Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County from June 20 to July 3

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 5, 2021, 10:01PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Three hundred and ten single-family homes sold in Sonoma County from June 20 to July 3 ranging in price from $158,000 to $4.2 million.

Earning the highest price point for the seller during this period was 3430 Hawks Beard in Sonoma which sold for $4.2 million on June 28. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 3,839 square foot home featured a gourmet kitchen, pool, wine cellar and barn. .

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

378 Los Santos Drive, $845,000

20354 Osprey Drive, $1,500,000

21177 Heron Drive, $1,685,000

Camp Meeker

6555 Bohemian Highway, $1,275,000

Cazadero

6100 Austin Creek Road, $375,000

Cloverdale

211 Red Mountain Drive, $570,000

421 Sonoma Drive, $615,000

112 Furber Lane, $619,000

540 Josephine Drive, $640,000

565 Monaco Circle, $651,000

108 Chardonnay Court, $662,000

478 S. Foothill Blvd., $690,000

1173 Mountain Pine Road, $746,000

301 Sunrise Drive, $765,000

2 Hillside Court, $800,000

1163 Mountain Pine Road, $1,390,000

Cotati

7720 Isabel Drive, $679,000

117 Ahlstrom Circle, $725,000

120 Keppel Way, $775,000

106 Hahn Way, $850,000

9123 Red Hill Court, $2,900,000

Forestville

11184 Terrace Drive, $405,000

9366 Champs De Elysees, $410,000

10490 Cozey Court, $450,000

10585 River Drive, $499,000

9212 Argonne Way, $595,000

11175 Mays Canyon Road, $600,000

13815 Green Valley Road, $1,450,000

Geyserville

21234 Geyserville Ave., $1,266,000

Glen Ellen

4460 Lakeside Road, $528,000

2391 Warm Springs Road, $1,189,000

12575 Wolf Run, $2,800,000

Guerneville

16795 Neeley Road, $240,000

14662 Cherry St., $478,000

14920 Willow Road, $575,000

17850 Highway 116, $600,000

15613 Old Cazadero Road, $660,000

17389 Summit Ave., $875,500

16362 Wright Drive, $1,101,000

Healdsburg

607 Larkspur Drive, $158,000

2414 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $490,000

337 Orchard St., $509,000

185 Quarry Ridge, $600,000

1197 Red Tail Road, $749,000

728 University St., $850,000

250 Alexandria Drive, $875,000

1408 Prentice Drive, $910,000

2857 Rio Lindo Ave., $1,060,000

2342 Mill Creek Lane, $1,200,000

129 Ferrero Drive, $1,367,000

374 Piper St., $1,395,000

327 Piper St., $1,399,000

1119 Sunnyside Drive, $1,425,000

1648 Canyon Run, $1,700,000

425 Piper St., $1,795,000

235 Clear Ridge Drive, $2,350,000

1087 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $2,700,000

817 Brown St., $3,400,000

500 Piper St., $4,300,000

1302 Prentice Drive, $7,000,000

Jenner

9503 Goat Hill Road, $1,200,000

Kenwood

9230 Winery Terrace, $2,200,000

Monte Rio

19565 Highway 116, $375,000

20101 Beech Ave., $685,000

Occidental

2673 Joy Road, $1,300,000

Penngrove

7175 Petaluma Hill Road, $920,000

9986 Oak St., $1,175,000

9885 Grove St., $1,335,000

Petaluma

705 Madison St., $550,000

116 Rocca Drive, $550,000

307 Stuart Drive, $580,000

700 Oak Terrace, $625,000

2052 Easton Drive, $639,000

800 Pacific Ave., $640,000

1520 Weaverly Drive, $665,000

1616 Putnam Way, $715,000

1517 Weaverly Drive, $727,500

913 Westbury Court, $750,000

617 Searles Way, $765,000

2017 Vista Lane, $770,000

96 Alta Drive, $787,500

1210 San Rafael Drive, $833,500

1506 Eric Court, $850,000

563 Almanor St., $870,000

419 Chaco Canyon Court, $875,000

117 Upham St., $915,000

508 Keller St., $975,000

