Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County from May 15 to 28

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 29, 2022, 3:03PM
Two hundred and thirty-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County from May 15 to 28 ranging in price from $20,0000 to $8.8 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller during this period was 950 Shiloh Vista in Santa Rosa which sold for $8,775,000 on May 16. This four bedroom, eight bathroom, 10,424 square foot estate came with a pool, spa, tennis court, elevator and 2,000 bottle wine cellar.

Bodega Bay

700 Highway 1, $850,000

996 Harbor Haven Drive, $1,395,000

20120 Oyster Catcher Loop, $2,150,000

Cazadero

2945 Austin Creek Road, $503,000

31455 Seaview Road, $850,000

Cloverdale

155 Grace Court, $600,000

430 W. Second St., $610,000

113 Marguerite Lane, $615,000

116 Chablis Way, $720,000

318 Rolling Hill Court, $735,000

441 Riesling St., $775,000

121 Grape Gables Way, $875,000

20 Preston Drive, $880,000

1185 Asti Ridge Road, $1,795,000

Cotati

7740 Isabel Drive, $720,000

187 Helman Lane, $1,250,000

8907 Clothier Lane, $1,300,000

Forestville

9210 Rio Vista Road, $465,000

8276 Trenton Road, $770,000

11217 Dell Ave., $978,000

6764 Giovanetti Road, $2,060,000

Guerneville

11818 Ridge Drive, $495,000

17520 Neeley Road, $499,000

17477 Huckleberry Ave., $655,500

18373 Neeley Road, $722,000

15004 Laurel Lane, $810,000

19070 Ridgecrest Drive, $910,000

19060 Sunny Drive, $1,175,000

14030 Janice Drive, $1,355,000

Healdsburg

9280 Mill Creek Road, $20,000

232 Sunnyvale Drive, $550,000

13838 Village Ave., $595,000

240 Sun Court, $1,050,000

1701 Latigo Lane, $1,100,000

1610 Brack Road, $4,364,000

Kenwood

140 Greene St., $740,000

Monte Rio

20297 Railroad Ave., $230,000

20025 El Rancho Way, $450,000

20401 Chapel Drive, $600,000

9203 Mesa Way, $606,000

Occidental

3795 Deer Meadow Lane, $2,150,000

Penngrove

6738 Petaluma Hill Road, $840,000

Petaluma

1321 Saint Francis Drive, $745,000

124 Rose Petal Court, $765,000

2037 Vista Lane, $800,000

405 Oak St., $815,000

1219 Kresky Way, $829,000

54 Rio Vista Way, $851,000

1509 Colwood Drive, $877,000

1778 Stone Creek Drive, $879,000

117 Prince Albert St., $910,000

1900 Dover Lane, $910,000

405 Redrock Way, $925,000

13 Arlington Drive, $940,000

25 Astoria Circle, $1,022,000

15 Haven Drive, $1,050,000

10 Sunny Hill Drive, $1,065,000

109 Banff Way, $1,075,000

1 Gregory Court, $1,200,000

7 La Cresta Drive, $1,250,000

1687 Del Oro Circle, $1,260,000

1803 Falcon Ridge Drive, $1,300,000

1713 Avila Ranch Drive, $1,325,000

477 Hawk Drive, $1,367,500

485 Hawk Drive, $1,385,000

2012 Timberline Lane, $1,400,000

1664 Andover Way, $1,400,000

216 Keokuk St., $1,400,000

106 Magnolia Court, $1,550,000

352 Jewett Road, $1,600,000

9 Morning Sun Drive, $2,400,000

1030 Thompson Lane, $3,084,500

21 Brown Court, $5,000,000

Rohnert Park

1756 Wildflower Way, $280,000

7299 Brenda Way, $535,000

7500 Mitchell Drive, $570,000

8633 Lancaster Drive, $575,000

7610 Bonita Ave., $625,000

370 Burton Ave., $625,000

5325 Eunice St., $650,000

1366 Jasmine Circle, $685,000

7674 Burton Ave., $685,000

961 Emily Ave., $695,000

1315 Milton Place, $700,000

1243 Crest Court, $790,000

5625 Kelsey Place, $800,000

7488 Monet Place, $815,000

2048 Karen Place, $819,000

1073 Santa Cruz Way, $820,000

2019 Karen Place, $835,000

4484 Flores Ave., $848,000

1636 Wildflower Way, $895,000

1442 Montana Place, $920,000

Santa Rosa

5788 Erland Road, $175,000

826 Vaughn Court, $210,000

1030 Kenmore Lane, $240,000

920 Wikiup Drive, $300,000

4161 Price Ave., $345,000

4800 Wagon Wheel Lane, $352,000

747 Frazier Ave., $420,000

832 Tupper St., $468,000

325 Mockingbird Circle, $515,000

729 Pressley St., $525,000

414 Earle St., $549,000

1108 Michigan Drive, $550,000

136 10th St., $560,000

732 Church St., $570,000

