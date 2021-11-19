Sonoma County jobless rate drops to 4.3% in October, lowest in pandemic

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate continued its downward trend with a 4.3% level in October, which is the lowest level since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The county’s jobless rate decreased slightly from a revised 4.4% mark in September, the state Employment Development Department reported on Friday.

The level is far from the 15.4% rate of April 2020, which marked the height of the economic toll inflicted by the coronavirus as most retail businesses and offices were closed and residents sheltered in place. But the latest jobless rate is still above pre-pandemic levels as the November 2019 rate was at 2.6%.