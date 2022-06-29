Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County from May 15 to 28
Two hundred and thirty-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County from May 15 to 28 ranging in price from $20,0000 to $8.8 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller during this period was 950 Shiloh Vista in Santa Rosa which sold for $8,775,000 on May 16. This four bedroom, eight bathroom, 10,424 square foot estate came with a pool, spa, tennis court, elevator and 2,000 bottle wine cellar.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Bodega Bay
700 Highway 1, $850,000
996 Harbor Haven Drive, $1,395,000
20120 Oyster Catcher Loop, $2,150,000
Cazadero
2945 Austin Creek Road, $503,000
31455 Seaview Road, $850,000
Cloverdale
155 Grace Court, $600,000
430 W. Second St., $610,000
113 Marguerite Lane, $615,000
116 Chablis Way, $720,000
318 Rolling Hill Court, $735,000
441 Riesling St., $775,000
121 Grape Gables Way, $875,000
20 Preston Drive, $880,000
1185 Asti Ridge Road, $1,795,000
Cotati
7740 Isabel Drive, $720,000
187 Helman Lane, $1,250,000
8907 Clothier Lane, $1,300,000
Forestville
9210 Rio Vista Road, $465,000
8276 Trenton Road, $770,000
11217 Dell Ave., $978,000
6764 Giovanetti Road, $2,060,000
Guerneville
11818 Ridge Drive, $495,000
17520 Neeley Road, $499,000
17477 Huckleberry Ave., $655,500
18373 Neeley Road, $722,000
15004 Laurel Lane, $810,000
19070 Ridgecrest Drive, $910,000
19060 Sunny Drive, $1,175,000
14030 Janice Drive, $1,355,000
Healdsburg
9280 Mill Creek Road, $20,000
232 Sunnyvale Drive, $550,000
13838 Village Ave., $595,000
240 Sun Court, $1,050,000
1701 Latigo Lane, $1,100,000
1610 Brack Road, $4,364,000
Kenwood
140 Greene St., $740,000
Monte Rio
20297 Railroad Ave., $230,000
20025 El Rancho Way, $450,000
20401 Chapel Drive, $600,000
9203 Mesa Way, $606,000
Occidental
3795 Deer Meadow Lane, $2,150,000
Penngrove
6738 Petaluma Hill Road, $840,000
Petaluma
1321 Saint Francis Drive, $745,000
124 Rose Petal Court, $765,000
2037 Vista Lane, $800,000
405 Oak St., $815,000
1219 Kresky Way, $829,000
54 Rio Vista Way, $851,000
1509 Colwood Drive, $877,000
1778 Stone Creek Drive, $879,000
117 Prince Albert St., $910,000
1900 Dover Lane, $910,000
405 Redrock Way, $925,000
13 Arlington Drive, $940,000
25 Astoria Circle, $1,022,000
15 Haven Drive, $1,050,000
10 Sunny Hill Drive, $1,065,000
109 Banff Way, $1,075,000
1 Gregory Court, $1,200,000
7 La Cresta Drive, $1,250,000
1687 Del Oro Circle, $1,260,000
1803 Falcon Ridge Drive, $1,300,000
1713 Avila Ranch Drive, $1,325,000
477 Hawk Drive, $1,367,500
485 Hawk Drive, $1,385,000
2012 Timberline Lane, $1,400,000
1664 Andover Way, $1,400,000
216 Keokuk St., $1,400,000
106 Magnolia Court, $1,550,000
352 Jewett Road, $1,600,000
9 Morning Sun Drive, $2,400,000
1030 Thompson Lane, $3,084,500
21 Brown Court, $5,000,000
Rohnert Park
1756 Wildflower Way, $280,000
7299 Brenda Way, $535,000
7500 Mitchell Drive, $570,000
8633 Lancaster Drive, $575,000
7610 Bonita Ave., $625,000
370 Burton Ave., $625,000
5325 Eunice St., $650,000
1366 Jasmine Circle, $685,000
7674 Burton Ave., $685,000
961 Emily Ave., $695,000
1315 Milton Place, $700,000
1243 Crest Court, $790,000
5625 Kelsey Place, $800,000
7488 Monet Place, $815,000
2048 Karen Place, $819,000
1073 Santa Cruz Way, $820,000
2019 Karen Place, $835,000
4484 Flores Ave., $848,000
1636 Wildflower Way, $895,000
1442 Montana Place, $920,000
Santa Rosa
5788 Erland Road, $175,000
826 Vaughn Court, $210,000
1030 Kenmore Lane, $240,000
920 Wikiup Drive, $300,000
4161 Price Ave., $345,000
4800 Wagon Wheel Lane, $352,000
747 Frazier Ave., $420,000
832 Tupper St., $468,000
325 Mockingbird Circle, $515,000
729 Pressley St., $525,000
414 Earle St., $549,000
1108 Michigan Drive, $550,000
136 10th St., $560,000
732 Church St., $570,000
1460 North St., $575,000
1918 King St., $585,000
626 Connie St., $600,000
2743 Navajo St., $625,000
431 Meadowgreen Drive, $625,000
609 Avalon Lane, $635,000
1581 Shay Drive, $640,000
3311 Newmark Drive, $640,000
1128 Sunset Ave., $645,000
1128 Sunset Ave 1, $645,000
2635 Spring Oaks Drive, $660,000
716 Tupper St., $662,500
2483 Darla Drive, $665,000
5656 Crystal Drive, $665,000
325 Mosswood Lane, $675,000
2709 Barndance Lane, $675,000
256 Darek Drive, $680,000
8843 Hood Mountain Circle, $699,000
2364 Valley West Drive, $705,000
618 Corlano Ave., $715,000
2401 Donna Maria Way, $715,000
1850 Slater St., $715,000
2587 Meda Ave., $720,000
516 Living Oak Court, $720,000
2355 Maria Luz Ct W, $721,000
1882 Amy Ave., $725,000
421 Oak Lake Ave., $730,000
2708 Wawona Court, $733,000
712 Cherry St., $735,000
828 Dexter St., $740,000
3864 Hogan Ave., $745,000
6928 Fairfield Drive, $750,000
2650 Tachevah Drive, $750,000
2043 Northfield Drive, $750,000
3387 Mayette Ave., $760,000
2817 Midway Drive, $775,000
1513 Hopper Ave., $784,500
427 Alderbrook Drive, $785,000
503 Calistoga Road, $790,000
1200 Edwards Ave., $793,000
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: