Not even six months after cupcake bakery Sift Dessert Bar on Mendocino Avenue closed its doors, a new bakery is moving in to take its place in downtown Santa Rosa.

A longtime Sonoma County resident, Lauren Feagin, is opening Blondie’s Baked Goods in the same storefront in early June after previously serving as a manager at Sift for nine years.

“It felt like something I needed to do for myself,” Feagin said. “And the space was already here and I’m familiar with it and I think that’s an added advantage.”

Feagin’s bakery will expand beyond cupcakes with blondies, cheesecakes, macarons and other desserts lining the front counter displays. Feagin was even able to hire back three Sift employees.

Renovating the inside of the bakery has been a swift process as well, with the help of her sons Cameron and Mason, giving the interior a new paint job, decorations and special tables she’s having built just for the bakery.

She hopes to hold a soft opening June 1.

“I’m pinching myself every day,” Feagin said.

Feagin has worked for many businesses in the desserts and sweets industry throughout her career from baking at Rohnert Park’s now shuttered Pacific Market to opening gift centers in the area for See’s Candy.

Sift was a popular cupcake shop that first opened in Cotati in 2008 with additional locations across the North Bay.

Owners Andrea and Jeff Ballus announced on social media in March that they were shutting down operations and closing all locations in Santa Rosa, Napa and San Francisco.

Feagin said having worked at Sift for nearly a decade, she believed in the brand but felt it was time for her to branch out on her own.

“I’m hoping that the Sift people will have open arms for Blondie’s,” Feagin said.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.