Park

7121 Adrian Drive, $350,000

371 Arlen Drive, $500,000

1393 Jasmine Circle, $600,000

4463 Hollingsworth Circle, $600,000

1044 Camino Coronado, $626,000

1524 Mary Place, $645,000

7549 Bernice Ave., $695,000

74 Alison Ave., $750,000

2016 Karen Place, $788,000

5767 Dexter Circle, $910,000

Santa Rosa

1480 Rusch Court, $116,500

3284 Apricot Lane, $141,500

1915 Peterson Lane, $167,000

5415 Wilshire Drive, $285,000

1500 Ditty Ave., $350,000

4444 Sunland Ave., $350,000

318 Hendley St., $450,000

418 Eighth St., $465,000

1516 Ditty Ave., $511,500

6462 Mesa Oaks Court, $515,000

171 Oak Island Drive, $535,000

3321 Yulupa Ave., $535,000

1338 McMinn Ave., $535,000

931 Leddy Ave., $550,000

5025 McCloskey Court, $570,000

3343 Moorland Ave., $574,500

150 White Oak Drive, $575,000

243 Mountain Vista Lane, $575,000

1282 Trombetta St., $580,000

1036 Aston Circle, $590,000

1937 Terry Road, $599,000

1208 Lee St., $601,000

1009 Santa Barbara Drive, $605,000

2315 Morningside Circle, $605,000

3720 Primrose Ave., $615,000

625 Maple Ave., $618,000

1132 Irwin Lane, $625,000

809 Breeze Way, $625,000

2443 Widgeon Court, $630,000

3253 Homestead Lane, $670,000

408 Pythian Road, $675,000

201 Belhaven Circle, $675,000

1410 Velma Ave., $676,000

1636 Ridley Ave., $680,000

1917 Waterford St., $685,000

1120 Tapadera Drive, $685,000

2190 Siesta Lane, $686,000

2443 Valley West Drive, $690,000

1994 Bluebell Drive, $695,000

7130 Fairfield Drive, $700,000

2631 Cactus Ave., $705,000

1005 Danbeck Ave., $707,500

1518 Kona Place, $715,000

3128 Magowan Drive, $721,000

1971 Dogwood Drive, $725,000

7320 Oakmont Drive, $730,000

247 Oak Tree Drive, $735,000

1105 Albion Place, $745,000

21 Nirvanah Place, $750,000

5240 Lockwood Circle, $755,000

349 La Crosse Ave., $756,000

2571 Silver Spur Drive, $760,000

2704 Barndance Lane, $770,000

330 Lincoln St., $775,000

2829 Linwood Ave., $787,000

2045 Bellaterra Court, $800,000

5265 Yerba Buena Road, $817,500

2334 Battersea St., $820,000

1412 Parsons Drive, $820,000

5397 Corbett Circle, $825,000

6826 Montecito Court, $825,000

1924 Northfield Drive, $825,000

2018 Camino Del Prado, $853,000

6572 Birch Drive, $885,000

1959 Dowling Court, $885,000

400 Carrillo St., $900,000

2150 Los Olivos Road, $940,000

2171 Hastings Court, $950,000

1305 Zachery Place, $975,000

3638 Hemlock Court, $990,000

3574 Parker Hill Road, $1,025,000

42 Noonan Ranch Circle, $1,050,000

855 Butler Ave., $1,051,000

4619 Glencannon St., $1,180,000

1699 Happy Valley Road, $1,200,000

3203 Broken Twig Lane, $1,200,000

5210 Hoyal Drive, $1,280,000

516 Buena Vista Drive, $1,325,000

3658 Primrose Ave., $1,350,000

455 Horn Ave., $1,550,000

3400 Matanzas Creek Lane, $1,800,000

6535 Warehill Road, $1,800,000

3743 Paxton Place, $2,200,000

2007 Bluesage Court, $2,300,000

5000 The Pointe Place, $3,600,000

Sebastopol

7860 Anthony St., $700,000

6246 Fredricks Road, $800,000

277 Murphy Ave., $831,500

501 High St., $1,150,000

827 Watertrough Road, $1,150,000

7740 Atkinson Road, $1,320,000

980 Lillian Way, $1,500,000

7560 Meadowlark Drive, $1,650,000

Sonoma

17106 Park Ave., $425,000

18034 Poplar Ave., $600,000

18061 Myrtle Ave., $625,000

17881 Railroad Ave., $695,000

418 Siesta Way, $703,000

157 Vallejo Ave., $715,000

290 Avenida Barbera, $799,000

18811 Railroad Ave., $808,500

1575 Felder Road, $1,050,000

815 Country Club Drive, $2,000,000

16774 La Placita, $2,050,000

16907 Norrbom Road, $4,100,000

The Sea Ranch

38072 Foothill Close, $1,200,000

53 Fishermans Close, $1,812,000

255 Cormorant Close, $1,834,500

40450 Leeward Road, $1,850,000

36840 Greencroft Close, $1,850,000

Windsor

952 Stellar Lane, $595,000

117 Wooded Glen Court, $637,500

742 Tommy Dorsey Court, $640,000

811 Dizzy Gillespie Way, $663,000

543 Cockspur Court, $685,000

7861 Dove Lane, $700,000

907 Starr Creek Court, $717,000

1887 Commons Court, $730,000

701 Mills Brothers Court, $730,000

284 Alden Court, $740,000

504 White Ash Court, $750,000

9877 Sunray Place, $812,000

441 Skylark St., $835,000

325 Alexis St., $915,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.