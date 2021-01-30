Santa Rosa software engineer one of small investors driving GameStop share price

Early this month, Josh Nussbaum, 27, a Santa Rosa software engineer, bought a few hundred shares of struggling video game retailer GameStop for about $50 a piece on the Robinhood stock trading app.

Fast forward two weeks and the company’s stock price has soared more than 500% to $325 a share at Friday’s market close ― meaning Nussbaum is now up tens of thousands of dollars on his original investment.

Despite the potential windfall, he has no immediate plans to sell his shares. Nussbaum, along with millions of other individual investors, are holding onto their shares in large part to inflate GameStop’s stock price, thereby punishing large financial institutions who have invested billions that the stock will decline in price. Wall Street hedge fund investors are irate with the scores of homebound traders like Nussbaum who are “pumping” the market value of GameStop.

“It’s kind of a way to get back at hedge funds who do all sorts of dirty things to drive a company to the ground when they think it’s going to fail,” Nussbaum said of his bet the share price will go up instead of down.

He is a subscriber to Wall Street Bets, an often crude Reddit page that’s equal parts crowdsourced financial advice and memes. Recently, it’s become an online meeting place for day traders who encourage one another to pump the value of their preferred stocks.

Thanks to them, two hedge funds lost billions as GameStop and other retail stocks surged while the broader market lost ground this week.

The turmoil has prompted calls for regulation on both Capitol Hill and Wall Street. Online brokerages have restricted the sale of certain volatile stocks. And financial experts have chastised the amateur traders for taking part in a “Ponzi scheme” divorced from any “market fundamentals.”

Nussbaum has heard the criticism.

“ (Hedge funds) do things like what Wall Street Bets has been doing, but they do it behind closed doors,” he said, pointing to the risky trading that triggered the Great Recession a decade ago.

“This time, we can make money, and the losers will be the hedge funds and big institutional investors.”

