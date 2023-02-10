Sonoma County recorded its lowest-ever unemployment rate in the final quarter of 2022, according to a recent county jobs report.

The county’s unemployment rate remained steady from the third to fourth quarter last year, rounding out to 2.5%, according to the report, which was the lowest recorded unemployment rate in Sonoma County’s history.

The Sonoma County Economic Development Board recently released its Job Market Report for 2022’s fourth quarter, which tracks current job opportunities and desired skills quarterly from job postings around the county.

Registered nurse, retail salesperson and home health care nurse continued to be the top three most in-demand occupations in Sonoma County, according to the report.

“The job market report is supposed to help community and stakeholders really understand what the job demand is,” Ethan Brown, interim executive director of the Sonoma County Economic Development Board, said in November.

“It helps us understand where the demand is coming from, what skills should be being developed in our community and what sorts of responses are available.”

Sonoma County Economic Development Board public policy fellow Nina Cheek said the low unemployment rate could be attributed to more people entering the workforce and filling previously open positions. Or, she said, it could mean businesses are pulling back on hiring due to economic uncertainty and leaving fewer open positions.

Sonoma County had 15,769 job postings in last year’s fourth quarter, 1,018 fewer than the previous quarter.

There was a rise in unique job postings throughout the fourth quarter, with 15,483 job postings in October and 15,499 postings in November, followed by a decline in December with 14,296 postings.

There was an uptick from the previous quarter in businesses seeking retail sales positions, with 661 job postings and a median salary of $34,700, which Cheek said could be attributed to seasonal hiring and holiday spending.

However, registered nurses continued to be the most sought-after position, with 1,295 positions open in Sonoma County and a median salary of $35,600.

Home health care aides were the third most sought position, with 500 job postings and a median salary of $29,900.

“(This) could potentially be attributed to either a rising, aging population or it could just be consistent with recovery from the pandemic,” Cheek said.

