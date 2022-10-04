Sheriff: Parolee arrested in Rohnert Park with ‘ghost gun’ assault rifle

A parolee was arrested in Rohnert Park Monday on suspicion of possessing a “ghost gun” assault riffle, according to authorities.

At 3:30 p.m., a deputy on patrol noticed Michael Stromberg, 33, of Clearlake Oaks driving in Rohnert Park. The deputy recognized Stromberg and knew he was on parole, according to a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The deputy got behind the car prompting Stromberg to quickly speed away, “unsafely” crossing multiple lanes of traffic and pulling into a parking lot in the 4000 block of Redwood Drive, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy met up with Stromberg who told the deputy he had a gun in the car. Stromberg was arrested without incident with the assistance of other deputies and Rohnert Park public safety officers.

Officers found an unserialized AR-10 assault rifle wrapped in cloth in the back seat of the car. Stromberg was also carrying two counterfeit $100 bills, according to authorities.

Stromberg was booked into the Sonoma County jail on multiple charges: felony possession of an assault weapon, felony prohibition on firearms access, felony carrying a concealed weapon as a felon, felony violation of parole, and two felony counts of forgery.

He is in custody without bail.

Sara Edwards is the business reporter for The Press Democrat. You can reach her at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat.com. Follow her on Twitter @sedwards380.