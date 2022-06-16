Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County from May 1 to 14

Two hundred and twenty single-family homes sold in Sonoma County from May 1 to 14, with prices ranging from $55,000 to $4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 231 Poppy Hill Drive in Healdsburg which sold for $4,000,000 on May 13.

This four bedroom, four bathroom 4,200 square feet residence came with a gourmet kitchen, a climate-controlled wine cellar and a master suite with a built-in coffee bar.

Bodega Bay

253 Harbor View Way, $1,295,000

960 Harbor Haven Drive, $1,350,000

984 Harbor Haven Drive, $1,395,000

339 Sanderling Court, $2,200,000

20959 Heron Drive, $2,295,000

Calistoga

7350 Franz Valley Road, $570,000

17705 State Highway 128, $3,100,000

Camp Meeker

154 Redwood Ave., $550,000

Cazadero

76 Sunrise Mountain Road, $730,000

Cloverdale

105 Chablis Way, $500,000

110 William Circle, $605,000

215 Gamay Drive, $640,000

309 Sunrise Drive, $750,000

303 Pepperwood Drive, $795,000

Cotati

413 Matteri Circle, $680,000

8592 Wren Drive, $786,000

8884 Lebec Lane, $920,000

1490 W. Sierra Ave., $1,010,000

Forestville

11965 Summerhome Park Road, $5,500

10901 Cosmo Court, $122,500

8458 Trenton Road, $150,000

11025 Terrace Drive, $500,000

11254 Terrace Drive, $575,000

10446 Scenic Drive, $627,000

8182 Park Ave., $645,000

7511 Covey Road, $1,475,000

Fulton

2874 Fulton Road, $735,000

Geyserville

2650 Highway 128, $1,450,000

Glen Ellen

950 Sonoma Glen Circle, $780,000

3107 Warm Springs Road, $2,725,000

Graton

425 Bowers Place, $950,000

3129 Brush St., $955,000

Guerneville

11750 Ridge Drive, $527,000

15460 Bay Ave., $540,000

15970 Drake Road, $572,000

17800 Neeley Road, $652,000

17896 Santa Rosa Ave., $700,000

14527 Western Ave., $925,000

Healdsburg

2689 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $400,000

2670 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $525,000

316 Maple Circle, $587,500

651 Larkspur Drive, $738,000

932 Bradley Court, $812,500

124 Paul Wittke Drive, $875,000

1017 Westside Road, $2,250,000

304 Plaza St., $2,350,000

440 W. North St., $2,850,000

132 Lincoln St., $3,290,000

231 Poppy Hill Drive, $4,000,000

Monte Rio

21517 Starrett Hill Drive, $80,000

21676 Monte Vista Terrace, $438,000

20225 Willow Road, $450,000

21899 West St., $625,000

26589 Freezeout Road, $695,000

21858 Monte Vista Terrace, $749,000

Penngrove

249 Orchard Lane, $1,175,000

6781 Eagle Ridge Road, $1,600,000

Petaluma

1622 Big Bend Drive, $650,000

69 Arlington Drive, $715,000

23 Vallejo St., $776,000

820 S. Ely Blvd., $810,000

432 Sutter St., $850,000

124 McNear Circle, $865,000

1641 Lancaster Drive, $900,000

1281 Berrydale Drive, $920,000

1561 Trellis Lane, $957,000

1619 Cabernet Court, $1,025,000

101 Round Court, $1,151,000

519 J St., $1,170,000

835 Liberty Road, $1,315,000

2 Tarragon Court, $1,350,000

3999 Magnolia Ave., $1,350,000

207 Dana St., $1,600,000

3949 Magnolia Ave., $2,280,000

4 Kingswood Drive, $2,490,000

Rohnert Park

7809 Wyatt Way, $141,500

7969 Santa Barbara Drive, $585,000

1562 Garfield Court, $630,000

7618 Adrian Drive, $640,000

770 Carlita Circle, $650,000

1563 Gretchen Court, $710,000

1492 Georgia Court, $710,000

1433 Jasmine Circle, $725,000

1579 Gladstone Way, $790,000

1610 Winterberry Lane, $860,000

876 Holly Ave., $880,000

8010 Manchester Ave., $910,000

866 Santa Dorotea Circle, $1,065,000

Santa Rosa

6900 Cougar Lane, $70,000

3456 San Sonita Drive, $255,000

5481 Gates Road, $262,500

408 Cambiaso Place, $265,000

1381 McMinn Ave., $332,000

2322 Mark West Springs Road, $343,000

1329 Deturk Ave., $348,000

3815 Porter Creek Road, $350,000

5466 Dana Drive, $415,000

121 W. Third St., $431,000

559 Todd Road, $500,000

3432 Moorland Ave., $530,000

2048 Woodside Drive, $550,000

875 Trowbridge St., $560,000

209 Broadmoor St., $576,000

1823 Leafgreen Drive, $580,000

94 Aspen Meadows Circle, $584,000

6446 Mesa Oaks Court, $585,000

1218 Elkhorn Court, $600,000

312 Rockgreen Place, $615,000

1741 Riebli Road, $618,000

2020 Albany Drive, $620,000

1634 Wishing Well Way, $640,000

2127 Onyx Way, $650,000

3721 Hoen Ave., $660,000

324 Lomitas Lane, $660,000

1908 Elsinore Way, $665,000

305 Sejong Lane, $668,000

1998 Ludwig Ave., $670,000

519 Calistoga Road, $693,000

8908 Oakmont Drive, $695,000

1193 Wild Rose Drive, $699,000

6749 Wintergreen Court, $700,000

2379 Cedar Rock Drive, $700,000

3447 Hoen Ave., $700,000

309 Green Field Circle, $707,000

1941 Jennings Ave., $725,000

2568 Red River Way, $730,000

2191 Petaluma Hill Road, $750,000

1875 Gabriel Court, $765,000

2984 Park Meadow Drive, $770,000

5625 Dempsey Place, $779,000

1918 Woodsage Way, $780,000

2014 Mission Blvd., $780,000

5211 Piedmont Drive, $790,000

6542 Meadowridge Drive, $800,000

5232 Badger Road, $800,000

4352 Mayette Ave., $800,000

1263 Baird Road, $825,000

2425 Jenes Lane, $830,000

1937 Belmont Court, $856,000

2502 Claremont Drive, $860,000