Sonoma County jobless rate drops to 3.7% in November, lowest in pandemic

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate continued its downward trend in November hitting 3.7%, which represented the lowest mark since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring of 2020.

The county’s jobless rate dropped from a revised 4.2% level in October, the state Employment Development Department reported on Friday.

The level is a stark departure from the 15.4% rate of April 2020, which was at the height of the economic shutdown triggered by COVID-19 when the region and the country were under shelter-in-place orders. The figure also nears the level before the crisis as March 2020 was at 3.3% and February 2020 registered a 2.8% jobless figure.

