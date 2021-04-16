Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County from March 4 to 13
One hundred and twenty-six homes sold in Sonoma County from March 4 to 13 ranging in price from $50,000 to $3.6 million.
Earning the highest price point for the seller during this period was 1810 W. Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg which sold for $3,575,000 on March 9. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 2,051 square foot 1929 farmhouse sat on a picturesque 12- acre lot near downtown Healdsburg. It featured a saltwater pool, olive orchard, gym and one-bedroom guesthouse with a kitchenette.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Bodega Bay
5443 La Dia Court, $1,250,000
21084 Pelican Loop, $1,950,000
Cloverdale
150 Clover Springs Drive, $550,000
Cotati
115 Oretsky Way, $531,500
Forestville
6350 Van Keppel Road, $800,000
Guerneville
14708 Eagle Nest Lane, $420,000
Healdsburg
210 Plaza St., $372,500
369 Parkland Farms Blvd., $392,500
439 Grant St., $750,000
906 Ridgeview Drive, $887,000
1810 W. Dry Creek Road, $3,575,000
Kenwood
361 Treehaven Lane, $800,000
9121 Sonoma Highway, $900,000
Modesto
35436 Timber Ridge Road, $1,000,000
Monte Rio
20380 River Blvd., $1,245,000
19543 Redwood Drive, $1,307,500
Occidental
18400 Willow Creek Road, $2,010,000
Petaluma
1928 Fallbrook Lane, $139,000
98 Maria Drive, $500,000
438 Stuart Drive, $530,000
924 Alderwood Court, $537,000
1731 Rainier Ave., $585,000
815 McKillop Court, $630,000
601 Reynolds Drive, $650,000
1438 Dandelion Way, $705,500
1705 Sarkesian Drive, $725,000
720 Bodega Ave., $785,000
1723 Zinfandel Drive, $812,000
1312 Berrydale Drive, $875,000
1726 Andover Way, $1,003,000
1100 Whippoorwill Court, $1,100,000
3180 I Street Exit, $1,125,000
6045 Bodega Ave., $1,332,500
511 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,350,000
Rohnert Park
1140 Cielo Circle, $645,000
1365 Gillpepper Lane, $682,000
6070 Donna Court, $712,500
1513 Genesis Court, $720,500
Santa Rosa
3054 Montgomery Drive, $50,000
2528 Pomo Trail, $60,000
2166 Gardner Ave., $170,500
1948 Fountainview Circle, $230,000
5634 Crystal Drive, $259,000
1570 Ridley Ave., $350,000
176 Hazelnut Lane, $425,000
923 Kingwood St., $440,000
6455 Mesa Oaks Court, $450,000
6457 Meadowridge Drive, $460,000
7110 Fairfield Drive, $472,500
1120 San Domingo Drive, $500,000
936 Kingwood St., $510,000
904 Link Lane, $518,000
8848 Hood Mountain Way, $523,000
1011 Grand Ave., $540,000
1122 McDonald Ave., $541,000
1124 Halyard Drive, $565,000
535 Senna Drive, $575,000
745 Oak St., $575,000
6536 Pine Valley Drive, $590,000
1440 Russell Ave., $599,000
2119 Bedford St., $600,000
2324 Malachite Way, $600,000
2441 Penbrooke Ave., $601,000
7018 Oakmont Drive, $615,000
1633 Gamay St., $625,000
605 Baron Court, $625,000
2353 Jaine Lane, $630,000
4057 Louis Krohn Drive, $645,000
329 Hansbery Way, $650,000
2429 Valley West Drive, $650,000
1816 Peterson Lane, $650,000
2356 Yulupa Ave., $650,000
432 Talbot Ave., $660,000
2148 Nectarine Drive, $676,000
2333 Providence Court, $685,000
2813 Village Side Drive, $690,000
2407 Button Court, $699,000
2284 San Miguel Ave., $705,000
4331 Princeton Way, $710,000
1427 Nighthawk Place, $715,000
3852 Sherbrook Drive, $730,000
2034 Humboldt St., $750,000
541 Catherine Court, $765,000
1530 Hughes Ave., $766,000
1803 Humboldt St., $790,000
388 Circulo Real, $799,000
821 Wild Oak Drive, $811,000
2030 Siesta Lane, $825,000
1114 Silva Ave., $837,500
663 Todd Road, $840,000
5706 Raters Drive, $860,000
4762 Parktrail Drive, $875,000
4453 Drury Lane, $900,000
4640 Bridle Trail, $955,000
3498 Anderson Drive, $975,000
3860 Holland Drive, $1,035,000
7849 Oakmont Drive, $1,038,000
175 Ursuline Road, $1,080,000
3202 Cobblestone Drive, $1,150,000
4326 Panorama Drive, $1,175,500
2580 Del Rosa Ave., $1,269,000
609 Los Olivos Road, $1,520,000
Sebastopol
451 Zimpher Drive, $625,000
7081 Elphick Road, $830,000
10161 Green Meadow Road, $945,000
130 Raspberry Lane, $1,045,000
5243 Hutchinson Road, $1,053,000
Sonoma
905 W. Spain St. S., $263,500
109 Boyes Blvd., $470,000
952 Glenwood Drive, $610,000
1385 Lubeck St., $763,000
18091 Comstock Ave., $850,000
18350 First Ave., $900,000
16591 Meadow Oak Drive, $915,000
3610 Hawks Beard, $2,625,000
The Sea Ranch
42278 Forecastle, $1,155,000
330 Constellation Close, $1,300,000
38727 Breaker Reach, $1,500,000
188 Sounding, $1,675,000
36593 Sculpture Point Drive, $2,950,000
Windsor
941 Ventana Drive, $610,000
500 Cockspur Court, $636,000
8137 Luisa Way, $675,000
883 Natalie Drive, $730,000
421 Godfrey Drive, $775,000
8101 Oak Way, $875,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter
