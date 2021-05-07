Shannon Family Wines in Lake County names head of US sales, distribution

Brian Altomari was promoted to vice president of sales at Shannon Family Wines in Lower Lake.

Altomari had been national sales manager for Shannon and has worked at the winery for three years. He’s responsible for sales and distribution nationwide and reports to Clay and Angie Shannon.

He previously worked at Hundred Acre Wine Group, Treasury Wine Estates and Southern Wine and Spirits, based in the Chicago and Florida markets.

Sosie Wines opens tasting room in Sonoma

Boutique winery Sosie Wines has opened a tasting room close to the downtown Sonoma Plaza.

The new tasting room, the winery’s first, is located on Vine Alley, a walking alley off the plaza at 25 East Napa St., Suite C. Owners Regina Bustamante and Scott MacFiggen are looking to rebound after they lost their 2020 vintage due to the wildfires. The duo uses low to no intervention in the fermentation process in making their wines.

Operating hours for the tasting room initially will be Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are plans to expand hours during the summer.

Wine Institute taps new communications chief

Natalie Wymer has been appointed vice president of communications at the Wine Institute, replacing Nancy Light, who is retiring this month after 24 years at the trade group for the California wine sector.

Wymer previously worked as vice president of SunPower, a Silicon Valley-based solar storage and services company.

She also has considerable federal and state government experience. Wymer worked in various roles in the Clinton administration, including as communications director for the White House Climate Change Task Force during the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Kyoto, Japan, and as communications adviser to former U.S. Energy Secretary Bill Richardson.

