SIMI Winery, Reese Witherspoon’s book club partner for holiday wine set

SIMI Winery in Healdsburg has partnered with actress Reese Witherspoon’s online book club for a holiday wine set, according to a news release.

The brands’ first collaboration is the Editor’s Collection, which includes a Sonoma County chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon as well as a note from Reese Witherspoon.

“Together, these female-led brands will spotlight diverse narratives and deepen connections within the community by offering readers and drinkers more ways to engage with these stories and each other,” Mallika Monteiro, the executive vice president of Constellation Brands, SIMI Winery’s parent company, said in the news release.

Reese’s Book Club aims to connect women through reading stories that celebrate female narratives, while SIMI Winery promotes its line of female leadership in winemaking.

The Editor’s Collection costs $55 for a two-pack and $135 for a six-pack of wine.

For more information, visit SimiWinery.com/the-editors-collection.