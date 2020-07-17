Sonoma County employers debate how much office space is needed once the pandemic subsides

As a veteran of the home construction sector, Jason White is well aware of the boom-or-bust cycles that can make or break his business if he doesn’t prudently manage cash flow.

White has been rebuilding custom houses in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove neighborhood after the devastation caused by the 2017 Tubbs wildfire. About 1½ years ago, he opened an office in Windsor to make it convenient for his clients to visit, as well as provide a central location for his administrative staff of five.

When the coronavirus pandemic arrived in March, his office looked more like a financial drag than an asset. So he gave up his lease in April even after a revamp to make the structure more suitable, sold his office furniture and marketed his contracting business online.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen with future work and how it was going to impact our profits,” White said. “I’ve been trying to tighten my overhead the best I can.”

In this COVID-19 era, White is not alone. Many other local businesses are reexamining whether they actually need their office space — or at a minimum — decide whether to downsize in the future. The thinking goes: if your employees can be productive working from home, do you actually need the office.

White has been helped by repurposing a cottage he owns in Lake County and so it doubles as a company home base. And he’s using a construction app that helps keep his clients informed of the progress of their homebuilding projects. When decisions need to be made, such as the selection of certain building materials, he meets with customers in person.

“It’s important in times like these to stay as competitive as possible so we can stay working,” the builder said.

Blake Riva, president of Basin Street Properties, which owns or manages 2 million square feet of office space in the North Bay, said the office space question has been a hot topic of conversation.

“A lot of discussion is ongoing as businesses start to forecast what the future looks like as we ultimately reemerge from the pandemic,” said Riva, whose firm’s portfolio includes Petaluma Marina Business Center, the Fountaingrove Center and the Waterfall Towers on Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa. “We have spent a lot of time talking with our tenants to get a sense where they are in that spectrum.”

Overall, the Reno-based commercial property owner and management company has 900 tenants in Northern California and Nevada.

Basin Street now has 92% of its properties leased in the area and it expects occupancy to remain at current levels through the end of 2020. After that, Rivas anticipates changes.

“Are they planning on coming back to the office at the appropriate time, conducting business as usual going forward? Are they are going to shift to a model where some, if not all, of their employees continue to work remotely?” he said. “With 900 tenants, we are hearing a little bit of everything. It really depends on that company profile.”

The debate comes as large Bay Area technology employers who are typically on the vanguard of workforce trends, said they are reassessing the future of their office sites. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg told his employees in May that half of his company’s workforce could work from home within a decade. Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square, told his workers they can work indefinitely from home.

The effects here will not be as dramatic as they will be in Mountain View or Menlo Park, yet still will be significant. Sonoma County doesn’t have that many large employers located at large campuses or headquarters. And employees of most area companies don’t face a lengthy commute to and from work that steadily erodes their quality of life, said Dave Peterson, a partner with Keegan and Coppin, a Santa Rosa real estate brokerage and management firm.

“I think in Santa Rosa and Sonoma County, people are driving 15 or 20 minutes at most,” said Peterson, who noted he once had a work commute from Petaluma to San Francisco. “I think those (large metro) centers are going to be much more impacted.”

The county’s office market has remained relatively static in the last couple of years. In the pre-pandemic January-through-March quarter, the vacancy rate was 11.9% for the overall 14.9 million square feet of office space in the county, according to Keegan and Coppin data. Six years ago, the vacancy rate was at 19%.

The consequences of the debate about the office of the future go beyond developers and property management firms, and affect public policy within the region. For example, the Sonoma County Economic Development Board is conducting a COVID-19 survey of local businesses. The agency is asking about the potential effects of remote work, especially on housing workforce options, plus recruiting and retaining employees, said Ethan Brown, the board’s director of business development and innovation.