Sonoma County jobless rate drops to 4.5% in September, lowest in pandemic
The jobless rate in Sonoma County dropped to 4.5% in September, the lowest level since the pandemic reverberated throughout the local economy 18 months ago.
The unemployment rate decreased from a revised 5.3% in August as 1,000 more people entered the county’s workforce bringing the total to 249,600 workers, the state Employment Development Department reported on Friday.
At its height, the county jobless rate vaulted to an 80-year high of 15.4% in April 2020, a month after the pandemic began and caused an economic implosion here and around the country.
The new unemployment reading confirms the recovery that gained strong momentum in the summer continues.
The county had 11,200 unemployment claims last month, a decrease of 15% from August and 41% from September 2020, according to state data.
California reported a September jobless rate of 7.5%, while the U.S. level stands at 4.8%.
