SEC accuses Binance of mishandling funds and lying to regulators

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday accused Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, of mishandling customer funds and lying to U.S. regulators and investors about its operations, in a sweeping case that has the potential to remake the landscape of power and wealth within crypto.

The SEC’s lawsuit was the second time this year that federal regulators have accused Binance of evading laws designed to protect investors in the United States. Regulators have long seen the exchange, which has said it does $65 billion in average daily trading volume, as a major target in their quest to bring to heel a crypto industry that has been built around an explicitly anti-government ethos.

In the 136-page complaint, the SEC said Binance had mixed billions of dollars in customer funds and secretly sent them to a separate company, Merit Peak Limited, which is controlled by Binance’s founder, Changpeng Zhao.

The complaint also said Binance had misled investors about the adequacy of its systems to detect and control manipulative trading and about its efforts to restrict U.S. users from trading on its international platform. U.S.-based customers were supposed to have access only to an ostensibly separate company formed specifically to operate within the United States, called Binance.US.

Binance and Zhao “enriched themselves by billions of U.S. dollars while placing investors’ assets at significant risk,” regulators said in the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Washington.

In a blog post Monday, Binance said its leaders had been trying to negotiate a settlement with regulators and were “disappointed” and “disheartened” by the SEC’s decision to bring a case. The company said the case was a “misguided and conscious refusal to provide much-needed clarity and guidance to the digital asset industry” and added that it would fight back “vigorously.”

In all, the SEC filed 13 charges against Binance and Zhao. It is seeking restitution from Binance and wants to bar Zhao from serving as an officer or director for any registered entity in the United States that issues securities.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is also seeking to bar Zhao for life from doing business that falls under its jurisdiction. The agency also wants to permanently banish Binance from the United States.