Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County from May 1 to 14

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 15, 2022, 10:58PM
Updated 19 minutes ago

Two hundred and twenty single-family homes sold in Sonoma County from May 1 to 14, with prices ranging from $55,000 to $4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 231 Poppy Hill Drive in Healdsburg which sold for $4,000,000 on May 13.

This four bedroom, four bathroom 4,200 square feet residence came with a gourmet kitchen, a climate-controlled wine cellar and a master suite with a built-in coffee bar.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

253 Harbor View Way, $1,295,000

960 Harbor Haven Drive, $1,350,000

984 Harbor Haven Drive, $1,395,000

339 Sanderling Court, $2,200,000

20959 Heron Drive, $2,295,000

Calistoga

7350 Franz Valley Road, $570,000

17705 State Highway 128, $3,100,000

Camp Meeker

154 Redwood Ave., $550,000

Cazadero

76 Sunrise Mountain Road, $730,000

Cloverdale

105 Chablis Way, $500,000

110 William Circle, $605,000

215 Gamay Drive, $640,000

309 Sunrise Drive, $750,000

303 Pepperwood Drive, $795,000

Cotati

413 Matteri Circle, $680,000

8592 Wren Drive, $786,000

8884 Lebec Lane, $920,000

1490 W. Sierra Ave., $1,010,000

Forestville

11965 Summerhome Park Road, $5,500

10901 Cosmo Court, $122,500

8458 Trenton Road, $150,000

11025 Terrace Drive, $500,000

11254 Terrace Drive, $575,000

10446 Scenic Drive, $627,000

8182 Park Ave., $645,000

7511 Covey Road, $1,475,000

Fulton

2874 Fulton Road, $735,000

Geyserville

2650 Highway 128, $1,450,000

Glen Ellen

950 Sonoma Glen Circle, $780,000

3107 Warm Springs Road, $2,725,000

Graton

425 Bowers Place, $950,000

3129 Brush St., $955,000

Guerneville

11750 Ridge Drive, $527,000

15460 Bay Ave., $540,000

15970 Drake Road, $572,000

17800 Neeley Road, $652,000

17896 Santa Rosa Ave., $700,000

14527 Western Ave., $925,000

Healdsburg

2689 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $400,000

2670 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $525,000

316 Maple Circle, $587,500

651 Larkspur Drive, $738,000

932 Bradley Court, $812,500

124 Paul Wittke Drive, $875,000

1017 Westside Road, $2,250,000

304 Plaza St., $2,350,000

440 W. North St., $2,850,000

132 Lincoln St., $3,290,000

231 Poppy Hill Drive, $4,000,000

Monte Rio

21517 Starrett Hill Drive, $80,000

21676 Monte Vista Terrace, $438,000

20225 Willow Road, $450,000

21899 West St., $625,000

26589 Freezeout Road, $695,000

21858 Monte Vista Terrace, $749,000

Penngrove

249 Orchard Lane, $1,175,000

6781 Eagle Ridge Road, $1,600,000

Petaluma

1622 Big Bend Drive, $650,000

69 Arlington Drive, $715,000

23 Vallejo St., $776,000

820 S. Ely Blvd., $810,000

432 Sutter St., $850,000

124 McNear Circle, $865,000

1641 Lancaster Drive, $900,000

1281 Berrydale Drive, $920,000

1561 Trellis Lane, $957,000

1619 Cabernet Court, $1,025,000

101 Round Court, $1,151,000

519 J St., $1,170,000

835 Liberty Road, $1,315,000

2 Tarragon Court, $1,350,000

3999 Magnolia Ave., $1,350,000

207 Dana St., $1,600,000

3949 Magnolia Ave., $2,280,000

4 Kingswood Drive, $2,490,000

Rohnert Park

7809 Wyatt Way, $141,500

7969 Santa Barbara Drive, $585,000

1562 Garfield Court, $630,000

7618 Adrian Drive, $640,000

770 Carlita Circle, $650,000

1563 Gretchen Court, $710,000

1492 Georgia Court, $710,000

1433 Jasmine Circle, $725,000

1579 Gladstone Way, $790,000

1610 Winterberry Lane, $860,000

876 Holly Ave., $880,000

8010 Manchester Ave., $910,000

866 Santa Dorotea Circle, $1,065,000

Santa Rosa

6900 Cougar Lane, $70,000

3456 San Sonita Drive, $255,000

5481 Gates Road, $262,500

408 Cambiaso Place, $265,000

1381 McMinn Ave., $332,000

2322 Mark West Springs Road, $343,000

1329 Deturk Ave., $348,000

3815 Porter Creek Road, $350,000

5466 Dana Drive, $415,000

