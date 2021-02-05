Shannon Ridge Family of Wines in Lake County adds a winemaker

Travis Proctor was named winemaker at Shannon Ridge Family of Wines in Lake County.

He will be responsible for the Shannon Ridge High Elevation Collection of Vigilance, Urgency, Steele, and Shooting Star brands. He’ll report to Joy Merrilees, the company’s director of winemaking and production.

Proctor previously worked at Joe Dobbes Family Estate in Oregon, Terravant Wine Company, a custom crush facility located in Buellton, and Mazzocco Winery in Healdsburg.

“I'm excited to be working with North Coast fruit once again,” Proctor said in a statement.

Kelley & Young starts cancer benefit fund in memory of co-founder

Kelley & Young Wines has teamed with the American Cancer Society a benefit fund in memory of its co-founder Kathleen Rose Kelley Young who died from colorectal cancer on Jan. 3. She was 63.

The wine label was started in 2005 with Young and her husband, Jim, from an excess supply of grapes from his family’s Robert Young Vineyards. In 2015, they opened the Kelley & Young Wine Garden Inn in Cloverdale.

She was diagnosed in 2016 and became proponent for cancer education as well as an advocate for a healthy lifestyle.

The donation page can be accessed here: https://bit.ly/3pSLVVL.

Canned wine competition in Mendocino County accepting entries

The third annual International Canned Wine Competition is accepting entries for its 2021 contest.

The competition will be held July 20 to 22 at the Mendocino County Fairgrounds in Boonville. Categories include red, white, rosé and sparkling wines, as well as wine coolers and wine spritzers.

A discounted entry fee of $40 per entry will be charged for registration prior to June 20. The fees will increase to $50 per entry after June 20. Two cans of each participating wine are required for judging.

For more information, visit the competition’s website at https://cannedwinecompetition.com.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.