Sonoma County business owners feeling ‘cautiously optimistic’ in post-COVID society

The COVID-19 pandemic is officially over.

That is, at least according to President Joe Biden, who made the declaration during Sunday’ broadcast of “60 Minutes.”

“We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it,” he said in the interview. “But the pandemic is over.”

Health experts told the Press Democrat they see it slightly different.

“The pandemic crisis is over, but I would say the pandemic isn’t over in general,” said Dr. Gary Green, one of Sonoma County’s leading infectious disease experts.

Several local business owners say they aren’t ready to echo Biden’s declaration. Some are continuing to stand by their current safety protocols with the mindset that COVID is still a reality despite Sunday’s announcement.

Mark Bodenhamer, CEO of the Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce, said businesses are “cautiously optimistic” about where things stand locally with the health crisis.

“I don’t think anyone is into declaring the pandemic is over or having any kind of celebration,” he said. “We’ve all adjusted to living in a state of emergency of sorts, and we’re now making the best of that. It’s really hard to pinpoint what normal looks like anymore.”A

Benjie and Lauren Kushins, directors of the Art & Soul School of Creative & Performing Arts in Santa Rosa, said Biden’s comments don’t really change their stance on current safety protocols.

“It’s going to be a slow process coming back, but it’s still going to be a part of our daily reality,” Benjie said. “We’ve been on the more conservative side since we deal with a lot of kids and as part of the community, we want to help keep the spread as low as possible.”

Art & Soul recently moved to a bigger space in Santa Rosa. Since moving, the school’s enrollment has passed pre-pandemic levels. Restrictions were loosened to allow masks and vaccinations to be optional and up to the discretion of the students and teachers.

Lauren said some instructors ask their students to wear masks while also asking anyone, vaccinated or not, to stay home if they test positive and not return until a negative result is obtained.

“We’re on the end of super safe because we’re the directors of the school, and we haven’t had a single outbreak which we feel lucky about,” Lauren said.

In an email statement, Lauren said she and Benjie still want others to continue getting vaccinated to protect the community and is worried that Biden’s statement will have a negative effect on the nation’s desire to get vaccinated.

“This would be a disservice to the nation,” she wrote. “COVID is still here.”

Maureen Caisse of Sebastopol Strings Academy said she doesn’t agree with the president and does not think the pandemic is over.

“People in my studio must wear a mask,” she said.

Before the pandemic, Caisse had six active classes with 16 private lesson students. She lost about half her business when the pandemic started and moved to Zoom to continue teaching. But now that she’s reopened her studio, her business has been slower.

“It’s actually been OK for me because the length of the pandemic has really taught me that I don’t need to work as hard as I was working,” she said. “It’s actually quite sweet.”

Claudia Vecchio, CEO of Sonoma County Tourism, said visitation levels to Sonoma County has been robust for most of 2022.

And despite what Biden said, her agency will continue to offer safety and health precautions on its website.

“We’ve been in a post-COVID environment for a while,” she said. “We always want to err on the side of caution to make sure that our visitors know we’re taking their health and safety seriously.”