121 W. Third St., $431,000

559 Todd Road, $500,000

3432 Moorland Ave., $530,000

2048 Woodside Drive, $550,000

875 Trowbridge St., $560,000

209 Broadmoor St., $576,000

1823 Leafgreen Drive, $580,000

94 Aspen Meadows Circle, $584,000

6446 Mesa Oaks Court, $585,000

1218 Elkhorn Court, $600,000

312 Rockgreen Place, $615,000

1741 Riebli Road, $618,000

2020 Albany Drive, $620,000

1634 Wishing Well Way, $640,000

2127 Onyx Way, $650,000

3721 Hoen Ave., $660,000

324 Lomitas Lane, $660,000

1908 Elsinore Way, $665,000

305 Sejong Lane, $668,000

1998 Ludwig Ave., $670,000

519 Calistoga Road, $693,000

8908 Oakmont Drive, $695,000

1193 Wild Rose Drive, $699,000

6749 Wintergreen Court, $700,000

2379 Cedar Rock Drive, $700,000

3447 Hoen Ave., $700,000

309 Green Field Circle, $707,000

1941 Jennings Ave., $725,000

2568 Red River Way, $730,000

2191 Petaluma Hill Road, $750,000

1875 Gabriel Court, $765,000

2984 Park Meadow Drive, $770,000

5625 Dempsey Place, $779,000

1918 Woodsage Way, $780,000

2014 Mission Blvd., $780,000

5211 Piedmont Drive, $790,000

6542 Meadowridge Drive, $800,000

5232 Badger Road, $800,000

4352 Mayette Ave., $800,000

1263 Baird Road, $825,000

2425 Jenes Lane, $830,000

1937 Belmont Court, $856,000

2502 Claremont Drive, $860,000

3734 View Court, $860,000

4840 Hall Road, $860,000

3835 Oak Glen Drive, $865,000

4612 Glencannon St., $865,000

2536 Horseshoe Drive, $869,000

3616 Lurline Way, $885,000

2163 Warwick Drive, $885,000

8827 Hood Mountain Court, $900,000

915 Justin Drive, $900,000

4897 Hoen Ave., $900,000

384 Scenic Ave., $900,000

2029 Shelbourne Way, $925,000

2238 Oak Hill Drive, $925,000

933 Crest Drive, $940,000

127 Pleasant Ave., $950,000

3136 Chanate Road, $956,000

322 Miramonte Place, $974,000

730 Coney Court, $975,000

423 Lomitas Lane, $1,002,000

393 Baile De Ciervos, $1,010,000

280 Darbster Place, $1,025,000

6915 Erland Road, $1,050,000

4991 Newanga Ave., $1,100,000

204 Shortt Road, $1,200,000

539 Hunter Lane, $1,200,000

7524 Ferroggiaro Way, $1,200,000

3580 Stallion Drive, $1,239,500

1071 Maverick Court, $1,245,000

1708 Norte Way, $1,250,000

5625 Yerba Buena Road, $1,260,000

3017 Santa Margarita Court, $1,275,000

5762 Owls Nest Drive, $1,287,000

2221 Old Ranch Place, $1,300,000

3490 Happy Valley Court, $1,371,500

902 Quarry Point, $1,500,000

372 Baile De Ciervos, $1,600,000

8065 Sonoma Highway, $3,400,000

Sebastopol

3790 S. Gravenstein Highway, $500,000

7110 Baker Lane, $800,000

3760 Twig Ave., $901,500

360 N. Pleasant Hill Ave., $915,000

2644 Elizabeth Court, $1,225,000

8190 Covert Lane, $1,315,000

1250 Enos Ave., $1,450,000

4440 Belmont Drive, $1,489,000

1311 Ferguson Road, $1,500,000

1105 Wagnon Road, $1,700,000

10965 Cherry Ridge Road, $2,225,000

Sonoma

18467 Arnold Drive, $675,000

190 Avenida Barbera, $675,000

16960 Eveton Lane, $700,000

341 Arroyo Way, $740,000

225 S. Temelec Circle, $985,000

17267 Buena Vista Ave., $1,125,000

1260 Dewell Drive, $1,175,000

644 Barcelona Drive, $1,275,000

310 Chase St., $1,350,000

406 Crivelli Drive, $1,450,000

19412 Sleepy Hollow Court, $1,575,000

305 Davila Court, $1,600,000

16519 Meadow Oaks Drive, $1,740,000

2280 Thornsberry Road, $2,000,000

1290 Sobre Vista Drive, $3,000,000

101 Adobe Way, $3,100,000

The Sea Ranch

41 Clippers Reach, $1,050,000

324 Constellation Close, $1,500,000

246 Del Mar Point, $2,800,000

371 Spring Meadow, $2,900,000

Windsor

129 Elsbree Circle, $735,000

8609 Windsor Park Circle, $770,000

187 Cornell St., $775,000

241 La Quinta Drive, $775,000

7650 Baldocchi Way, $805,000

8392 Trione Circle, $850,000

8396 Trione Circle, $855,000

421 Decanter Circle, $885,000

857 Colleen Drive, $885,000

1222 Mitchell Lane, $900,000

8525 Starr Road, $1,450,000

7395 Starr Road, $1,900,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.

