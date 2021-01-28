Santa Rosa’s La Tortilla Factory sells majority stake in company

Santa Rosa’s La Tortilla Factory has sold a majority stake in the company to Idaho-based Flagship Food Group, the tortilla and Mexican food product manufacturer announced Thursday.

Founded in 1977 by the Tamayo family to serve Northern California restaurants and retailers, La Tortilla Factory has grown to become a nationally distributed brand.

The private company, known for its premium Mexican food, employs about 300 workers and intends to retain them, officials said. That workforce ranks La Tortilla as the second-largest food processor in Sonoma County behind Petaluma-based Amy’s Kitchen, which employs about 930 workers locally.

Flagship Food Group, which is majority owned by Denver investment firm CREO Capital Partners, manufactures, sells, and distributes its products under the 505 Southwestern, Lilly B’s, TJ Farm’s and Hatch Kitchen brands.

“We are excited and eager to embrace Flagship Food Group and its entire family of companies and brands as supporters of La Tortilla Factory’s strategic growth plan,” Jeff Ahlers, La Tortilla chief executive, said in a statement.

The terms of the deal, which closed on Jan. 27, were not disclosed.

