Santa Rosa credit union unveils digital bot for Spanish speakers
Community First Credit Union has revamped its artificial intelligence bot “Maggie“ so that she now also communicates in Spanish for its customers throughout the North Coast.
The Santa Rosa-based financial institution unveiled the virtual-assistant bot last April to help their members who prefer online banking with particular questions. Those queries range from finding the nearest automated teller machines to why a specific debit transaction was denied.
Community First said it believes the bilingual Maggie would be the first one for any bank in the United States. Latinos represent 25% of its customer base and the credit union made it priority to have bilingual staff at every branch, said chief executive officer Scott Johnson.
“In our five-county footprint, a significant portion of our members tell us they are more confident when banking in Spanish,” Johnson said in a statement.
Bill Swindell
Business, Beer and Wine, The Press Democrat
In the North Coast, we are surrounded by hundreds of wineries along with some of the best breweries, cidermakers and distillers. These industries produce an abundance of drinks as well as good stories – and those are what I’m interested in writing. I also keep my eye on our growing cannabis industry and other agricultural crops, which have provided the backbone for our food-and-wine culture for generations.
