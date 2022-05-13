Santa Rosa company Thermochem developing geothermal projects to one day power the globe

The potential for geothermal energy to power the planet is enormous, and Thermochem of Santa Rosa is one of the key firms helping to develop that potential worldwide.

Geothermal prospects are a special focus in Sonoma County, which is home to the largest developed geothermal field in the world, an area known as The Geysers.

With new technologies, geothermal energy can potentially be produced 24/7 almost everywhere. But challenges like technical issues, cost and seismic concerns have stood in the way of fully developing this geothermal opportunity.

That put the industry where oil and gas were in the 19th century, when reserves were known, but the technology didn’t exist to produce them economically, the U.S. Department of Energy observed in 2019.

Enter Thermochem, which every day tackles those challenges from its international Geothermal Energy Research Center near the Sonoma County airport and its Southeast Asia center near Jakarta, Indonesia.

“We are a key partner in developing geothermal projects that displace gas and coal,” said Paul von Hirtz, Thermochem founder and president, during a recent interview at the 20,000-square-foot research center on Regional Parkway.

“Our new technology, innovation and efficiency make geothermal economically feasible.”

So what exactly does Thermochem do, and why is its work so important to the development of geothermal as a counter to global warming?

Thermochem intern Mariah Mesner fills gas samples with helium for analysis at the Santa Rosa company that supplies testing gear and services to geothermal companies in more than 20 countries. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat file, 2017)

Thermochem, named after thermodynamics and chemistry, doesn’t drill geothermal wells. But it does do many of the tasks that tell drillers where to drill, how to drill, how to design the plant that processes the geothermal energy efficiently and how to gauge, maintain and increase well production,

For example, its people hack through jungles with machetes looking for hot springs, and its labs analyze liquids and steams to understand underground conditions and plant operations. It also designs and sells equipment to test well conditions and flows, it helps design power plants and it tracks plant performance.

“We are unique in this industry,” von Hirtz said. “We help find, design, build and operate geothermal production.”

Louis Capuano, founder of Capuano Engineering Company in Santa Rosa, does drill geothermal wells. A petroleum engineer who has been in the geothermal business since 1974, he said he has worked with Thermochem for years.

“I drill wells all over the world, and we use Paul as much as we can,” Capuano said.

Thermochem’s core operations are its labs in Santa Rosa and near Jakarta, where samples of geothermal steam and liquids arrive daily from around the world for sophisticated analysis.

“The geothermal industry needs someone to do very good accurate testing of the resource, and Paul’s group has excelled,” Capuano said. “He’s probably the only one in the world that does a good test of geothermal fluids.”

In the era of global warming, this work has taken on a new and vital importance. That’s because geothermal is one of the few non-fossil-fuel sources of power that can run 24 hours a day, along with biomass and hydropower.

Sources of clean energy, solar and wind get most of the attention. But they don’t produce power all the time unless they partner with batteries.

Geothermal can produce power all the time and feed into a grid already in place to deliver green energy to every home and business.

“We hear about solar and wind. Geothermal is not highly publicized. But it can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions dramatically,” von Hirtz said.

In 2020, geothermal made up only 2% of U.S. renewable energy consumption, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

But innovators like Thermochem are helping to discover new geothermal resources and drive a revolution called Enhanced Geothermal Systems that could make geothermal power available not only in areas where underground water or steam exist in natural reservoirs, like at The Geysers, but also in areas where underground heat in dry rocks can be mined by injecting water.

In other words, almost anywhere.

Because this energy would be produced locally, it would be reliable and safe, mostly impervious to geopolitical winds like those blowing in Ukraine today.

In the 1980s, Von Hirtz was in college and working as a lab technician while development was booming at The Geysers, the site in 1960 of the first commercial geothermal electric power production in the U.S.

“The Geysers was looking for labs to do specialized analytical chemistry work. I headed that program for a lab in Santa Rosa, and I became fascinated by geothermal energy and excited by the environmental aspects,” von Hirtz said.

So, in 1984, he went out on his own with financing from his accrued vacation pay and with his first employee, Russell Kunzman. In 1997, he opened a Thermochem subsidiary in Indonesia headed by Matt Broaddus. Both men are now vice presidents.

Today, Thermochem employs 25 chemists, engineers, geoscientists and technicians in Santa Rosa and another 45 in Indonesia. While it’s still active at The Geysers and throughout the U.S., about half of its business is abroad in more than 30 counties, including Chile, Kenya, Iceland, New Zealand, Turkey and the Philippines.

Since inception, Thermochem has completed thousands of projects of all sizes, von Hirtz said, from a $10 million job in Indonesia, to a $2,000 assignment to help ranchers in Colorado develop their own power from their hot springs, to helping a Third World village get its own electricity.

In 2020, with annual revenue of $10 million including its Indonesian subsidiary, von Hirtz sold his company for an undisclosed price to the Kyuden Group, Japan’s largest geothermal developer and fourth largest electric utility.

To date, Thermochem operations have remained essentially unchanged, von Hirtz said.

“They want to develop more projects around the world, and I was ready for someone else to take over,“ said von Hirtz, 63, who had worked with the Kyuden Group in a major Indonesian project.

Mary Fricker is a retired Press Democrat business reporter. She lives near Graton. Reach her at mfricker@sonic.net.