421 Acadia Drive, $996,500

8 Cochrane Way, $1,026,500

1555 Henry Way, $1,035,000

1916 Oriole Way, $1,040,000

264 Cambridge Lane, $1,050,000

401 Sparrow Lane, $1,060,000

518 Amber Way, $1,080,000

705 Fifth St., $1,175,000

238 Windsor Drive, $1,215,000

712 Keller Court, $1,280,000

348 Jewett Road, $1,295,000

1732 Avila Ranch Drive, $1,375,000

41 Raymond Heights, $1,505,000

Rio Nido

17001 Mount Jackson Trail, $630,000

Rohnert Park

271 Adele Ave., $480,000

7684 Beverly Drive, $615,000

7517 Bernice Ave., $615,000

4464 Hillview Way, $685,000

8038 Mason Drive, $740,000

6052 Della Court, $749,000

1517 Genesis Court, $750,000

6188 San Miguel Court, $770,000

4578 Flores Ave., $808,000

7342 Rasmussen Way, $875,000

Santa Rosa

2267 Crane Canyon Road, $172,000

1925 Los Alamos Road, $240,000

630 Parkside Drive, $247,500

1688 Randon Way, $250,000

1034 Aston Circle, $270,545

1956 Coffee Tree Court, $295,000

207 Grove Ave., $312,500

1316 Wikiup Drive, $325,000

8 Meadowgreen Court, $370,000

3850 Golden Gate Ave., $370,000

11 Oakgreen, $430,000

3467 Spring Creek Drive, $435,500

6915 Fairfield Drive, $450,000

7407 Oakmont Drive, $485,000

6463 Mesa Oaks Court, $490,000

731 Sunny Manor Way, $499,000

2452 Dayton St., $520,000

647 McConnell Ave., $529,000

33 Peach Court, $545,000

2322 Mikayla Drive, $550,000

2057 Sonoma Ave., $550,000

869 Breeze Way, $550,000

612 Palomino Drive, $550,000

337 Green Field Circle, $555,000

712 Willrush St., $565,000

600 Bobelaine Drive, $585,000

2454 Bramble Way, $585,000

6312 Stone Bridge Road, $587,500

720 Potomac Ave., $600,000

6583 Pine Valley Drive, $600,000

822 Franquette Ave., $605,000

3673 Sebastopol Road, $606,000

2330 Pacheco Place, $610,000

1937 Bronco St., $615,000

3305 Mayette Ave., $616,000

7358 Oakmont Drive, $619,000

1607 Wishing Well Way, $625,000

922 Washington St., $625,000

3246 Boron Ave., $625,000

564 Edith Court, $628,000

2135 Dennis Lane, $630,000

561 Link Lane, $645,000

1250 W. College Ave., $650,000

6550 Bridgewood Drive, $650,000

1127 Crest Drive, $650,000

1610 Clover Lane, $651,000

465 Jose Ramon Ave., $660,000

1956 Peterson Lane, $660,000

2240 Waltzer Road, $675,000

120 Tenth St., $675,000

2320 Fairbanks Drive, $680,000

114 Valley Lakes Drive, $693,000

2531 Tachevah Drive, $695,000

912 Clover Drive, $700,000

2963 Sunny Wood Circle, $705,000

2388 Lillie Drive, $705,000

1834 Velvetleaf Lane, $705,000

2028 Humboldt St., $711,000

2206 Grahn Drive, $715,000

1521 Hexem Ave., $720,000

192 Oak Shadow Drive, $735,000

449 Calistoga Road, $740,000

467 Firelight Drive, $741,000

6122 Bridgewood Drive, $748,000

3243 Sonoma Ave., $752,500

6261 Meadowstone Drive, $755,000

2572 Silver Spur Drive, $755,500

382 Riven Rock Court, $769,000

142 Walnut Court, $775,000

2548 Red Willow Drive, $775,000

1605 Rose Clover St., $775,000

1638 Peppergrass St., $778,000

3456 Moorland Ave., $785,000

6738 Fairfield Drive, $789,000

5085 Newanga Ave., $790,000

1362 Gordon Lane, $790,000

7546 Ferroggiaro Way, $800,000

9236 Oak Trail Circle, $800,000

6110 Bridgewood Drive, $820,000

1973 Currant Way, $850,000

1844 Tisserand Drive, $850,000

1570 Wright St., $850,000

362 Breeden St., $854,000

1531 San Ramon Way, $855,000

4595 Pearl Drive, $888,000

5232 Montecito Ave., $899,000

3634 Hacienda Drive, $900,000

5110 Newanga Ave., $905,000

118 Dorchester Drive, $912,000

4788 Stonehedge Drive, $920,000

3779 Sherbrook Drive, $925,000

2101 Montgomery Drive, $928,000

620 Buena Vista Drive, $929,000

3552 Phillips Ave., $950,000

5914 Sunhawk Drive, $960,000

4833 Londonberry Drive, $975,000

5433 Spring Lake Court, $1,035,000

234 Angela Drive, $1,062,000

495 Oak Brook Court, $1,100,000

2343 Hilltop Court, $1,100,500

3920 Fawn Glen Place, $1,150,000

5411 W. Shallows Pl., $1,150,000

4840 Kieran Court, $1,160,000

3623 Holland Drive, $1,165,000

3558 Aikin Place, $1,195,000

4037 Quartz Drive, $1,210,000

4401 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,220,000

119 Yulupa Circle, $1,250,000

4338 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,250,000

1573 Manzanita Ave., $1,275,000

4844 Rockridge Lane, $1,275,000

1010 Aleppo Drive, $1,299,000

1434 Great Heron Drive, $1,310,000

1425 Lorraine Way, $1,400,000

2104 Wedgewood Way, $1,400,000

2475 Olivet Road, $1,480,000

5754 Trailwood Drive, $1,480,500

5210 Oak Meadow Drive, $1,575,000

3724 Stanhope Court, $1,575,000

4237 Wallace Road, $1,600,000

4805 Skycrest Court, $1,600,000

5666 Eastlake Drive, $1,665,000

2555 Grace Drive, $1,683,000

3611 Calistoga Road, $1,725,000

8039 Sonoma Highway, $1,795,000

3557 Golf View Terrace, $1,800,000

374 Laguna Vista Road, $2,250,000

3968 Shelter Glen Way, $3,100,000

2840 Bardy Road, $3,500,000

4020 Skyfarm Drive, $3,900,000

Sebastopol

240 Ragle Road, $553,000

336 Lorraine Court, $660,000

150 Jewell Ave., $680,000

451 High St., $885,000

3996 Hessel Road, $900,000

788 High St., $935,000

6400 Rutgers Drive, $935,500

613 Sparkes Road, $1,050,000

7170 Lynch Road, $1,089,000

701 W. Sexton Road, $1,100,000

6680 Baker Lane, $1,250,000

8160 Ragle Place, $1,263,000

8170 Ragle Place, $1,272,000

7190 Fircrest Ave., $1,300,000

10669 Moonshine Road, $1,350,000

180 Ferguson Road, $1,375,000

3957 Harrison Grade Road, $1,400,000

4150 Heather Lane, $1,400,000

995 Furlong Road, $2,105,000

Sonoma

3 Temelec Circle, $450,000

20705 Meadow Drive, $526,000

18375 Second Ave., $580,000

300 E. Thomson Ave., $600,000

262 Avenida Barbera, $600,000

173 S. Temelec Circle, $630,000

112 E. Agua Caliente Road, $680,000

372 Arroyo Way, $730,000

258 Siesta Way, $749,000

1115 Loma Court, $805,000

708 Oman Springs Court, $812,000

18909 Olive Ave., $835,000

475 Emily’s Meadow Court, $850,000

18955 Robinson Road, $915,000

1200 Calle Del Arroyo, $975,000

524 Este Madera Drive, $1,140,000

790 E. Fifth St., $1,210,000

907 Arbor Ave., $1,325,000

850 W. Agua Caliente Road, $1,500,000

20396 Harrington Drive, $1,710,000

324 E. Macarthur St., $1,983,000

472 Saunders Drive, $2,000,000

3430 Hawks Beard, $4,200,000

The Sea Ranch

38051 Foothill Close, $1,030,000

35336 Rams Gate Road, $1,076,000

38249 Green Vale Close, $1,100,000

163 Cabrillo Close, $1,420,000

41155 Deer Trail, $1,850,000

35 Masthead Reach, $1,875,000

40476 Tide Pool, $2,550,000

Windsor

963 Buckingham Drive, $514,000

970 Polaris Drive, $557,000

613 Smoketree Court, $615,000

8425 Planetree Drive, $631,000

849 Foothill Drive, $650,000

7092 Hastings Place, $650,000

773 Miramonte St., $708,000

100 Zapata Court, $722,500

203 Othello Court, $761,000

778 Miramonte St., $765,000

315 Winemaker Way, $775,000

7442 14th Hole Drive, $780,000

302 Desiree Place, $785,000

313 Decanter Circle, $790,000

1036 Polaris Drive, $860,000

9213 Piccadilly Circle, $879,000

304 Decanter Circle, $879,000

109 Candace Court, $1,150,000

8210 Starr Road, $1,300,000

9750 S. Brooks Road, $1,375,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter

