Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County from Feb. 27 to March 12
Two hundred single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the two week period from Feb. 27 to March 12.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 16907 Norrbom Road in Sonoma which sold for $4.1 million on March 9. This three-bedroom, four-bathroom vineyard estate came with a bonus 440-square-foot guesthouse with a kitchen, bath and projector movie screen.
Bodega Bay
1053 Harbor Haven Drive, $1,350,000
1067 Harbor Haven Drive, $1,450,000
5663 Sierra Grande, $1,595,000
293 Calle Del Sol, $2,020,000
Cloverdale
117 Wisteria Circle, $525,000
102 Marguerite Lane, $582,500
102 N. Main St., $591,000
485 Josephine Drive, $618,000
571 Monaco Circle, $685,000
307 Moonlight Circle, $705,000
301 Ranch House Drive, $755,000
417 Sonoma Drive, $1,200,000
Cotati
7960 Gravenstein Highway, $1,000,000
Forestville
10140 Canyon Road, $625,000
5898 Orchard Lane, $840,000
Glen Ellen
4884 Warm Springs Road, $870,000
Guerneville
17356 Old Monte Rio Road, $265,000
14980 Outlet Drive, $416,000
14218 Lovers Lane, $440,000
15341 Glandy Glen, $645,000
17695 Old Monte Rio Road, $755,000
Healdsburg
8796 Mill Creek Road, $318,000
1092 Orchard St., $768,000
210 Twin Oaks Way, $820,000
832 Brown St., $825,000
530 Sunnyvale Drive, $1,075,000
2955 Wallace Creek Road, $1,300,000
1020 Langhart Drive, $1,475,000
695 Chiquita Road, $1,625,000
8270 Chalk Hill Road, $3,100,000
Monte Rio
19386 Redwood Drive, $630,000
Penngrove
2124 Curtis Drive, $850,000
600 Phillips Drive, $1,425,000
8147 Davis Lane, $1,670,000
Petaluma
1795 Tessa Way, $378,500
509 Murray Drive, $440,000
109 Arlington Drive, $625,000
1105 Madison St., $705,000
1501 Baywood Drive, $706,000
1401 Lauren Drive, $750,000
2013 Timberline Lane, $752,000
1436 Pheasant Drive, $775,500
1620 Cerro Sonoma Circle, $786,500
1541 Debra Drive, $800,000
448 Sutter St., $820,000
1648 San Marino Drive, $830,000
1537 Debra Drive, $837,000
2068 Vista Lane, $903,000
1688 Del Oro Circle, $920,000
22 Eastside Circle, $927,000
1024 Palmetto Way, $965,000
735 N. Webster St., $1,005,000
4456 Bodega Ave., $1,070,000
825 Sartori Drive, $1,075,000
3 Maier Lane, $1,100,000
2108 Saint Augustine Circle, $1,150,000
1081 Eastman Lane, $1,250,000
1151 Birch Drive, $1,250,000
1010 Schuman Lane, $1,300,000
319 Walnut St., $1,300,000
465 Hawk Drive, $1,400,000
613 Jonas Lane, $1,450,000
3005 Whisper Creek Lane, $1,501,000
509 Melvin St., $1,509,000
50 Knudtsen Lane, $1,795,455
Rio Nido
15330 Canyon Three Road, $240,000
Rohnert Park
7121 Adrian Drive, $350,000
371 Arlen Drive, $500,000
1393 Jasmine Circle, $600,000
4463 Hollingsworth Circle, $600,000
1044 Camino Coronado, $626,000
1524 Mary Place, $645,000
7549 Bernice Ave., $695,000
74 Alison Ave., $750,000
2016 Karen Place, $788,000
5767 Dexter Circle, $910,000
Santa Rosa
1480 Rusch Court, $116,500
3284 Apricot Lane, $141,500
1915 Peterson Lane, $167,000
5415 Wilshire Drive, $285,000
1500 Ditty Ave., $350,000
4444 Sunland Ave., $350,000
318 Hendley St., $450,000
418 Eighth St., $465,000
1516 Ditty Ave., $511,500
6462 Mesa Oaks Court, $515,000
171 Oak Island Drive, $535,000
3321 Yulupa Ave., $535,000
1338 McMinn Ave., $535,000
931 Leddy Ave., $550,000
5025 McCloskey Court, $570,000
3343 Moorland Ave., $574,500
150 White Oak Drive, $575,000
243 Mountain Vista Lane, $575,000
1282 Trombetta St., $580,000
1036 Aston Circle, $590,000
1937 Terry Road, $599,000
1208 Lee St., $601,000
1009 Santa Barbara Drive, $605,000
2315 Morningside Circle, $605,000
3720 Primrose Ave., $615,000
625 Maple Ave., $618,000
1132 Irwin Lane, $625,000
809 Breeze Way, $625,000
2443 Widgeon Court, $630,000
3253 Homestead Lane, $670,000
408 Pythian Road, $675,000
201 Belhaven Circle, $675,000
1410 Velma Ave., $676,000
1636 Ridley Ave., $680,000
1917 Waterford St., $685,000
1120 Tapadera Drive, $685,000
2190 Siesta Lane, $686,000
2443 Valley West Drive, $690,000
1994 Bluebell Drive, $695,000
7130 Fairfield Drive, $700,000
2631 Cactus Ave., $705,000
1005 Danbeck Ave., $707,500
1518 Kona Place, $715,000
3128 Magowan Drive, $721,000
1971 Dogwood Drive, $725,000
7320 Oakmont Drive, $730,000
247 Oak Tree Drive, $735,000
1105 Albion Place, $745,000
21 Nirvanah Place, $750,000
5240 Lockwood Circle, $755,000
349 La Crosse Ave., $756,000
2571 Silver Spur Drive, $760,000
2704 Barndance Lane, $770,000
330 Lincoln St., $775,000
2829 Linwood Ave., $787,000
2045 Bellaterra Court, $800,000
5265 Yerba Buena Road, $817,500
2334 Battersea St., $820,000
1412 Parsons Drive, $820,000
5397 Corbett Circle, $825,000
6826 Montecito Court, $825,000
1924 Northfield Drive, $825,000
2018 Camino Del Prado, $853,000
6572 Birch Drive, $885,000
1959 Dowling Court, $885,000
400 Carrillo St., $900,000
2150 Los Olivos Road, $940,000
2171 Hastings Court, $950,000
1305 Zachery Place, $975,000
3638 Hemlock Court, $990,000
3574 Parker Hill Road, $1,025,000
42 Noonan Ranch Circle, $1,050,000
855 Butler Ave., $1,051,000
4619 Glencannon St., $1,180,000
1699 Happy Valley Road, $1,200,000
3203 Broken Twig Lane, $1,200,000
5210 Hoyal Drive, $1,280,000
516 Buena Vista Drive, $1,325,000
3658 Primrose Ave., $1,350,000
455 Horn Ave., $1,550,000
3400 Matanzas Creek Lane, $1,800,000
6535 Warehill Road, $1,800,000
3743 Paxton Place, $2,200,000
2007 Bluesage Court, $2,300,000
5000 The Pointe Place, $3,600,000
Sebastopol
7860 Anthony St., $700,000
6246 Fredricks Road, $800,000
277 Murphy Ave., $831,500
501 High St., $1,150,000
827 Watertrough Road, $1,150,000
7740 Atkinson Road, $1,320,000
980 Lillian Way, $1,500,000
7560 Meadowlark Drive, $1,650,000
Sonoma
17106 Park Ave., $425,000
18034 Poplar Ave., $600,000
18061 Myrtle Ave., $625,000
17881 Railroad Ave., $695,000
418 Siesta Way, $703,000
157 Vallejo Ave., $715,000
290 Avenida Barbera, $799,000
18811 Railroad Ave., $808,500
1575 Felder Road, $1,050,000
815 Country Club Drive, $2,000,000
16774 La Placita, $2,050,000
16907 Norrbom Road, $4,100,000
The Sea Ranch
38072 Foothill Close, $1,200,000
53 Fishermans Close, $1,812,000
255 Cormorant Close, $1,834,500
40450 Leeward Road, $1,850,000
36840 Greencroft Close, $1,850,000
Windsor
952 Stellar Lane, $595,000
117 Wooded Glen Court, $637,500
742 Tommy Dorsey Court, $640,000
811 Dizzy Gillespie Way, $663,000
543 Cockspur Court, $685,000
7861 Dove Lane, $700,000
907 Starr Creek Court, $717,000
1887 Commons Court, $730,000
701 Mills Brothers Court, $730,000
284 Alden Court, $740,000
504 White Ash Court, $750,000
9877 Sunray Place, $812,000
441 Skylark St., $835,000
325 Alexis St., $915,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.