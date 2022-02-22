Slack and Peloton resolve major service outages

The workplace messaging platform Slack and the connected fitness company Peloton both experienced outages Tuesday, according to company status updates and reports from users.

Neither company has specified a cause of the outages, and it's unclear whether they are related.

Slack acknowledged loading issues at 9:25 a.m., after some users posted about them on social media. Updates over the next three hours reported that some customers were still seeing problems, until a 12:07 p.m. update stated: "We're seeing signs of improvement," without offering any information about the cause.

Peloton said shortly before 11 a.m. that it was "investigating an issue with Peloton services" that "may impact your ability to take classes or access pages on the web." Shortly after noon, the company said it was seeing "widespread recovery" of Peloton services.

The Slack outage appears to have started shortly before 9 a.m. and grown at least to tens of thousands of users, according to the outage-tracking website Downdetector, which aggregates user-reported tech outages.

The Peloton outage started later and appeared to affect thousands of users. Downdetector reported smaller outages Tuesday morning for Amazon Web Services and the coding website GitHub, but those platforms were not acknowledging service outages Tuesday morning.