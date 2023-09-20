For months, John Ray III, the corporate turnaround expert who was appointed to oversee the bankruptcy of the FTX crypto exchange, has attacked the company’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, accusing him of “old-fashioned embezzlement.”

Now, Ray has a new target: Bankman-Fried’s parents.

On Monday, FTX filed a lawsuit in federal court in Delaware accusing Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried, longtime Stanford law professors, of using their “access and influence within the FTX enterprise to enrich themselves.” The lawsuit seeks to claw back millions of dollars the couple received from their son.

In the complaint, FTX’s lawyers said Bankman and Fried got a $10 million cash gift from Bankman-Fried, as well as a $16.4 million home in the Bahamas, where FTX was based, that was purchased by the exchange. The suit also claims Bankman helped cover up complaints by a former lawyer for his son’s business, and that Fried coached Bankman-Fried and another FTX executive to evade disclosure requirements for political donations.

The couple “either knew — or ignored bright red flags revealing — that their son, Bankman-Fried, and other FTX Insiders were orchestrating a vast fraudulent scheme,” the lawsuit said.

In a statement, lawyers for Bankman and Fried said FTX’s claims were “completely false” and called the lawsuit “a dangerous attempt to intimidate Joe and Barbara and undermine the jury process” shortly before Bankman-Fried is scheduled for a criminal trial.

FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in November, after a run on deposits exposed an $8 billion hole in the exchange’s accounts. The next month, federal prosecutors in New York City charged Bankman-Fried with orchestrating a scheme to use customer deposits to finance billions of dollars in venture capital investments, political donations and luxury real estate purchases. He has pleaded not guilty, and is scheduled to go on trial Oct. 3.

FTX’s collapse fueled scrutiny of Bankman and Fried. A decorated tax professor, Bankman was an FTX employee who was heavily involved in the company’s philanthropic efforts, while Fried, also a respected scholar, ran a political-donor network that her son helped finance.