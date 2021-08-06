Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County from June 20 to July 3
Three hundred and ten single-family homes sold in Sonoma County from June 20 to July 3 ranging in price from $158,000 to $4.2 million.
Earning the highest price point for the seller during this period was 3430 Hawks Beard in Sonoma which sold for $4.2 million on June 28. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 3,839 square foot home featured a gourmet kitchen, pool, wine cellar and barn. .
Bodega Bay
378 Los Santos Drive, $845,000
20354 Osprey Drive, $1,500,000
21177 Heron Drive, $1,685,000
Camp Meeker
6555 Bohemian Highway, $1,275,000
Cazadero
6100 Austin Creek Road, $375,000
Cloverdale
211 Red Mountain Drive, $570,000
421 Sonoma Drive, $615,000
112 Furber Lane, $619,000
540 Josephine Drive, $640,000
565 Monaco Circle, $651,000
108 Chardonnay Court, $662,000
478 S. Foothill Blvd., $690,000
1173 Mountain Pine Road, $746,000
301 Sunrise Drive, $765,000
2 Hillside Court, $800,000
1163 Mountain Pine Road, $1,390,000
Cotati
7720 Isabel Drive, $679,000
117 Ahlstrom Circle, $725,000
120 Keppel Way, $775,000
106 Hahn Way, $850,000
9123 Red Hill Court, $2,900,000
Forestville
11184 Terrace Drive, $405,000
9366 Champs De Elysees, $410,000
10490 Cozey Court, $450,000
10585 River Drive, $499,000
9212 Argonne Way, $595,000
11175 Mays Canyon Road, $600,000
13815 Green Valley Road, $1,450,000
Geyserville
21234 Geyserville Ave., $1,266,000
Glen Ellen
4460 Lakeside Road, $528,000
2391 Warm Springs Road, $1,189,000
12575 Wolf Run, $2,800,000
Guerneville
16795 Neeley Road, $240,000
14662 Cherry St., $478,000
14920 Willow Road, $575,000
17850 Highway 116, $600,000
15613 Old Cazadero Road, $660,000
17389 Summit Ave., $875,500
16362 Wright Drive, $1,101,000
Healdsburg
607 Larkspur Drive, $158,000
2414 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $490,000
337 Orchard St., $509,000
185 Quarry Ridge, $600,000
1197 Red Tail Road, $749,000
728 University St., $850,000
250 Alexandria Drive, $875,000
1408 Prentice Drive, $910,000
2857 Rio Lindo Ave., $1,060,000
2342 Mill Creek Lane, $1,200,000
129 Ferrero Drive, $1,367,000
374 Piper St., $1,395,000
327 Piper St., $1,399,000
1119 Sunnyside Drive, $1,425,000
1648 Canyon Run, $1,700,000
425 Piper St., $1,795,000
235 Clear Ridge Drive, $2,350,000
1087 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $2,700,000
817 Brown St., $3,400,000
500 Piper St., $4,300,000
1302 Prentice Drive, $7,000,000
Jenner
9503 Goat Hill Road, $1,200,000
Kenwood
9230 Winery Terrace, $2,200,000
Monte Rio
19565 Highway 116, $375,000
20101 Beech Ave., $685,000
Occidental
2673 Joy Road, $1,300,000
Penngrove
7175 Petaluma Hill Road, $920,000
9986 Oak St., $1,175,000
9885 Grove St., $1,335,000
Petaluma
705 Madison St., $550,000
116 Rocca Drive, $550,000
307 Stuart Drive, $580,000
700 Oak Terrace, $625,000
2052 Easton Drive, $639,000
800 Pacific Ave., $640,000
1520 Weaverly Drive, $665,000
1616 Putnam Way, $715,000
1517 Weaverly Drive, $727,500
913 Westbury Court, $750,000
617 Searles Way, $765,000
2017 Vista Lane, $770,000
96 Alta Drive, $787,500
1210 San Rafael Drive, $833,500
1506 Eric Court, $850,000
563 Almanor St., $870,000
419 Chaco Canyon Court, $875,000
117 Upham St., $915,000
508 Keller St., $975,000
421 Acadia Drive, $996,500
8 Cochrane Way, $1,026,500
1555 Henry Way, $1,035,000
1916 Oriole Way, $1,040,000
264 Cambridge Lane, $1,050,000
401 Sparrow Lane, $1,060,000
518 Amber Way, $1,080,000
705 Fifth St., $1,175,000
238 Windsor Drive, $1,215,000
712 Keller Court, $1,280,000
348 Jewett Road, $1,295,000
1732 Avila Ranch Drive, $1,375,000
41 Raymond Heights, $1,505,000
Rio Nido
17001 Mount Jackson Trail, $630,000
Rohnert Park
271 Adele Ave., $480,000
7684 Beverly Drive, $615,000
7517 Bernice Ave., $615,000
4464 Hillview Way, $685,000
8038 Mason Drive, $740,000
6052 Della Court, $749,000
1517 Genesis Court, $750,000
6188 San Miguel Court, $770,000
4578 Flores Ave., $808,000
7342 Rasmussen Way, $875,000
Santa Rosa
2267 Crane Canyon Road, $172,000
1925 Los Alamos Road, $240,000
630 Parkside Drive, $247,500
1688 Randon Way, $250,000
1034 Aston Circle, $270,545
1956 Coffee Tree Court, $295,000
207 Grove Ave., $312,500
1316 Wikiup Drive, $325,000
8 Meadowgreen Court, $370,000
3850 Golden Gate Ave., $370,000
11 Oakgreen, $430,000
3467 Spring Creek Drive, $435,500
6915 Fairfield Drive, $450,000
7407 Oakmont Drive, $485,000
6463 Mesa Oaks Court, $490,000
731 Sunny Manor Way, $499,000
2452 Dayton St., $520,000
647 McConnell Ave., $529,000
33 Peach Court, $545,000
2322 Mikayla Drive, $550,000
2057 Sonoma Ave., $550,000
869 Breeze Way, $550,000
612 Palomino Drive, $550,000
337 Green Field Circle, $555,000
712 Willrush St., $565,000
600 Bobelaine Drive, $585,000
2454 Bramble Way, $585,000
6312 Stone Bridge Road, $587,500
720 Potomac Ave., $600,000
6583 Pine Valley Drive, $600,000
822 Franquette Ave., $605,000
3673 Sebastopol Road, $606,000
