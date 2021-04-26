Santa Rosa’s Disguise the Limit Costumes and Rentals costume shop looking for a new home

For years, Disguise the Limit Costumes and Rentals has been the go-to place for those in community theater, parents having to dress up as a pirate for their child’s birthday or for anyone seeking an outfit for special events.

The store has been in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square section for a long time and has been at its current location next to Jackson’s Bar and Oven since 2012. However, the store’s landlord has decided to list the building for sale and thus store owner, Jenny DeYoung, is looking for a new spot to set up shop.

Unlike many small businesses that have struggled with their landlords for rent flexibility during the pandemic, Disguise the Limit had good relations with its landlord, said Iliana Sanchez, who has been the store manager since 2016.

“We really don’t know what the next step is,” Sanchez said, unsure when she’ll be moving her unique shop. “We aren’t going out of business.”

But the impending move means downsizing and so the store will have a sale that started Saturday. More than 3,000 items from its costume rental business as well as more traditional packaged costumes, accessories and festival wear will be discounted as much as 50%, she said.

It’s the chance to get that $95 sequin tailcoat jacket that would be perfect for the Lagunitas Beer Circus when it returns or the $60 men’s platform shoes for those looking to see if they can still do their Saturday Night Fever dance moves.

“You can be like John Travolta,” Sanchez said of the actor who starred as Tony Manero in the popular dance film that debuted in 1977. “Be prepared for some really great bargains.”

Despite the pandemic, the costume store has seen increased business in recent years with the popularity of cosplay, an activity in which people dress up as their favorite characters from a movie, book or video game, she said. One popular theme has been the 1920s and people wanting to recreate the feeling of being part of The Great Gatsby, even if they may not have a venue as opulent as the fictional Gatsby estate.

“In May and June it felt like we did a 1920s (rentals) at least every weekend or every other week,” Sanchez said. “It was one of our biggest sellers.”

There are also the seasonal costumes available for anyone who wants their own Easter Bunny outfit or Santa Claus suit.

The store has enjoyed a reputation of carrying outfits of better quality than those sold at chain stores. Disguise the Limit has provided apparel for performances at Sixth Street Playhouse and it even has fans with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence troupe, Sanchez said.

“We are the go-to business in Sonoma County for any wacky, beautiful creative things, whether it’s Pride or Burning Man,” the store manager said.

