Editor’s note: Small businesses drive Sonoma County’s economy. Throughout 2023, local consumer and economy reporter Sara Edwards will be profiling the entrepreneurs who own or manage companies, boutiques, shops and other small businesses that play an integral role in our regional economy. Have a suggestion? Contact editor rick.green@pressdemocrat.com.

Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, two of the busiest times for flower orders, are just around the corner and Santa Rosa flower shop Papillon Floral is wasting no time getting ready.

I spoke with florist and owner Olivia Rivas, who has been curating flowers for weddings and assembling the perfect potted bouquet for Sonoma County over the past 10 years.

Rivas was previously a personal assistant and part-time office manager for multiple companies. She started pursuing her love of floral decoration when her daughter went off to college.

Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Sara: Tell me the origin story of your business and how you got started.

Olivia: Ten years ago today I was in New York City taking classes at a flower school there and they really taught me about how they do things on the east coast.

But a lot of it didn’t apply on the west coast because we have a lot of fresh flowers here, and in New York City everything is shipped, so I had to relearn everything.

The reason I started my business was because a lot of florists were asking for a certificate from the (Santa Rosa Junior College) flower program or at least two years experience — and I had none of that.

What I did have was a partner who was willing to back me financially in this new endeavor, so I said I’m going to try this myself. I didn’t have a brick-and-mortar shop back then; all I had was a warehouse space and I just decided to start doing weddings right away.

Almost immediately after starting, I had an online store to sell arrangements, I just didn’t have a storefront. I mainly worked from home and from my warehouse in Rohnert Park where I had my (flower) cooler.

After I had the pop-up outside of The Pharmacy, I opened a little storefront at 318 S. A St., in the fall of 2018, next to Jam Jar. Very tiny location, but we had plants and other gift items. When Jam Jar moved to Healdsburg, I took over 320 S. A St. I believe that was 2019.

Sara: So, do you do more than just flowers for weddings?

Olivia: We’re a full-service flower shop, so you can come in off the street and get a bouquet or order through our website.

You can plan ahead as many weeks or days as you need to, but we have a lot of people that just come in randomly off the street and need flowers in like five minutes.

I’m glad I have fresh flowers and that people aren’t going to the supermarket.

Sara: How does it feel being in your 10th year of business?

Olivia: I feel like an old-timer because I didn’t feel like I knew what I was really doing until about three years ago. To be honest, I just felt like as soon as I opened a brick-and-mortar store, there was nothing but disasters here and there.

We had the fires, then we had a clogged drain and then COVID hit. That year really beat me up and I didn’t know if I was going to make it or if I wanted to do it anymore.

When I hired one of my employees, I said, look, I’m burnt out and need your help, and she got the store back to running again.

Quickly after that we knew South A Street wasn’t going to have enough traffic for us so we moved to Fourth Street in September of last year.

Sara: What are some issues or trends that the floral industry is facing right now?

Olivia: Climate change. This super rainy period really soaked the ground for a lot of local flowers that I would have been getting, which forced me, because of flower orders, to drive to the flower market in San Francisco every week to get things that I couldn’t have gotten here (because of the rain), like roses, anemones and other things.

So, I had to spend more money to buy them because the flowers that I did buy were from Holland so the price went up for those flowers. The quality was still beautiful but I would have preferred to have bought locally.

And the flip side of that is not enough water, which is what we’ve been dealing with for the past three years. Some of the flower farms that I usually buy from were told they can’t grow because they were too close to the Russian River and the river didn’t have enough water.

Other flower farmers lost their leases on their land and had to go searching for other land that had water they could afford to use.

Sara: What was business like for you in 2022?

Olivia: It was doable because I had the right people working for me and with me and if I didn’t, I wouldn’t have been able to pull it off.