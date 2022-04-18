Sonoma County jobless rate drops to 3% in March, lowest in pandemic

he job gains reflect a local economic recovery over the past year as a result of vaccination efforts that have placed the infection level at a lower rate.

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate dropped to 3% in March, reaching the lowest level since COVID-19 struck throughout the country more than two years ago.

The local jobless rate declined from a revised 3.5% in February and was well below the 6.7% level from a year ago in March, the state Employment Development Department (EDD) reported Friday.

The current rate is a significant drop from the 15.2% level of April 2020 at the height of the pandemic and is nearing the 2.8% jobless figure registered in February 2020 before COVID-19.

The overall civilian labor force in the county was at 249,100 workers in March, which was up 8,400 from a year ago but still almost 6,000 less before the virus struck, said Sonoma State University economist Robert Eyler.

The two areas where the jobs have largely not returned to pre-pandemic levels have been education and leisure and hospitality. The latter category had 23,700 workers employed last month, which was almost 2,000 below from when COVID-19 struck, Eyler said.