Sonoma County hospitality workers press California governor to sign bill to give them priority for recall after virus-related furloughs

Sonoma County hospitality workers are part of a campaign started Tuesday to lobby Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign legislation that would give them top priority to be rehired in the positions in which they were furloughed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Union activists and members of UNITE HERE 2850, which represents housekeeping staff at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa and Sheraton Sonoma Wine Country Petaluma, are part of the statewide effort to drive to Sacramento in a caravan and press Newsom to sign AB 3216.

The bill, sponsored by Assemblymember Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, would guarantee laid-off workers in sectors such as hotels, airport hospitality, event centers and building services to be recalled to their jobs first as they become available before other candidates are considered. The measure would be in effect during the pandemic and any future state of emergency.

“We’re going to remind Gavin Newsom how important it is that low-wage workers who are primarily women of color need to have the kind of security that a right to recall would give them,” said Wei-Ling Huber, president of the Oakland-based 2850 local union. Less than 30% of her union members have been brought back to work.

“We are particularly worried about how easy it is to introduce discrimination into that calculation,” Huber said of rehiring as the economy improves. She noted that furloughed workers at one Oakland hotel who petitioned for union election this summer were told two days later they were being permanently laid off.

Raquel Flores, a housekeeper at the Santa Rosa Hyatt, said she went back to work last month after being on unemployment for five months. She has joined five other colleagues returning to the job at the hotel, but 11 other housekeepers still have not been recalled given the lack of visitors to Sonoma County.

“People really want to return because they need pay and they need their health insurance, especially during the pandemic,” Flores said in Spanish through a translator.

The California Chamber of Commerce opposed the legislation, labeling it a “job killer” bill. The business advocacy group argued the bill goes too far since it would apply to circumstances such as when an employer goes out of business or a business has a change in ownership.

All members of the local legislative delegation voted in favor of the measure with the exception of state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa. In a prepared statement, Dodd said he had “concerns about the way this bill is worded that would make it difficult for employers to comply.”

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell.