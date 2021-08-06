Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County from June 20 to July 3

Three hundred and ten single-family homes sold in Sonoma County from June 20 to July 3 ranging in price from $158,000 to $4.2 million.

Earning the highest price point for the seller during this period was 3430 Hawks Beard in Sonoma which sold for $4.2 million on June 28. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 3,839 square foot home featured a gourmet kitchen, pool, wine cellar and barn. .

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

378 Los Santos Drive, $845,000

20354 Osprey Drive, $1,500,000

21177 Heron Drive, $1,685,000

Camp Meeker

6555 Bohemian Highway, $1,275,000

Cazadero

6100 Austin Creek Road, $375,000

Cloverdale

211 Red Mountain Drive, $570,000

421 Sonoma Drive, $615,000

112 Furber Lane, $619,000

540 Josephine Drive, $640,000

565 Monaco Circle, $651,000

108 Chardonnay Court, $662,000

478 S. Foothill Blvd., $690,000

1173 Mountain Pine Road, $746,000

301 Sunrise Drive, $765,000

2 Hillside Court, $800,000

1163 Mountain Pine Road, $1,390,000

Cotati

7720 Isabel Drive, $679,000

117 Ahlstrom Circle, $725,000

120 Keppel Way, $775,000

106 Hahn Way, $850,000

9123 Red Hill Court, $2,900,000

Forestville

11184 Terrace Drive, $405,000

9366 Champs De Elysees, $410,000

10490 Cozey Court, $450,000

10585 River Drive, $499,000

9212 Argonne Way, $595,000

11175 Mays Canyon Road, $600,000

13815 Green Valley Road, $1,450,000

Geyserville

21234 Geyserville Ave., $1,266,000

Glen Ellen

4460 Lakeside Road, $528,000

2391 Warm Springs Road, $1,189,000

12575 Wolf Run, $2,800,000

Guerneville

16795 Neeley Road, $240,000

14662 Cherry St., $478,000

14920 Willow Road, $575,000

17850 Highway 116, $600,000

15613 Old Cazadero Road, $660,000

17389 Summit Ave., $875,500

16362 Wright Drive, $1,101,000

Healdsburg

607 Larkspur Drive, $158,000

2414 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $490,000

337 Orchard St., $509,000

185 Quarry Ridge, $600,000

1197 Red Tail Road, $749,000

728 University St., $850,000

250 Alexandria Drive, $875,000

1408 Prentice Drive, $910,000

2857 Rio Lindo Ave., $1,060,000

2342 Mill Creek Lane, $1,200,000

129 Ferrero Drive, $1,367,000

374 Piper St., $1,395,000

327 Piper St., $1,399,000

1119 Sunnyside Drive, $1,425,000

1648 Canyon Run, $1,700,000

425 Piper St., $1,795,000

235 Clear Ridge Drive, $2,350,000

1087 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $2,700,000

817 Brown St., $3,400,000

500 Piper St., $4,300,000

1302 Prentice Drive, $7,000,000

Jenner

9503 Goat Hill Road, $1,200,000

Kenwood

9230 Winery Terrace, $2,200,000

Monte Rio

19565 Highway 116, $375,000

20101 Beech Ave., $685,000

Occidental

2673 Joy Road, $1,300,000

Penngrove

7175 Petaluma Hill Road, $920,000

9986 Oak St., $1,175,000

9885 Grove St., $1,335,000

Petaluma

705 Madison St., $550,000

116 Rocca Drive, $550,000

307 Stuart Drive, $580,000

700 Oak Terrace, $625,000

2052 Easton Drive, $639,000

800 Pacific Ave., $640,000

1520 Weaverly Drive, $665,000

1616 Putnam Way, $715,000

1517 Weaverly Drive, $727,500

913 Westbury Court, $750,000

617 Searles Way, $765,000

2017 Vista Lane, $770,000

96 Alta Drive, $787,500

1210 San Rafael Drive, $833,500

1506 Eric Court, $850,000

563 Almanor St., $870,000

419 Chaco Canyon Court, $875,000

117 Upham St., $915,000

508 Keller St., $975,000

421 Acadia Drive, $996,500

8 Cochrane Way, $1,026,500

1555 Henry Way, $1,035,000

1916 Oriole Way, $1,040,000

264 Cambridge Lane, $1,050,000

401 Sparrow Lane, $1,060,000

518 Amber Way, $1,080,000

705 Fifth St., $1,175,000

238 Windsor Drive, $1,215,000

712 Keller Court, $1,280,000

348 Jewett Road, $1,295,000

1732 Avila Ranch Drive, $1,375,000

41 Raymond Heights, $1,505,000

Rio Nido

17001 Mount Jackson Trail, $630,000

Rohnert Park

271 Adele Ave., $480,000

7684 Beverly Drive, $615,000

7517 Bernice Ave., $615,000

4464 Hillview Way, $685,000

8038 Mason Drive, $740,000

6052 Della Court, $749,000

1517 Genesis Court, $750,000

6188 San Miguel Court, $770,000

4578 Flores Ave., $808,000

7342 Rasmussen Way, $875,000

Santa Rosa

2267 Crane Canyon Road, $172,000

1925 Los Alamos Road, $240,000

630 Parkside Drive, $247,500

1688 Randon Way, $250,000

1034 Aston Circle, $270,545

1956 Coffee Tree Court, $295,000

207 Grove Ave., $312,500

1316 Wikiup Drive, $325,000

8 Meadowgreen Court, $370,000

3850 Golden Gate Ave., $370,000

11 Oakgreen, $430,000

3467 Spring Creek Drive, $435,500

6915 Fairfield Drive, $450,000

7407 Oakmont Drive, $485,000

6463 Mesa Oaks Court, $490,000

731 Sunny Manor Way, $499,000

2452 Dayton St., $520,000

647 McConnell Ave., $529,000

33 Peach Court, $545,000

2322 Mikayla Drive, $550,000

2057 Sonoma Ave., $550,000

869 Breeze Way, $550,000

612 Palomino Drive, $550,000

337 Green Field Circle, $555,000

712 Willrush St., $565,000

600 Bobelaine Drive, $585,000

2454 Bramble Way, $585,000

6312 Stone Bridge Road, $587,500

720 Potomac Ave., $600,000

6583 Pine Valley Drive, $600,000

822 Franquette Ave., $605,000

3673 Sebastopol Road, $606,000