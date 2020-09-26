Sonoma County dry cleaners hit hard by coronavirus pandemic

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, Sonoma County residents have had far fewer reasons to visit dry cleaners.

Most office employees continue working from home. Graduations and proms were canceled in the spring. And there’s still little opportunity for a night out on the town.

“If people aren’t traveling or having weddings, or aren’t going to work wearing their suits or expected to show up to court, then we’re out of luck,” said Sami Kassis, whose family owns Empire Cleaners in downtown Santa Rosa.

The slowdown of the hospitality industry during the pandemic has dealt another blow to dry cleaners that service restaurants and hotels. In all, local cleaners say they have lost at least half of their normal business since spring.

As a result, to help stop the financial hemorrhaging, cleaners have slashed business hours and resorted to running fewer laundry loads each day. Many are counting on Congress to approve a second round of emergency loans in order to stay afloat during the months ahead.

“I think there are a lot of cleaners that will not survive,” said Peter Blake, executive director of the California Cleaners Association.

In Sonoma County, dry cleaners and laundry services have been considered essential businesses since public health emergency orders went into effect in mid-March and were not forced to temporarily close. But to make it through the ongoing crisis, local dry cleaning operators will need to keep adapting.

Some, like Kassis, already have begun providing contactless curbside pickup for customers. And in anticipation of a future in which people continue spending more time at home even after the pandemic subsides, many cleaners are pivoting to wash and fold laundry services and expanding delivery options.

Augustine Chang, owner of Natures Best Cleaners in Petaluma, has revamped the business’s website to allow customers to place delivery and pickup orders online. In addition, he sees doubling down on laundry services for all types of garments as an opportunity to help families cut down on household chores, as they juggle remote work and distance learning.

“Time is money and everyone’s busy,” Chang said. The pandemic “really has used up people’s time. So that’s what we want to focus on.”

Even before the coronavirus upended the dry cleaning business, the industry was suffering. An increasing acceptance of casual wear in the office, coupled with the popularity of “fast fashion” clothing made of cheaper materials that can be machine-washed at home, have contributed to less demand for dry cleaning services.

According to a report by market research firm IBIS World, total revenue across the industry has declined an average of 3% each year since 2015. The report noted losses in 2020 will be far greater.

That leaves many of the immigrant families that often own and operate dry cleaning businesses in a precarious position.

Lidio Tropeano, owner of Natural Clean Cleaners in Santa Rosa and Windsor, moved from Italy to the Bronx as a boy in 1968. In his early 20s, he was working at an Italian pizza place in Connecticut when he decided to join the restaurant’s owner in heading west to Reno, Nevada, to open a dry cleaning business.

“He was an entrepreneur, you know,” Tropeano said of his former business partner.

Tropeano later relocated to the Bay Area, where he has owned various dry cleaners and weathered a series of economic downturns over the years. This time around, though, he said he needs to renegotiate the lease on his storefront in Santa Rosa to ensure he can remain open.

“If business stays like this, there’s no way I can pay this high rent,” Tropeano said. “I’m losing money, and I can’t lose money for the next 12 months.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Kassis of Empire Cleaners has taken over most of the daily operations from his father, who like Tropeano immigrated to the United States and has owned the business for the past 20 years.

After the onset of the pandemic, Kassis, 27, said the business secured a small emergency loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program that helped retain the five employees who wanted to stay on. The loan was for less than $150,000 according to federal government data.

With the local economy showing few signs of a quick recovery as the virus persists, he’s anxious for Congress in Washington, D.C., to come to an agreement on additional financial aid for small businesses.

“All of the people who are the backbone of our community, they’re not getting any attention,” he said.

To stay in business, Kassis said he may well need to add or expand services to keep up with changing trends. But for now, he’s heartened by those who have made a point of dropping off clothes, curtains or linens to support his family’s shop.

“There are some really nice local, loyal customers that understand small businesses,” he said. “That’s what’s keeping us afloat. It’s not some PPP loan. It’s the community referring us like crazy.”

