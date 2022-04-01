Skippy peanut butter recalled over possible metal fragments

Hormel is recalling about 60,000 jars of Skippy peanut butter over concerns that a "limited number" could contain stainless steel fragments from an errant piece of manufacturing equipment, the food processing giant announced.

The affected products include Skippy's reduced fat creamy peanut butter, reduced fat chunky peanut butter and creamy peanut butter blended with plant protein. All products were marked best if used by May 2023, Hormel said.

Shipments that were possibly affected were sent to: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

No consumers have complained about the issue, Hormel told The Washington Post, and all retailers that received the products have been notified.

The company said in a news release that the facility's internal detection systems flagged the problem, and that it is issuing the recall "out of an abundance of caution and with an emphasis on the quality of its products."

If you think you may have purchased one of these products, you can return it to store from which it was purchased or call Skippy Foods consumer engagement at 1-866-475-4779, or visit its website: www.peanutbutter.com, for a step-by-step guide.

Minnesota-based Hormel is more than 130 years old, developing the world's first canned ham and the iconic SPAM, a staple for troops in World War II. It now boasts more than 50 brands sold globally, from Planters to Herdez.

Hormel acquired Skippy in 2013 for about $700 million, in a bid to expand its business to protein that was not meat. More than 90 million jars of Skippy peanut butter are produced annually, according to Hormel's website.