Santa Rosa credit union unveils digital bot for Spanish speakers

Community First Credit Union has revamped its artificial intelligence bot “Maggie“ so that she now also communicates in Spanish for its customers throughout the North Coast.

The Santa Rosa-based financial institution unveiled the virtual-assistant bot last April to help their members who prefer online banking with particular questions. Those queries range from finding the nearest automated teller machines to why a specific debit transaction was denied.

Community First said it believes the bilingual Maggie would be the first one for any bank in the United States. Latinos represent 25% of its customer base and the credit union made it priority to have bilingual staff at every branch, said chief executive officer Scott Johnson.

“In our five-county footprint, a significant portion of our members tell us they are more confident when banking in Spanish,” Johnson said in a statement.