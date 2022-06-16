Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County from May 1 to 14
Two hundred and twenty single-family homes sold in Sonoma County from May 1 to 14, with prices ranging from $55,000 to $4 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 231 Poppy Hill Drive in Healdsburg which sold for $4,000,000 on May 13.
This four bedroom, four bathroom 4,200 square feet residence came with a gourmet kitchen, a climate-controlled wine cellar and a master suite with a built-in coffee bar.
Bodega Bay
253 Harbor View Way, $1,295,000
960 Harbor Haven Drive, $1,350,000
984 Harbor Haven Drive, $1,395,000
339 Sanderling Court, $2,200,000
20959 Heron Drive, $2,295,000
Calistoga
7350 Franz Valley Road, $570,000
17705 State Highway 128, $3,100,000
Camp Meeker
154 Redwood Ave., $550,000
Cazadero
76 Sunrise Mountain Road, $730,000
Cloverdale
105 Chablis Way, $500,000
110 William Circle, $605,000
215 Gamay Drive, $640,000
309 Sunrise Drive, $750,000
303 Pepperwood Drive, $795,000
Cotati
413 Matteri Circle, $680,000
8592 Wren Drive, $786,000
8884 Lebec Lane, $920,000
1490 W. Sierra Ave., $1,010,000
Forestville
11965 Summerhome Park Road, $5,500
10901 Cosmo Court, $122,500
8458 Trenton Road, $150,000
11025 Terrace Drive, $500,000
11254 Terrace Drive, $575,000
10446 Scenic Drive, $627,000
8182 Park Ave., $645,000
7511 Covey Road, $1,475,000
Fulton
2874 Fulton Road, $735,000
Geyserville
2650 Highway 128, $1,450,000
Glen Ellen
950 Sonoma Glen Circle, $780,000
3107 Warm Springs Road, $2,725,000
Graton
425 Bowers Place, $950,000
3129 Brush St., $955,000
Guerneville
11750 Ridge Drive, $527,000
15460 Bay Ave., $540,000
15970 Drake Road, $572,000
17800 Neeley Road, $652,000
17896 Santa Rosa Ave., $700,000
14527 Western Ave., $925,000
Healdsburg
2689 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $400,000
2670 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $525,000
316 Maple Circle, $587,500
651 Larkspur Drive, $738,000
932 Bradley Court, $812,500
124 Paul Wittke Drive, $875,000
1017 Westside Road, $2,250,000
304 Plaza St., $2,350,000
440 W. North St., $2,850,000
132 Lincoln St., $3,290,000
231 Poppy Hill Drive, $4,000,000
Monte Rio
21517 Starrett Hill Drive, $80,000
21676 Monte Vista Terrace, $438,000
20225 Willow Road, $450,000
21899 West St., $625,000
26589 Freezeout Road, $695,000
21858 Monte Vista Terrace, $749,000
Penngrove
249 Orchard Lane, $1,175,000
6781 Eagle Ridge Road, $1,600,000
Petaluma
1622 Big Bend Drive, $650,000
69 Arlington Drive, $715,000
23 Vallejo St., $776,000
820 S. Ely Blvd., $810,000
432 Sutter St., $850,000
124 McNear Circle, $865,000
1641 Lancaster Drive, $900,000
1281 Berrydale Drive, $920,000
1561 Trellis Lane, $957,000
1619 Cabernet Court, $1,025,000
101 Round Court, $1,151,000
519 J St., $1,170,000
835 Liberty Road, $1,315,000
2 Tarragon Court, $1,350,000
3999 Magnolia Ave., $1,350,000
207 Dana St., $1,600,000
3949 Magnolia Ave., $2,280,000
4 Kingswood Drive, $2,490,000
Rohnert Park
7809 Wyatt Way, $141,500
7969 Santa Barbara Drive, $585,000
1562 Garfield Court, $630,000
7618 Adrian Drive, $640,000
770 Carlita Circle, $650,000
1563 Gretchen Court, $710,000
1492 Georgia Court, $710,000
1433 Jasmine Circle, $725,000
1579 Gladstone Way, $790,000
1610 Winterberry Lane, $860,000
876 Holly Ave., $880,000
8010 Manchester Ave., $910,000
866 Santa Dorotea Circle, $1,065,000
Santa Rosa
6900 Cougar Lane, $70,000
3456 San Sonita Drive, $255,000
5481 Gates Road, $262,500
408 Cambiaso Place, $265,000
1381 McMinn Ave., $332,000
2322 Mark West Springs Road, $343,000
1329 Deturk Ave., $348,000
3815 Porter Creek Road, $350,000
5466 Dana Drive, $415,000
121 W. Third St., $431,000
559 Todd Road, $500,000
3432 Moorland Ave., $530,000
2048 Woodside Drive, $550,000
875 Trowbridge St., $560,000
209 Broadmoor St., $576,000
1823 Leafgreen Drive, $580,000
94 Aspen Meadows Circle, $584,000
6446 Mesa Oaks Court, $585,000
1218 Elkhorn Court, $600,000
312 Rockgreen Place, $615,000
1741 Riebli Road, $618,000
2020 Albany Drive, $620,000
1634 Wishing Well Way, $640,000
2127 Onyx Way, $650,000
3721 Hoen Ave., $660,000
324 Lomitas Lane, $660,000
1908 Elsinore Way, $665,000
305 Sejong Lane, $668,000
1998 Ludwig Ave., $670,000
519 Calistoga Road, $693,000
8908 Oakmont Drive, $695,000
1193 Wild Rose Drive, $699,000
6749 Wintergreen Court, $700,000
2379 Cedar Rock Drive, $700,000
3447 Hoen Ave., $700,000
309 Green Field Circle, $707,000
1941 Jennings Ave., $725,000
2568 Red River Way, $730,000
2191 Petaluma Hill Road, $750,000
1875 Gabriel Court, $765,000
2984 Park Meadow Drive, $770,000
5625 Dempsey Place, $779,000
1918 Woodsage Way, $780,000
2014 Mission Blvd., $780,000
5211 Piedmont Drive, $790,000
6542 Meadowridge Drive, $800,000
5232 Badger Road, $800,000
4352 Mayette Ave., $800,000
1263 Baird Road, $825,000
2425 Jenes Lane, $830,000
1937 Belmont Court, $856,000
2502 Claremont Drive, $860,000
