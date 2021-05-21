Sonoma County hospitality operators in desperate search for more workers

After dealing with over a year of pandemic misery and disruption, Sonoma County’s critical hospitality sector faces another monumental challenge.

Restaurants, hotels, cafes and other food and drink purveyors are struggling mightily to hire enough workers to allow them to extend operating hours. They’re trying to prepare for an expected onslaught of customers in June, when the county fully reopens from its coronavirus hibernation.

There’s a mad scramble to secure more employees from a limited pool of experienced people. One local hotel manager called it “a rat race among all of us” to land new hires.

Make no mistake, hospitality operators are happy that soon they can resume business without the plethora of public health restrictions in place since March 2020.

But the deadly virus upended the county’s hospitality industry and left it depleted. A full 30% of its workforce, compared with the size before the pandemic emerged, is gone. In that 14 months, many restaurant servers and hotel front desk attendants, for example, opted to pursue different occupations. Other hospitality workers left the area altogether or retired. Others need to remain at home to take care of young children.

Our Sunday business story will examine the plight of this beleaguered sector, those who survived the worst of a horrible infectious disease and now face a potentially long recovery.