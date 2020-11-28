Small Windsor merchants bullish on holiday shopping revenue despite pandemic

If anyone wanted an example that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos hasn’t taken over local retailing they could have taken a stroll around the Windsor Town Green on Black Friday.

Exhibit A would have been the grand opening of Trace & Jess, a women’s boutique clothier. Tracy Adams and her daughter, Jessie Foell, only conceived of opening a store five weeks ago and raced through 12-hour days to have it finished for the typical start of the holiday shopping season.

“I love the town of Windsor. I don't want to be anywhere else. I don’t want to go to the mall anymore,” said Adams, also a full-time teacher. “I want everyone to come here and shop here as there's plenty of boutiques now.This is kind of a bit impulsive.”

That optimistic view was shared by nearby shopkeepers who think that local residents have been cooped up at home far too long and are looking for real-life experiences beyond the virtual world of Netflix bingeing, Peloton riding and online shopping, for that matter.

“People coming are trying to be supportive of their community rather than putting their money in these giant, big-box stores,” said Therese Gabaldon, owner of Roost General Store, which features local producers of chocolate and syrup.

The small shops are bullish about their business prospects in the town of nearly 30,000 residents. And Windsor appears to be well-positioned for growth with a possible $280 million civic center, hotel and housing project on the Town Green and completion of the SMART train station slated for next year.

“I feel like a lot of people want to get out. People are spending local now more than I think ever,” said Marie Esposti-Winter, owner of Hush Up Clothing Boutique.

Last month, Esposti-Winter opened another store, Hush for Kids, on the Town Green after Windsor Bike and Sport moved to a nearby bigger location. She took the gamble even though she has little knowledge of such fashion trends, since her youngest child is now 17. But she found the space was too good to pass up.

Windsor’s local merchants are specializing in products not easily founds at larger retailers or online to lure shoppers inside for a more personalized and boutique experience.

For example, Esposti-Winter said Walmart was the only place in town to buy children’s clothing.

The retail quest for Foell and Adams ended up being a mad dash. They reached out to friends of friends who owned boutiques across the country and watched hours of YouTube videos of women who opened clothing stores.

They were also helped by relying on the business expertise of Adams’ husband, JC Adams, who co-owns Publican and KIN restaurants in Windsor, as well as KINsmoke in Healdsburg.

The mother-daughter operators relied on JC Adams to secure permits and build out the space under such a tight deadline.

Trace & Jess primarily caters to Generation X and millennial women. The inventory includes everything from handbags to baseball hats to winter sweaters.

Foell, 23, is handling the marketing and she’s been using Facebook and Instagram to establish an audience. And she intends to have a store website online soon.

“That’s where our two age groups coming together kind of helps, as I’m not the social media person. She has that down,” Adams said of her daughter.

