A new shuttle bus service aims to make it easier to get to and from the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa via SMART.

Sonoma-Marin Area Transit quietly launched the new SMART Connect shuttle bus service June 12 at the line’s station on Airport Boulevard in Santa Rosa.

It uses a 12-passenger electric van that is summoned on demand via the Ride Pingo smartphone app or call center to pick up train riders or airport travelers then shuttle them the roughly 1 mile on Airport Boulevard between the station and the terminal. The cost per trip is $1.50 for adults and 75 cents for youth and seniors. The shuttle operates 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

“It fills a gap,” SMART general manager Eddy Cumins said. “People have to see it operate and be successful, then we likely will see it duplicated throughout the system.”

He said he implemented a similar microtransit model at his previous job in Utah. Cumins envisions the shuttle could be hailed between train arrivals for trips within the 1.5-mile service radius from each station.

Airport Manager Jon Stout said travelers have asked about a shuttle between the terminal and the station, and some have been seen walking to and from the train. But there’s no hard data on that demand, he said.

“We see this connection as having great potential,” Stout said in an email. “This connection will allow us to promote a green alternative for passengers to get to and from the Airport. In addition, it has been difficult to get passengers in Marin County to think of coming north for their flights. (W)ith the shuttle we will be able to promote getting to the Airport by train in Marin.”

For more information, go to sonomacountyairport.org or www.sonomamarintrain.org.