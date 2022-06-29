Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County from May 15 to 28

Two hundred and thirty-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County from May 15 to 28 ranging in price from $20,0000 to $8.8 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller during this period was 950 Shiloh Vista in Santa Rosa which sold for $8,775,000 on May 16. This four bedroom, eight bathroom, 10,424 square foot estate came with a pool, spa, tennis court, elevator and 2,000 bottle wine cellar.

Bodega Bay

700 Highway 1, $850,000

996 Harbor Haven Drive, $1,395,000

20120 Oyster Catcher Loop, $2,150,000

Cazadero

2945 Austin Creek Road, $503,000

31455 Seaview Road, $850,000

Cloverdale

155 Grace Court, $600,000

430 W. Second St., $610,000

113 Marguerite Lane, $615,000

116 Chablis Way, $720,000

318 Rolling Hill Court, $735,000

441 Riesling St., $775,000

121 Grape Gables Way, $875,000

20 Preston Drive, $880,000

1185 Asti Ridge Road, $1,795,000

Cotati

7740 Isabel Drive, $720,000

187 Helman Lane, $1,250,000

8907 Clothier Lane, $1,300,000

Forestville

9210 Rio Vista Road, $465,000

8276 Trenton Road, $770,000

11217 Dell Ave., $978,000

6764 Giovanetti Road, $2,060,000

Guerneville

11818 Ridge Drive, $495,000

17520 Neeley Road, $499,000

17477 Huckleberry Ave., $655,500

18373 Neeley Road, $722,000

15004 Laurel Lane, $810,000

19070 Ridgecrest Drive, $910,000

19060 Sunny Drive, $1,175,000

14030 Janice Drive, $1,355,000

Healdsburg

9280 Mill Creek Road, $20,000

232 Sunnyvale Drive, $550,000

13838 Village Ave., $595,000

240 Sun Court, $1,050,000

1701 Latigo Lane, $1,100,000

1610 Brack Road, $4,364,000

Kenwood

140 Greene St., $740,000

Monte Rio

20297 Railroad Ave., $230,000

20025 El Rancho Way, $450,000

20401 Chapel Drive, $600,000

9203 Mesa Way, $606,000

Occidental

3795 Deer Meadow Lane, $2,150,000

Penngrove

6738 Petaluma Hill Road, $840,000

Petaluma

1321 Saint Francis Drive, $745,000

124 Rose Petal Court, $765,000

2037 Vista Lane, $800,000

405 Oak St., $815,000

1219 Kresky Way, $829,000

54 Rio Vista Way, $851,000

1509 Colwood Drive, $877,000

1778 Stone Creek Drive, $879,000

117 Prince Albert St., $910,000

1900 Dover Lane, $910,000

405 Redrock Way, $925,000

13 Arlington Drive, $940,000

25 Astoria Circle, $1,022,000

15 Haven Drive, $1,050,000

10 Sunny Hill Drive, $1,065,000

109 Banff Way, $1,075,000

1 Gregory Court, $1,200,000

7 La Cresta Drive, $1,250,000

1687 Del Oro Circle, $1,260,000

1803 Falcon Ridge Drive, $1,300,000

1713 Avila Ranch Drive, $1,325,000

477 Hawk Drive, $1,367,500

485 Hawk Drive, $1,385,000

2012 Timberline Lane, $1,400,000

1664 Andover Way, $1,400,000

216 Keokuk St., $1,400,000

106 Magnolia Court, $1,550,000

352 Jewett Road, $1,600,000

9 Morning Sun Drive, $2,400,000

1030 Thompson Lane, $3,084,500

21 Brown Court, $5,000,000

Rohnert Park

1756 Wildflower Way, $280,000

7299 Brenda Way, $535,000

7500 Mitchell Drive, $570,000

8633 Lancaster Drive, $575,000

7610 Bonita Ave., $625,000

370 Burton Ave., $625,000

5325 Eunice St., $650,000

1366 Jasmine Circle, $685,000

7674 Burton Ave., $685,000

961 Emily Ave., $695,000

1315 Milton Place, $700,000

1243 Crest Court, $790,000

5625 Kelsey Place, $800,000

7488 Monet Place, $815,000

2048 Karen Place, $819,000

1073 Santa Cruz Way, $820,000

2019 Karen Place, $835,000

4484 Flores Ave., $848,000

1636 Wildflower Way, $895,000

1442 Montana Place, $920,000

Santa Rosa

5788 Erland Road, $175,000

826 Vaughn Court, $210,000

1030 Kenmore Lane, $240,000

920 Wikiup Drive, $300,000

4161 Price Ave., $345,000

4800 Wagon Wheel Lane, $352,000

747 Frazier Ave., $420,000

832 Tupper St., $468,000

325 Mockingbird Circle, $515,000

729 Pressley St., $525,000

414 Earle St., $549,000

1108 Michigan Drive, $550,000

136 10th St., $560,000

732 Church St., $570,000

1460 North St., $575,000

1918 King St., $585,000

626 Connie St., $600,000

2743 Navajo St., $625,000

431 Meadowgreen Drive, $625,000

609 Avalon Lane, $635,000

1581 Shay Drive, $640,000

3311 Newmark Drive, $640,000

1128 Sunset Ave., $645,000

1128 Sunset Ave 1, $645,000

2635 Spring Oaks Drive, $660,000

716 Tupper St., $662,500

2483 Darla Drive, $665,000

5656 Crystal Drive, $665,000

325 Mosswood Lane, $675,000

2709 Barndance Lane, $675,000

256 Darek Drive, $680,000

8843 Hood Mountain Circle, $699,000

2364 Valley West Drive, $705,000

618 Corlano Ave., $715,000

2401 Donna Maria Way, $715,000

1850 Slater St., $715,000

2587 Meda Ave., $720,000

516 Living Oak Court, $720,000

2355 Maria Luz Ct W, $721,000

1882 Amy Ave., $725,000

421 Oak Lake Ave., $730,000

2708 Wawona Court, $733,000

712 Cherry St., $735,000

828 Dexter St., $740,000

3864 Hogan Ave., $745,000

6928 Fairfield Drive, $750,000

2650 Tachevah Drive, $750,000

2043 Northfield Drive, $750,000

3387 Mayette Ave., $760,000

2817 Midway Drive, $775,000

1513 Hopper Ave., $784,500

427 Alderbrook Drive, $785,000

503 Calistoga Road, $790,000

1200 Edwards Ave., $793,000