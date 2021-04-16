Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County from March 4 to 13

One hundred and twenty-six homes sold in Sonoma County from March 4 to 13 ranging in price from $50,000 to $3.6 million.

Earning the highest price point for the seller during this period was 1810 W. Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg which sold for $3,575,000 on March 9. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 2,051 square foot 1929 farmhouse sat on a picturesque 12- acre lot near downtown Healdsburg. It featured a saltwater pool, olive orchard, gym and one-bedroom guesthouse with a kitchenette.

Bodega Bay

5443 La Dia Court, $1,250,000

21084 Pelican Loop, $1,950,000

Cloverdale

150 Clover Springs Drive, $550,000

Cotati

115 Oretsky Way, $531,500

Forestville

6350 Van Keppel Road, $800,000

Guerneville

14708 Eagle Nest Lane, $420,000

Healdsburg

210 Plaza St., $372,500

369 Parkland Farms Blvd., $392,500

439 Grant St., $750,000

906 Ridgeview Drive, $887,000

1810 W. Dry Creek Road, $3,575,000

Kenwood

361 Treehaven Lane, $800,000

9121 Sonoma Highway, $900,000

Modesto

35436 Timber Ridge Road, $1,000,000

Monte Rio

20380 River Blvd., $1,245,000

19543 Redwood Drive, $1,307,500

Occidental

18400 Willow Creek Road, $2,010,000

Petaluma

1928 Fallbrook Lane, $139,000

98 Maria Drive, $500,000

438 Stuart Drive, $530,000

924 Alderwood Court, $537,000

1731 Rainier Ave., $585,000

815 McKillop Court, $630,000

601 Reynolds Drive, $650,000

1438 Dandelion Way, $705,500

1705 Sarkesian Drive, $725,000

720 Bodega Ave., $785,000

1723 Zinfandel Drive, $812,000

1312 Berrydale Drive, $875,000

1726 Andover Way, $1,003,000

1100 Whippoorwill Court, $1,100,000

3180 I Street Exit, $1,125,000

6045 Bodega Ave., $1,332,500

511 Sonoma Mountain Road, $1,350,000

Rohnert Park

1140 Cielo Circle, $645,000

1365 Gillpepper Lane, $682,000

6070 Donna Court, $712,500

1513 Genesis Court, $720,500

Santa Rosa

3054 Montgomery Drive, $50,000

2528 Pomo Trail, $60,000

2166 Gardner Ave., $170,500

1948 Fountainview Circle, $230,000

5634 Crystal Drive, $259,000

1570 Ridley Ave., $350,000

176 Hazelnut Lane, $425,000

923 Kingwood St., $440,000

6455 Mesa Oaks Court, $450,000

6457 Meadowridge Drive, $460,000

7110 Fairfield Drive, $472,500

1120 San Domingo Drive, $500,000

936 Kingwood St., $510,000

904 Link Lane, $518,000

8848 Hood Mountain Way, $523,000

1011 Grand Ave., $540,000

1122 McDonald Ave., $541,000

1124 Halyard Drive, $565,000

535 Senna Drive, $575,000

745 Oak St., $575,000

6536 Pine Valley Drive, $590,000

1440 Russell Ave., $599,000

2119 Bedford St., $600,000

2324 Malachite Way, $600,000

2441 Penbrooke Ave., $601,000

7018 Oakmont Drive, $615,000

1633 Gamay St., $625,000

605 Baron Court, $625,000

2353 Jaine Lane, $630,000

4057 Louis Krohn Drive, $645,000

329 Hansbery Way, $650,000

2429 Valley West Drive, $650,000

1816 Peterson Lane, $650,000

2356 Yulupa Ave., $650,000

432 Talbot Ave., $660,000

2148 Nectarine Drive, $676,000

2333 Providence Court, $685,000

2813 Village Side Drive, $690,000

2407 Button Court, $699,000

2284 San Miguel Ave., $705,000

4331 Princeton Way, $710,000

1427 Nighthawk Place, $715,000

3852 Sherbrook Drive, $730,000

2034 Humboldt St., $750,000

541 Catherine Court, $765,000

1530 Hughes Ave., $766,000

1803 Humboldt St., $790,000

388 Circulo Real, $799,000

821 Wild Oak Drive, $811,000

2030 Siesta Lane, $825,000

1114 Silva Ave., $837,500

663 Todd Road, $840,000

5706 Raters Drive, $860,000

4762 Parktrail Drive, $875,000

4453 Drury Lane, $900,000

4640 Bridle Trail, $955,000

3498 Anderson Drive, $975,000

3860 Holland Drive, $1,035,000

7849 Oakmont Drive, $1,038,000

175 Ursuline Road, $1,080,000

3202 Cobblestone Drive, $1,150,000

4326 Panorama Drive, $1,175,500

2580 Del Rosa Ave., $1,269,000

609 Los Olivos Road, $1,520,000

Sebastopol

451 Zimpher Drive, $625,000

7081 Elphick Road, $830,000

10161 Green Meadow Road, $945,000

130 Raspberry Lane, $1,045,000

5243 Hutchinson Road, $1,053,000

Sonoma

905 W. Spain St. S., $263,500

109 Boyes Blvd., $470,000

952 Glenwood Drive, $610,000

1385 Lubeck St., $763,000

18091 Comstock Ave., $850,000

18350 First Ave., $900,000

16591 Meadow Oak Drive, $915,000

3610 Hawks Beard, $2,625,000

The Sea Ranch

42278 Forecastle, $1,155,000

330 Constellation Close, $1,300,000

38727 Breaker Reach, $1,500,000

188 Sounding, $1,675,000

36593 Sculpture Point Drive, $2,950,000

Windsor

941 Ventana Drive, $610,000

500 Cockspur Court, $636,000

8137 Luisa Way, $675,000

883 Natalie Drive, $730,000

421 Godfrey Drive, $775,000

8101 Oak Way, $875,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter