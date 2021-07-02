San Francisco Fed's Mary Daly: Economy doing better than expected

WASHINGTON — With interest rates ultra-low even as the U.S. economy swiftly improves, Federal Reserve officials are divided over how quickly they should adjust their policies.

Should they begin to withdraw their extraordinary support for the economy relatively soon? Or should they hold off until the job market has moved closer to full health?

Many of the Fed's policymakers do agree on one thing: The economy is strengthening faster than they had expected.

In an interview this week with The Associated Press, Mary Daly, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, offered up her own perspective.

“It is appropriate to consider tapering asset purchases later this year or early next year,” she said. “I really see the economy as being able to start functioning more and more on its own, which means we can withdraw a little bit of our accommodation.”

Yet she remains cautious about pulling back on the central bank's support, noting that “we're far from full employment,” one of the Fed's central goals.

On Friday, the government reported that employers added 850,000 jobs in June, the largest gain since August and a sign that the economic recovery remains in solid shape. Yet the unemployment rate ticked up from 5.8% to 5.9%, still far above the pre-COVID level of 3.5%.

Some other regional bank presidents have signaled that they want to start dialing back the Fed's support in the coming months. The Fed has pinned its benchmark interest rate — which influences the cost of borrowing for consumers and businesses — at zero since March 2020, when the viral pandemic erupted.

The central bank is also buying $80 billion a month in Treasurys and $40 billion a month in mortgage-backed securities in an effort to keep longer-term rates low and encourage more borrowing and spending.

On Wednesday, Robert Kaplan, head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, told Bloomberg News that he favored starting to reduce those purchases “sooner rather than later.”

“If we take our foot off the accelerator gently now," Kaplan said, “we’ll have more flexibility down the road to avoid more abrupt action or severe actions in the future.”

James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, and Raphael Bostic, head of the Atlanta Fed, have expressed support for raising the Fed's short-term rate next year — well before Fed policymakers as a whole have forecast that they will do so.

Since December, the Fed's official stance has been that it needs to see “substantial further progress” toward its dual goals of full employment and annual inflation modestly above 2% before it would start reducing its bond buying.

“There is strong and visible disagreement surrounding ... tapering and Fed rate liftoff amongst (Fed) members,” Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics, wrote in a note to clients. “It leads to confusion regarding policy direction.”

Daly, one of the voting members this year on the Fed's rate-setting committee — a role that rotates among the regional bank presidents — discussed these issues and her view of climate change in the interview. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q. In June, Fed policymakers signaled that a first rate hike could occur in 2023, after previously predicting a hike wouldn't occur until later. Did you change your projection for a hike?

A. Let me start by saying I am growing more and more optimistic about the recovery in the economy. The vaccination pace has been faster than I thought, and the response of consumers and businesses to the newfound freedom has really been remarkable. It tells me that people are ready to re-engage, so this all bodes well for the economy, and I remain very bullish about the outlook. The projections are now three weeks old, and I wouldn’t want to go back in time and think about those. I’m looking forward: How persistent will the momentum be? Will there be additional risks that come on to our shores from the global economy still struggling with the pandemic?

Q. If the economy is improving faster than expected, how does this affect your view of Fed policy?

A. Well right now, it’s affecting when I think we should start talking about our asset purchase plans, and we’re ready to start discussing the time of tapering bond purchases, the pace of tapering, the composition of tapering, all of those things are now on the plate. And I think that’s appropriate.

It is appropriate to consider tapering asset purchases later this year or early next year. I really see the economy as being able to start functioning more and more on its own, which means we can withdraw a little bit of our accommodation. Of course, not the majority of it. Because we’re still not near our full-employment goals.