1460 North St., $575,000

1918 King St., $585,000

626 Connie St., $600,000

2743 Navajo St., $625,000

431 Meadowgreen Drive, $625,000

609 Avalon Lane, $635,000

1581 Shay Drive, $640,000

3311 Newmark Drive, $640,000

1128 Sunset Ave., $645,000

1128 Sunset Ave 1, $645,000

2635 Spring Oaks Drive, $660,000

716 Tupper St., $662,500

2483 Darla Drive, $665,000

5656 Crystal Drive, $665,000

325 Mosswood Lane, $675,000

2709 Barndance Lane, $675,000

256 Darek Drive, $680,000

8843 Hood Mountain Circle, $699,000

2364 Valley West Drive, $705,000

618 Corlano Ave., $715,000

2401 Donna Maria Way, $715,000

1850 Slater St., $715,000

2587 Meda Ave., $720,000

516 Living Oak Court, $720,000

2355 Maria Luz Ct W, $721,000

1882 Amy Ave., $725,000

421 Oak Lake Ave., $730,000

2708 Wawona Court, $733,000

712 Cherry St., $735,000

828 Dexter St., $740,000

3864 Hogan Ave., $745,000

6928 Fairfield Drive, $750,000

2650 Tachevah Drive, $750,000

2043 Northfield Drive, $750,000

3387 Mayette Ave., $760,000

2817 Midway Drive, $775,000

1513 Hopper Ave., $784,500

427 Alderbrook Drive, $785,000

503 Calistoga Road, $790,000

1200 Edwards Ave., $793,000

3620 Idaho Drive, $805,000

216 Grove Ave., $805,000

464 Umland Drive, $809,091

467 Firelight Drive, $820,000

2669 Leslie Road, $820,000

2045 Guerneville Road, $823,500

105 Cambria Way, $825,000

1722 Wright St., $825,000

1735 S. Wright Road, $825,000

1832 Elm Drive, $830,000

4040 Chanate Road, $830,000

5216 Beaumont Way, $850,000

6355 Meadowridge Drive, $860,000

3436 San Sonita Drive, $860,000

279 Beech Ave., $874,000

316 Countryside Drive, $880,000

1556 Todd Road, $925,000

7549 Oak Leaf Drive, $945,000

1135 Crest Drive, $950,000

6317 Meadowridge Drive, $983,000

5408 Hazelwood Court, $990,000

2041 Hidden Valley Drive, $990,000

1024 Modoc Drive, $1,050,000

115 S. Dover Court, $1,100,000

609 Mountain View Ave., $1,150,000

481 Talbot Ave., $1,150,000

2245 Sycamore Ave., $1,300,000

4801 Montgomery Drive, $1,300,000

3857 Guerneville Road, $1,375,000

1508 San Ramon Way, $1,450,000

5856 Sailing Hawk Ave., $1,455,000

1454 Olivet Road, $1,600,000

4296 Savannah Trail, $4,800,000

950 Shiloh Vista, $8,775,000

Sebastopol

2750 Burnside Road, $750,000

525 Hart Lane, $800,000

4730 Paulsen Lane, $850,000

2675 Meier Road, $850,000

4325 Winfield Lane, $950,000

172 Pleasant Hill Road, $995,000

529 Wagnon Road, $1,000,000

8058 Mill Station Road, $1,125,000

736 Pinecrest Ave., $1,395,000

972 Lillian Way, $1,400,000

3727 Burnside Road, $1,600,000

3991 Haven Court, $1,900,000

8175 Germone Road, $2,145,000

4065 Heather Lane, $2,200,000

6321 Highland Place, $2,215,000

Sonoma

17250 Hillside Ave., $535,000

190 W Thomson Ave., $685,000

17914 San Carlos Drive, $795,000

155 Temelec Circle, $820,000

467 Dahlia Drive, $900,000

18085 Las Lomas Road, $950,000

18701 Lomita Ave., $950,000

917 Madison Drive, $1,200,000

739 W. Fifth St., $1,205,000

18492 White Oak Drive, $1,498,000

1045 Bart Road, $1,800,000

4017 White Oak Court, $1,825,000

15851 Arnold Drive, $2,147,500

394 E. Macarthur St., $2,500,000

16107 Arnold Drive, $2,650,000

926 Fairway Drive, $2,705,000

106 London Way, $3,000,000

1577 N. Castle Road, $7,550,000

The Sea Ranch

272 Redwood Rise, $900,000

36451 Deep Woods Drive, $940,000

330 Chinquapin Lane, $1,400,000

Windsor

1005 Gemini Drive, $150,000

7649 Conde Lane, $550,000

772 Bob Crosby Way, $625,000

706 Harry James Court, $670,000

50 Brianne Circle, $772,500

9454 Jessica Drive, $780,000

9466 Lakewood Drive, $815,000

110 Silverbell Court, $930,000

9510 Essex Court, $955,000

340 Windflower Court, $960,000

535 Piccadilly Place, $970,000

431 Mark West Station Road, $990,000

335 Alexis St., $1,070,000

6178 Lockwood Drive, $1,150,000

1136 Rachael Lane, $1,150,000

9257 Magnolia Way, $1,245,000

2720 Laughlin Road, $1,300,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.

