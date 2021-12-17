Sonoma County jobless rate drops to 3.7% in November, lowest in pandemic
Sonoma County’s unemployment rate continued its downward trend in November hitting 3.7%, which represented the lowest mark since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring of 2020.
The county’s jobless rate dropped from a revised 4.2% level in October, the state Employment Development Department reported on Friday.
The level is a stark departure from the 15.4% rate of April 2020, which was at the height of the economic shutdown triggered by COVID-19 when the region and the country were under shelter-in-place orders. The figure also nears the level before the crisis as March 2020 was at 3.3% and February 2020 registered a 2.8% jobless figure.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
Bill Swindell
Business, Beer and Wine, The Press Democrat
In the North Coast, we are surrounded by hundreds of wineries along with some of the best breweries, cidermakers and distillers. These industries produce an abundance of drinks as well as good stories – and those are what I’m interested in writing. I also keep my eye on our growing cannabis industry and other agricultural crops, which have provided the backbone for our food-and-wine culture for generations.
