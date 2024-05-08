Family-owned footwear store Sole Desire Shoes is closing its Montgomery Village location to expand its downtown Santa Rosa spot into a flagship store.

The full-service footwear store first opened its Montgomery Village location in the early 1990s shortly after opening its original location in Coddingtown Mall in 1990.

Sole Desire co-owner Danny Astobiza said they were approaching the end of the business’s 10-year lease at Montgomery Village when the two started to rethink the brand and how to stay in business.

“We have a lot of space in this location in Railroad Square and we felt that instead of having multiple locations in Santa Rosa, we could have one flagship location and offer more products, brands and more,” Danny Astobiza said. “We control our own destiny here.”

Sole Desire Shoes bought the 7,000-square-foot building in Railroad Square at Davis and Third streets nearly a decade ago. Astobiza said they were attracted to the building because of its prime location, just off the highway and with a private parking lot for up to 25 customer vehicles.

Both brothers said they look forward to continuing its relationship with the community.

“We’re not looking at this as a negative thing at all,” David Astobiza said. “We’re excited about this move and the growth and having all our expertise at one central location.”

The Montgomery Village location will close in the middle of June and will have a closing sale leading up to then.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.