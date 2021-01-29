Sonoma County economy poised to recover faster than state, UCLA economist says

With a cautious yet upbeat view of the region’s economic prospects, Jerry Nickelsburg, a UCLA economics professor and director of UCLA Anderson Forecast, said Sonoma County is poised to recover faster than California.

“It’s all about the pandemic,” and the recovery starts when the coronavirus subsides, Nickelsburg he said Thursday during the keynote speech at Sonoma County Economic Development Board’s virtual 2021 economic forum.

Key to recovery is hiring, especially those who work with the public. Nearly 90% of county job losses have been in that area, he said. Of those, about 35% have been in the leisure, beverage and hospitality sector; 26% in government; 13% in retail; 8% in education and health care, with day care and child care in a severe retrenchment; and 7% in other service categories.

“The Sonoma County economy depends on people getting together for wine tastings, tours, and dining,” Nickelburg said. “People need to feel safe to gradually build confidence to come back. We have to get to the other side of this crisis. The hospitality industry should rebound rapidly, and its problems could soon be in the rear mirror.”

How the recession continues to affect travel shows in Sonoma County’s airport passenger data.

Passenger arrivals at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport plummeted to 19,303 passengers at the end of 2020 from 488,179 in December 2019, a decline of 60%.

International arrivals at San Francisco and Los Angeles international airports have dropped to near zero levels in response to public health shutdowns. In 2019, about 1.5 million tourists came from China alone to the U.S. He said airport arrival losses are concurrent with job losses.

“We expect an increase in domestic tourism to offset losses in international tourism in Sonoma County, as people take a wait-and-see attitude based on concerns for personal safety or develop a higher risk tolerance for going out to beaches, hiking in the mountains, etc.,” Nickelsburg said.

Sonoma County is on par with the U.S. with 6.5% unemployment in December, lower than Napa’s 7.2% and California’s overall 9% rate. For Sonoma, that was a spike from 5.5% in November and the end of a monthly streak of monthly dips in joblessness since last spring.

“The remedy to deflate high unemployment is vaccine needles in arms,” Nickelburg said.

A bright spot in 2020 has been the state and county’s housing market. Sales of existing homes were the most in seven years in Sonoma County and the median price of single-family houses set an annual record.

New residential building permits in the state are forecast to pass last year’s level by 2022, the economist said. It would be the most housing permit application activity since 2019, based on U.S. Census Bureau data and UCLA Anderson Forecast analysis.