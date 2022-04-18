Sonoma County jobless rate drops to 3% in March, lowest in pandemic
Sonoma County’s unemployment rate dropped to 3% in March, reaching the lowest level since COVID-19 struck throughout the country more than two years ago.
The local jobless rate declined from a revised 3.5% in February and was well below the 6.7% level from a year ago in March, the state Employment Development Department (EDD) reported Friday.
The current rate is a significant drop from the 15.2% level of April 2020 at the height of the pandemic and is nearing the 2.8% jobless figure registered in February 2020 before COVID-19.
The overall civilian labor force in the county was at 249,100 workers in March, which was up 8,400 from a year ago but still almost 6,000 less before the virus struck, said Sonoma State University economist Robert Eyler.
The two areas where the jobs have largely not returned to pre-pandemic levels have been education and leisure and hospitality. The latter category had 23,700 workers employed last month, which was almost 2,000 below from when COVID-19 struck, Eyler said.
Bill Swindell
Business, Beer and Wine, The Press Democrat
In the North Coast, we are surrounded by hundreds of wineries along with some of the best breweries, cidermakers and distillers. These industries produce an abundance of drinks as well as good stories – and those are what I’m interested in writing. I also keep my eye on our growing cannabis industry and other agricultural crops, which have provided the backbone for our food-and-wine culture for generations.
