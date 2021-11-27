Shannon Family of Wines to open new Kelseyville location next month

Shannon Family of Wines will open its mercantile store in Kelseyville on Dec. 4

The Lower Lake wine company has taken over the former home of Steele Wines at 4350 Thomas Drive, and the new store will have a wine bar to showcase its overall portfolio and offer innovative food pairings.

“We wanted to create a special place in Lake County where people could come to meet us and experience our wines, our grass-fed lamb, organic olive oil, and free-range eggs,” said proprietor Angie Shannon in a statement. “We will be offering gourmet foods from small, local producers, along with a beautiful, pet-friendly lawn and picnic area where food and wine lovers can stay a while and enjoy some time with friends and families.”

The store will be open Thursdays through Mondays and reservations are not required.

Tickets on sale for Anderson Valley wine event

The Anderson Valley Winter White Wine Weekend, to be held Feb. 19 and 20, will mark the 15th year that local vintners have held the event that showcases Alsatian-style wines.

The festival is held at 27 participating wineries throughout the valley located in Mendocino County and features various white wines, sparklers, rosés and even a little pinot noir splashed in for visitors to enjoy.

Tickets are available at cellarpass.com and include up to four tasting experiences per day for both Saturday and Sunday. Early-bird pricing of $110 per ticket is available until Dec. 15 and tickets will be $130 each afterward. Attendees can choose which wineries they would like to attend for each day with their registration.

Sustainable grape growing sessions to be held

The California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance will hold sessions for grape growers to learn more about becoming certified with its designation as environmentally friendly farmers.

The group will hold a Dec. 7 session at 10 a.m. to provide and overview on the program. Another one will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 11 for those seeking information on how to renew their status as there have been recent updates to the initiative.

For more information, visits the group’s website at sustainablewinegrowing.org.

